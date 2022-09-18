DAWN.COM Logo

Saudi development fund confirms rollover of $3bn deposit for one year: SBP

Dawn.com Published September 18, 2022 Updated September 18, 2022 06:59pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday announced that the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) confirmed the rollover of a $3 billion deposit for one more year.

The deposit was set to mature on December 5, the SBP tweeted, adding that the amount was placed with the central bank as part of its foreign exchange reserves.

“This reflects continuing strong and special relationship between KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) and Pakistan,” the SBP said.

The agreement for the deposit was originally signed in November 2021 with an aim to improve the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves.

The agreement was signed by SFD Chief Executive Officer Sultan Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Marshad and former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir at the State Bank in Karachi.

In the last week of October 2021, Saudi Arabia had agreed to revive its financial support to Pakistan, including about $3bn in safe deposits and $1.2bn worth of oil supplies on deferred payments. The agreement was reached during the visit of former prime minister Imran Khan to the kingdom the same month.

Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Sep 18, 2022 07:02pm
What revenue generating projects will the money be used for ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nadeem Sheikh
Sep 18, 2022 07:08pm
A friend in need is a friend indeed. We must however start our journey towards ending our dependence on loans by doing the needful.
Reply Recommend 0
sincere pakistan
Sep 18, 2022 07:12pm
Good news...
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Sep 18, 2022 07:13pm
Pakistan does not have the money to pay anyone. Its only a matter of time before the default becomes official
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 18, 2022 07:14pm
Pak-Saudi friendship; Zindabaad.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 18, 2022 07:19pm
So Pakistan;s actual Forex reserves are $3 billion less than what we think
Reply Recommend 0
Jaya
Sep 18, 2022 07:21pm
Congratulations Pakistan .
Reply Recommend 0
Asma
Sep 18, 2022 07:28pm
No No No. Stop giving aid to PDM. Through NAB cases of 20bn dollars have now been made legal. These people are corrupt and dont give even a single ruppee to poor people
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Sep 18, 2022 07:49pm
Congratulations!! Pakistan's foreign policy is working.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 18, 2022 07:51pm
As long as SBP gives good interest on the deposit, it is a great win for SA. They will continue to renew the deposit.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 18, 2022 07:58pm
Hurray, Party Time. Let the celebration begin !!
Reply Recommend 0
De de duwa milegi
Sep 18, 2022 08:03pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, here we go again.
Reply Recommend 0

