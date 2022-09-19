Chinese defence minister meets COAS Bajwa in Beijing, says military cooperation ‘important pillar’ of bilateral ties

Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe, in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Beijing on Monday, said that the military cooperation between Pakistan and China was an “important pillar” of bilateral relations.

The army chief reached the Chinese capital earlier today on a two-day official visit and called upon Fenghe.

During the meeting, the Chinese defence minister said that his country greatly valued the time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He also said that the development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries and termed Pak-China military cooperation as an “important pillar of bilateral relations.”

The military’s media wing stated that General Fenghe thanked the COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Pakistan and efforts toward regional stability.

“He expressed satisfaction over the progress on CPEC and hoped for timely completion of the project,” it said.

Furthermore, the Chinese minister conveyed grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

General Wei said China is willing to provide technical assistance for flood relief efforts in Pakistan and appreciated Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas, the ISPR said.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the Chinese Defence Minister for his sentiments and continued Chinese support to Pakistan, it added.