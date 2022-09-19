DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif booked in terror case for ‘spreading religious hatred’ against Imran

Dawn.com Published September 19, 2022 Updated September 19, 2022 03:14pm
A combination photo of PML-N MNA Javed Latif (L) and PML-N central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb (R). — DawnNewsTV/File

A terrorism case was registered against Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior PML-N leader Javed Latif in Lahore on Monday for allegedly “using religion to instil and spread hatred” against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was filed by a citizen — an imam of a local mosque — at Green Town Police Station of the provincial capital. The FIR was lodged under sections 9 (punishment for acts intended or likely to stir up sectarian hatred) and 11X-3 (responsibility for creating civil commotion).

Pakistan Television Managing Director Sohail Khan and controller programme Rashid Baig have also been nominated in the case. The complaint said the press conference was shown on national television.

According to the FIR, a copy of which was tweeted by Punjab Home Minister Col (retd) Muhammad Hashim, the complainant said he came across a press conference of PML-N’s Latif on Sep 14 in which he hurled disturbing accusations at Imran in the name of religion.

Latif had accused the PTI chief of “attacking the basic principles of Islam” by “supporting” the Ahmediyya community during his tenure.

“When Imran made the Naya Pakistan, units of Qadianis became active in Karachi […] Did Imran not give interviews to the foreign media in which he said that Qadianis will be given religious freedom,” Latif had said.

Later the same day, leaders of the PTI had lambasted the coalition government — particularly the PML-N — for “using religion to spread hatred” against Imran.

Also read: PTI lambastes govt for ‘using religion to instil hatred’ against Imran

According to FIR lodged today, the complainant said the PTI chairman was an ardent follower of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a patriotic Pakistani who was recognised the world over for his welfare works. He added that Imran also spearheaded efforts for the inclusion of content related to the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in curriculums at primary school levels.

“In his press conference, Latif declared Imran as non-Muslim and he deliberately used these words to incite his followers and create a law and order situation,” the complaint said.

It added that “extreme anger” was palpable among the PTI chief’s followers and supporters due to the derogatory remarks of the PML-N leader.

The FIR said Latif made the controversial remarks at the behest of the party leadership as well as Aurangzeb in order to spread religious hatred against Imran.

The complainant said he watched another presser by Latif a day later wherein he insisted that he stood by his earlier statement.

He demanded action against the PML-N leaders and others nominated in the complaint under the law.

ehsan
Sep 19, 2022 02:35pm
About time.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 19, 2022 02:39pm
Master Mind is Fazalur Rahman who has a Certificate of Heaven.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Abbas
Sep 19, 2022 02:46pm
Good. They deserve it
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz. A
Sep 19, 2022 02:50pm
everybody does understand it's all point scoring and down to IK and his new hanger-on Pervaiz Elahi
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 19, 2022 02:52pm
Enough is enough, governor rule should be put in punjab
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 19, 2022 02:57pm
Lock up these terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 19, 2022 02:58pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 19, 2022 02:59pm
Latif and Maryam should be asked to shut their mouths instead of spreading hate.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 19, 2022 03:02pm
Imran khan getting a taste of his own medicine.Its good to put pressure in imran and pti as they dont understand any other language.Pressure them.embarrase them and remove them from punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Mehmood
Sep 19, 2022 03:05pm
who are the Ahmadis ?
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Sep 19, 2022 03:08pm
Ahmadiyyas are one of the most peaceful, literate, and progressive communities in the civilized world.....with a 0% criminal record!!!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 19, 2022 03:08pm
Yes good move. Put them behind bars
Reply Recommend 0
El Cid
Sep 19, 2022 03:09pm
Retaliatory strike! Good hunting. More to come...
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 19, 2022 03:11pm
Pakistan Television Managing Director Sohail Khan and controller programme Rashid Baig have also been nominated in the case. The complaint said the press conference was shown on national television. Put them all in jail. They are a scourge on Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
joe
Sep 19, 2022 03:13pm
This is an actual case of terrorism.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 19, 2022 03:13pm
A terrorism case was registered against Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior PML-N leader Javed Latif in Lahore on Monday for allegedly “using religion to instil and spread hatred” against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan. These are hateful corrupt people, the public wants them in jail otherwise they will dispense justice on them.
Reply Recommend 0
Webz
Sep 19, 2022 03:14pm
Comedy circus
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Sep 19, 2022 03:17pm
All collectively failures
Reply Recommend 0

