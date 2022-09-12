DAWN.COM Logo

Imran trying to open ‘doors of negotiation’ with establishment, claims Khawaja Asif

Dawn.com Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 06:28pm
<p>Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks during an interview. — File photo</p>

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif on Monday alleged that PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan was trying to open the “doors of negotiation” with the establishment in his “desperation for power”.

“On one side, he is attacking them [the establishment] and on other hand, he wants to open the doors of negotiations or dialogue as well,” he said in an interview with SAMAA TV.

Asif’s claims come two days after Imran, at a rally in Gujranwala, warned the establishment that it would be held responsible if the country and economy were to “plummet any further” under the incumbent government.

“I want to ask the establishment … the way this government is taking this country and economy down … I know that you call yourself neutral but this nation will hold you responsible for the way the country is going down,” the PTI chief said.

The former prime minister also apprised that the failure to hold “free and fair elections” in the country would see his supporters hold peaceful streets on his call and have their demands accepted “by force”.

In an interview today, the defence minister said that Imran’s statement showed that he wanted to talk to the establishment at “gunpoint” and “by force”.

“He just wants to take his government back, whether it is in the right or wrong way […] this is [his] desperation for power,” Asif alleged.

He went on to say that Imran was using pressure tactics, recalling that before the PTI chief was ousted, he was an “admirer” of the establishment. “At that time, the establishment was fine […] but today, you are abusing and attacking them.”

Imran, the minister alleged, “does not even know the spelling of democracy” and was a man of an “imperialist mind”. “And this is the reason he wants the establishment to support him,” he added.

“But, the time is here […] after 75 years the establishment has adopted a role which is legal and constitutional. And it is important that we as politicians protect this role.

“The establishment is standing with the Constitution, not with an individual or political party […] God willing, in the upcoming years the role of the establishment will be the same and we will support it,” Asif vowed.

Talking about the contempt of court proceedings against Imran, the minister said a legal course would be taken in that but called out the ex-premier for trying to disrupt the legal processes.

“Even when it comes to courts, he [Imran] wants to get a decision of his choice. He accused us of closing cases, but he is doing the same right now,” Asif added.

He also said that the only “red line” for the government was the country, its law, and Constitution. “And Imran Khan has crossed these red lines several times in the last few months.”

Zeeshan Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 06:29pm
Aren't two family dynasties and their children ruling Pakistan for decades not imperialism?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 12, 2022 06:31pm
Nobody knows what IK is doing. Even he, himself doesn't know what he is doing.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 12, 2022 06:36pm
These noonies have nothing to talk about except Imran Khan. Sounds like he is feeling jealous about everything Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 12, 2022 06:37pm
That means, Imran is now opening door to a Hybrid arrangement with the establishment !
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 12, 2022 06:38pm
Kaptaan is great
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad Asif
Sep 12, 2022 06:43pm
He probably needs an injection from US as well
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Sep 12, 2022 06:47pm
Asif sahib iK talking to establishment make you and this crooked government very nervous. Why?
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Sep 12, 2022 06:48pm
Why we have government in pakistan if establishment is supreme power?
Reply Recommend 0
Bakht
Sep 12, 2022 06:52pm
No only you know the meaning of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Sep 12, 2022 06:54pm
Look who is talking Khwaja F Asif!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar
Sep 12, 2022 06:59pm
So? What is the problem? Where is the problem? Is that not Pakistani establishment?
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid Umar
Sep 12, 2022 06:59pm
Asif can't be trusted. Expert in lying and dhokay baz.
Reply Recommend 0
ovrseas
Sep 12, 2022 07:00pm
To tumhe kahan dard ho raha hai.
Reply Recommend 0
n.burki
Sep 12, 2022 07:00pm
So, is he being coached the PDM practices? Of, course, will PDM ever do a thing like that or negotiating with the judiciary?
Reply Recommend 0
Fraz
Sep 12, 2022 07:00pm
Khawaja Asif = ISPR
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib
Sep 12, 2022 07:06pm
Mr. Asif: Why your face became worried, pale while talking....!
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Sep 12, 2022 07:09pm
This thug will leave Pakistan for Europe or USA after looting Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Sammy
Sep 12, 2022 07:10pm
Double standards = Imran Khan. Just wants power even it comes establishment way.
Reply Recommend 0

