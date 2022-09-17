DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 17, 2022

Pakistan invites investors to benefit from SEZs opportunities

Iftikhar A. Khan Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan welcomes dev­e­­­­­lopment partners and enterprises from around the globe to strengthen their inv­estment in the country as well as trade lin­kages and consider opportunities offered under the Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

During a briefing hosted on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the additional secretary (Asia-Pacific) said the underlying vision of CPEC was based on Pakistan’s “desire for connectivity and interest in deepening linkages with Central Asia, the Middle East, and the East Asian region”.

The two-day briefing came on the heels of the 9th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Safety and Security of CPEC held at the Chinese embassy on Sept 11.

The briefing, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for resident diplomatic missions of various countries from East and Central Asia and the Middle East, concluded on Friday. The panel of briefers included senior officials of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, and Board of Investment.

Diplomatic missions briefed on CPEC; agreement reached on need for countering hostile elements’ agenda

The additional secretary emphasised that CPEC had added a new dimension to Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, which was based on mutual understanding and respect.

The participating diplomatic missions underscored the need for abiding by “mutual interest in enhancing economic cooperation”.

The JWG’s meeting was co-chaired by Special Secretary of Ministry of Interior Saif Anjum and Director General, Ministry of Public Security, China. Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong also attended the meeting.

At the JWG’s meeting, it was reiterated that ensuring safety and security of CPEC projects in Pakistan “is of immense significance in furthering the bilateral relations”.

The measures taken by the government of Pakistan towards ensuring the safety and security of Chinese projects and personnel in the country and the efforts made towards unearthing the perpetrators and facilitators of terrorist incidents targeting Chinese nationals, were acknowledged and appreciated.

In order to enhance the prospects of bilateral relations, an in-principle agreement had been made on various joint measures, including furthering cooperation in law enforcement domain and capacity building of law enforcement agencies.

The proposal of establishing a separate Joint Working Group for security of non-corridor projects also came under discussion.

Both sides agreed to the need for countering the agenda of hostile elements in ensuring safety and security of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan through mutual efforts.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

CPEC
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bilal lahori
Sep 17, 2022 09:29am
Thats how govt work. Not like PTI who always do blame game
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Khalfan
Sep 17, 2022 10:33am
Total nonsense! Last year I offered to bring in technology as well as investment to Pakistan from Canada to the Secretary of housing & works along with his 3 DG’s and our offer went toward deaf ears. Not only we were given cold shoulder but the DG PWD asked me to first arrange his joy ride visit to Canada.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia
Sep 17, 2022 10:48am
What a pity now no one believes you - you made yourselves controversial with your in/out game with China and many others. This is not the way a country is run - all responsibility lies on PMLN and PPP they have been selling the interests of Pakistan for millions stacked in their accounts abroad. Catch them from their necks and ask them to bring back the money they laundered out
Reply Recommend 0
xbm
Sep 17, 2022 11:20am
Who invests in a banana republic and on illegal land? CPEC going thru GB is illegal
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Sep 17, 2022 11:22am
Interesting ever since Shabaz Sharif has taken over the subject of CPEC has disappeared. I wonder what the impact of recent floods have been on the CPEC infrastructure!
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 17, 2022 11:34am
If you keep harping on Hostile elements, conspiracies, propagandas,instabilities.....etc to investors. Nobody is going to come. These words bring lot of negative vibe with them, yet from political leaders to establishment spokesperson, everyone keep using them possibly to sell to domestic audience in order to brush off their abject failures.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 17, 2022 12:22pm
Shebaz sharif is like a lost boy among men.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Restraint needed
Updated 17 Sep, 2022

Restraint needed

Growing perception of internal differences appears to have eroded SC’s standing as neutral arbiter.
Putin’s offer
17 Sep, 2022

Putin’s offer

REALPOLITIK suggests that Pakistan should be considering all offers that can help shore up its fragile economy. In...
Crumbling heritage
17 Sep, 2022

Crumbling heritage

THE failure to limit flood damage to Mohenjo Daro despite warnings from the heritage site’s administration is an...
No end to impunity
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

No end to impunity

Resorting to illegal methods and playing judge, jury and executioner cannot be countenanced.
Dangerous turn
Updated 16 Sep, 2022

Dangerous turn

It is an extremely dangerous escalation by the PML-N, which can expose Imran to grievous harm.
Women in peril
16 Sep, 2022

Women in peril

IT is highly likely that when the cumulative human cost caused by the floods is added up a few months down the line,...