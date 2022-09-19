PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif booked in terror case for ‘spreading religious hatred’ against Imran

A terrorism case was registered against Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior PML-N leader Javed Latif in Lahore on Monday for allegedly “using religion to instil and spread hatred” against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was filed by a citizen — an imam of a local mosque — at Green Town Police Station of the provincial capital. The FIR was lodged under sections 9 (punishment for acts intended or likely to stir up sectarian hatred) and 11X-3 (responsibility for creating civil commotion).

Pakistan Television Managing Director Sohail Khan and controller programme Rashid Baig have also been nominated in the case. The complaint said the press conference was shown on national television.

According to the FIR, a copy of which was tweeted by Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim, the complainant said he came across a press conference of PML-N’s Latif on Sep 14 in which he hurled disturbing accusations at Imran in the name of religion.

Latif had accused the PTI chief of “attacking the basic principles of Islam” by “supporting” the Ahmediyya community during his tenure.

“When Imran made the Naya Pakistan, units of Qadianis became active in Karachi […] Did Imran not give interviews to the foreign media in which he said that Qadianis will be given religious freedom,” Latif had said.

Later the same day, leaders of the PTI had lambasted the coalition government — particularly the PML-N — for “using religion to spread hatred” against Imran.

Also read: PTI lambastes govt for ‘using religion to instil hatred’ against Imran

According to FIR lodged today, the complainant said the PTI chairman was an ardent follower of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a patriotic Pakistani who was recognised the world over for his welfare works. He added that Imran also spearheaded efforts for the inclusion of content related to the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in curriculums at primary school levels.

“In his press conference, Latif declared Imran as non-Muslim and he deliberately used these words to incite his followers and create a law and order situation,” the complaint said.

It added that “extreme anger” was palpable among the PTI chief’s followers and supporters due to the derogatory remarks of the PML-N leader.

The FIR said Latif made the controversial remarks at the behest of the party leadership as well as Aurangzeb in order to spread religious hatred against Imran.

The complainant said he watched another presser by Latif a day later wherein he insisted that he stood by his earlier statement.

He demanded action against the PML-N leaders and others nominated in the complaint under the law.