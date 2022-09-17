DAWN.COM Logo

Islamabad schools to get ‘special course’ on animal welfare by October-end: Salman Sufi

Muzhira Amin Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 07:42pm
Cats for sale at Karachi’s Empress Market. — AFP/File

Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reforms Unit head Salman Sufi on Saturday announced that the government was preparing a “special course” on animal welfare for schools in Islamabad.

“A special course is being prepared on animal welfare that will be introduced in schools of ICT region. Children will be introduced to compassion and a humane approach toward animals so they can be better citizens,” he said in a tweet.

The course, which will be introduced in educational institutions by the end of October, has already been chalked out, Sufi told Dawn.com over the phone.

“It will primarily be included in a subject but we are still figuring out which subject and the chapters,” he said, revealing that the course will be introduced “according to the intensity of the curriculum” and will be taught to classes starting from the fifth grade in both private and government schools.

Sufi elaborated that the course would not just be included in the curriculum but will also have co-curricular sessions.

“Animal rights activists will visit schools and teach children about keeping pets. They will tell kids that pets cannot just be kept for fun, and make them realise that animals are a responsibility.

“And with every class, the depth of the course will increase,” he added.

Apart from pets, Sufi went on, students will also be taught about stray animals. “They need to understand that you can’t throw stones at stray dogs. That it is better to neuter these animals. That even Islam teaches us to respect every living being and emphasises how animals should be protected.”

And not just dogs or cats, but also donkeys and horses, he said. “Over the years, we have seen how Pakistan has become a horrible place for these animals.”

Furthermore, the course will entail the dangers of keeping exotic animals at home.

“We will tell children that if they can afford these wild animals, it is absolutely unfair to keep them at home and that importing exotic animals is a big no,” Sufi stressed, pointing out that the government was also in touch with international organisations and local activists regarding the projects.

“Our generation has failed the animals, so we have to make sure that our kids are better than us,” he added.

Hailing the development, Pakistan Animal Welfare Society co-founder and animal activist Mahera Omar said that it was important to teach children kindness towards animals.

“When they grow up with such values from a young age it leads to a more compassionate society. They learn that animals too can feel pain, and have rights and needs that ought to be respected.”

She said the news that children in Islamabad would now be able to learn about animal welfare was a “great first step” and hoped that it would soon be taught across schools in the country.

“The young generation is also the steward of our environment, our wild spaces and native wildlife, and their education on such matters is key to a better future for all of us,” Omar said.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 04:53pm
Too little, too late.
Reply
iqbal
Sep 17, 2022 05:21pm
What about the once a year slaughter of goats, cows and camels on the streets of Pakistan?
Reply
Cornered Tigers
Sep 17, 2022 05:34pm
What about human welfare?
Reply
Aamir Khan
Sep 17, 2022 05:41pm
Thank you for this.
Reply
Amarendra Verma
Sep 17, 2022 05:58pm
It will also help us during Bakar Eid as we need not bother about the sacrificial animals.
Reply
Truth
Sep 17, 2022 06:29pm
Goats, Cows, Chicken are not animals
Reply
Ehsan
Sep 17, 2022 06:32pm
How about a course about not throwing trash or each school takes ownership of its surroundings to keep it clean. Also why not introduce the course all a cross the country
Reply
Ba Akhlaq
Sep 17, 2022 06:35pm
Is there any special course on respect for human beings, if so how far we have achieved our objectives in this regard??
Reply
Iskandar Aslan
Sep 17, 2022 06:41pm
Good initiative
Reply
Amir
Sep 17, 2022 06:43pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, No it's not.
Reply
Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 06:57pm
Better late than sorry.
Reply
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 17, 2022 06:58pm
What about a course for the ruling mafia that how to serve people.
Reply
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Sep 17, 2022 08:22pm
Excellent idea to teach to love animals. Stop creulity
Reply

