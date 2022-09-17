DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 17, 2022

Besides gas, Russia has also offered to provide wheat: Khawaja Asif

Dawn.com Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 01:04pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addresses a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. — DawnNewsTV

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that besides gas, Russia had also offered to provide wheat to Pakistan in the wake of catastrophic floods and keeping in view the possibility of food shortages that may occur in the aftermath of deluges.

“Russia has said that it can provide us wheat because in the coming days we may have shortages […],” he revealed at a press conference in Islamabad.

The minister’s statements come a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation returned from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan.

During his two-day visit, the premier held meetings with several world leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In one such meeting on Thursday, Putin said that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan were possible, revealing that necessary infrastructures were already in place.

The two leaders also expressed commitment to expand and strengthen cooperation between their countries across all areas of mutual benefit, including food security, trade and investment, energy, defence, and security.

In a media talk today, Asif confirmed the development.

“They have said that they can give us gas. Russia said that they have gas pipelines in Central Asian countries and the pipelines could be extended to Pakistan via Afghanistan. These talks have taken place,” he elaborated.

The minister said that President Putin also appreciated Pakistan’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war in the United Nations (UN) and internationally.

Talking about the meeting with the Chinese president, he said that Xi expressed his wish to resume the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project with the “same efficiency and passion”.

“To Pakistan, he said that we are all-weather friends and offered to help the country in every situation,” he added.

‘Imran trying to make COAS appointment controversial’

In response to a question, Asif said that the policy regarding the army chief’s appointment — which is due in November this year — was clear in the Constitution. “Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled this political responsibility four times and Shehbaz will do the same in November.”

Read more: Selecting the army chief

He alleged that the matter has come into the limelight in a way that had never happened before in the country’s history and blamed PTI chief Imran Khan for it.

“He just wants to make the army chief’s appointment controversial,” he said, adding that no one had any doubt about the loyalty of the head of the army to the Constitution and the institutions.

“Politics is separate but institutions should not be made controversial.”

Asif also said that Imran’s statements in recent days were against the country’s national security, stressing that action should be taken against them. “He [Imran] won’t hesitate in sabotaging Pakistan for his personal benefits.”

He then went on to say that the country was going through difficult times and such a situation called for politics to be “kept aside”.

“For the sake of Pakistan, ego or politics never comes in the way. Today, there is pressure on the economy […] In such a situation, if there needs to be a time out in politics, then there can be talks for that.”

However, he contended, “Imran never talks about the floods […] He just wants his government back”.

The minister added that the destruction caused by floods in South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was massive, yet “we can’t see [any] commitment from the PTI anywhere”.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (36)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fraz
Sep 17, 2022 01:07pm
Russia is impressed with PM Shahbaz Sharif.
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Sep 17, 2022 01:11pm
Imran is a visionary, he gave up his premiership and did go to Russia to get what you are telling now ! The country has already become bankrupt owing to oil and gas dependent economy! You thieves are bad omen!
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 17, 2022 01:12pm
At last Importeds follow IK's path
Reply Recommend 0
A.Ali
Sep 17, 2022 01:17pm
same thing IK told nation about buying wheat and oil from Russia? You are following great Khans footsteps... We knew you have nothing better to do. Now tell us your masters in Washington allowed you to announce elections, or nation should arrange elections at their own?
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Sep 17, 2022 01:18pm
What about Iranian gas which is next door and has a pipeline ready ?
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Sep 17, 2022 01:20pm
This is just talk this government can not sign a gas deal with Iran which all ready to go they are not going to do anything
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Sep 17, 2022 01:21pm
Ahhh. Now back to IK plan. But this time it’s okay for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 01:25pm
Propaganda, propaganda and more propaganda.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 17, 2022 01:25pm
No one trust you. Go away corrupt PDM
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 17, 2022 01:26pm
We the nation has rejected PDM and all its supporters
Reply Recommend 0
avtar
Sep 17, 2022 01:27pm
It is another source of procurement. Not free, though.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismail
Sep 17, 2022 01:32pm
Kindly leave us alone, you are no more required.
Reply Recommend 0
mbawmba
Sep 17, 2022 01:34pm
Thoughtless manipulations that damaged more than they built. vs Let people decide. What did you choose so far?
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.Khalil
Sep 17, 2022 01:35pm
Beggars Beggars have you any limit No No we don’t have any
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 17, 2022 01:38pm
To PTI govt, not these American stooges
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar
Sep 17, 2022 01:44pm
Be careful you dummies, the so-called master of world Mr US is against it.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 01:45pm
Proves IK was right
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Sep 17, 2022 01:48pm
We the nation have rejected PTI PMLN PPP MQM etc We want competent people to be in our Government
Reply Recommend 0
SH
Sep 17, 2022 01:54pm
Accepting IK’s view on getting gas oil and wheat from Russia which PDM was opposing six months ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 17, 2022 01:54pm
A useless Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif.
Reply Recommend 0
KHAN
Sep 17, 2022 01:55pm
What a joke. Following imran khan path
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 17, 2022 01:59pm
Isn’t that strange to import wheat by one of the biggest wheat producing countries?
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 17, 2022 02:00pm
What about Asylum for you and your PDM buddies? Did Russia also offer to provide water, medicine, tents, onions, tomatoes and Mercedes Benz cars for you lot??
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
Sep 17, 2022 02:02pm
@Qbc, we know anti PTI elements propaganda,,, to club PTI with the rest… and say they all are the same. Sorry the nation know who looted the country in turns for last 75 years.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Sep 17, 2022 02:03pm
Who will pay?
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Sep 17, 2022 02:06pm
Khawaja Sahib, same offer from Russia when announced by Imran K, you scoffed it off
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Sep 17, 2022 02:09pm
Imported you were, imported you remain. Always waiting for a signal from installers
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Sep 17, 2022 02:11pm
Check with the US if it would be OK to import wheat & gas from Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 17, 2022 02:17pm
So why operation regime change?
Reply Recommend 0
Babu-beeree
Sep 17, 2022 02:28pm
Imran’s narrative looks like a pack of lies after this meeting.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Sep 17, 2022 02:50pm
Shabaz will be dismissed if he makes deal with Russia.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Sep 17, 2022 03:18pm
This government has no credibility
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Sep 17, 2022 03:30pm
…….all PDM were bad mouthing when IK went to Russia and now this stooge is trying to take the credit what Russia is offering……
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Sep 17, 2022 03:46pm
Wheat they stole from Ukraine
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Sep 17, 2022 04:01pm
Please stick to your defense portfolio instead of getting involved in other issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Naved
Sep 17, 2022 04:01pm
Good progress but Imran's government contribution is there in this development.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restraint needed
Updated 17 Sep, 2022

Restraint needed

Growing perception of internal differences appears to have eroded SC’s standing as neutral arbiter.
Putin’s offer
17 Sep, 2022

Putin’s offer

REALPOLITIK suggests that Pakistan should be considering all offers that can help shore up its fragile economy. In...
Crumbling heritage
17 Sep, 2022

Crumbling heritage

THE failure to limit flood damage to Mohenjo Daro despite warnings from the heritage site’s administration is an...
No end to impunity
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

No end to impunity

Resorting to illegal methods and playing judge, jury and executioner cannot be countenanced.
Dangerous turn
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

Dangerous turn

It is an extremely dangerous escalation by the PML-N, which can expose Imran to grievous harm.
Women in peril
16 Sep, 2022

Women in peril

IT is highly likely that when the cumulative human cost caused by the floods is added up a few months down the line,...