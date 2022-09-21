DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 21, 2022

Petrol price up again, diesel left unchanged

Abdul Moiz Malik Published September 21, 2022 Updated September 21, 2022 09:05am

KARACHI: After a delay of six days, the government finally notified the revised prices of petroleum products in the early hours of Wednesday, raising the petrol price by Rs1.45.

As per the standard procedure, the notification for revised prices is issued around midnight.

However, this time, the notification by the Finance Division came two hours late, around 2am.

According to the notification, the price of petrol has been increased from Rs235.98 to Rs237.43.

The price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) has been kept unchanged at Rs247.43. Meanwhile, the price of kerosene has been slashed by Rs8.30 from Rs210.32 to Rs202.02.

The price of light diesel oil has been reduced by Rs 4.26 from Rs201.54 to Rs197.28.

Since Sept 15, when the prices were supposed to be revised, the coalition government led by the PML-N remained indecisive over the change.

Based on the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s calculations, the per-litre price of diesel was to be increased by around Rs2 and that of petrol to be reduced by Rs7.

The delay triggered rumours that the government was facilitating petroleum dealers to sell their existing inventories bought at higher rates during the last fortnight.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Sep 21, 2022 08:42am
India to keep buying (30% - 40%) 'cheap' Russian oil.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Sep 21, 2022 09:11am
There is something seriously wrong with this government set up. The petroleum prices have not substantially increased as international oil prices are falling. If the Rupee depreciation trend continued any uptick in international oil prices would result
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 21, 2022 09:12am
Cash strapped country needs money badly.
Reply Recommend 0
TK
Sep 21, 2022 09:13am
At a dollar a litre it is still one of the cheapest prices in the world for petrol. It's unsustainable.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Sep 21, 2022 09:26am
What else can you expect from this government.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Sep 21, 2022 09:34am
This government would collapse on its own even if IK doesn’t do anything.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Self-inflicted wounds
Updated 21 Sep, 2022

Self-inflicted wounds

The selection of the army chief has always been a political issue.
Exporting Hindutva
21 Sep, 2022

Exporting Hindutva

AS Hindutva ideologues have moved from the fringes of Indian society to the centre of power, this anti-Muslim...
Karachi chaos
21 Sep, 2022

Karachi chaos

THERE is a palpable sense of insecurity that citizens across the country must have felt recently, thanks to the ...
Sharifs’ silence
Updated 20 Sep, 2022

Sharifs’ silence

Instead of providing assurances that matters are under control, the Sharif brothers have left even old questions unanswered.
Cluster approach
20 Sep, 2022

Cluster approach

HINDSIGHT, they say, is usually 20/20. But in the case of the flood disaster, the lessons of 2010 have not been...
Deprived of education
20 Sep, 2022

Deprived of education

THE fact that Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers continue to disallow girls from attending secondary school indicates...