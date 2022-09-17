DAWN.COM Logo

DHA penalises residents for installing rooftop solar panels

Shazia Hasan Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 03:51am
A solar panel installed on the roof of a house in DHA.—White Star
KARACHI: While the federal government is encouraging people to generate power through alternative energy sources to cut dependence on costly fuel, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has sent notices and imposed financial penalties on many of its residents for “violation” of its building control regulations by installing solar panels on their rooftops to generate electricity, it emerged on Friday.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had okayed a 10,000 MW solar energy project to reduce reliance on costly imported diesel, furnace oil and LNG for power generation. The PM had also removed the 17 per cent general sales tax on solar panel to encourage businesses and households to opt for solar energy.

However, there is growing unease among DHA residents at the authority’s decision to send them notices and impose fines for allegedly violating its construction laws by installing elevated steel structures for solar panels on their rooftops.

The residents are also surprised that the DHA, which itself allowed them to install solar panels, is now threatening to penalise them.

Authority asks house owners to either remove ‘the violation’ or get it regularised

“It is quite a strange and unexpected development because there are so many houses in DHA with solar panels on their rooftops. They were not questioned about this earlier, in fact encouraged. Now all of a sudden they are expected to cough up refurbishment charges that may amount to hundreds of thousands of rupees,” said Rashid H. Ansari, a resident.

“It seems like a trap where first they let you walk into an entrance and then shut all exits for you because they wanted you caught. Every second house here has solar panels and it’s been like this for over five or six years. Now suddenly this is an issue for DHA,” he said.

“They want us to get their permission for installing solar panels. And to get permission, there are certain conditions such as getting our memberships reviewed or renewed, paying of refurbishment charges, getting approval from architects and engineers who must also happen to be on their panel. Now we also have to pay these engineers their fee, which is no less than Rs100,000 to Rs200,000,” the resident informed.

Questioning what he called DHA’s chaudhrahat, another resident, Younus Siddiqui, said: “They are the masters of all they survey. They can do as they please. It’s their monopoly. They say that installing solar panels on our rooftops is altering the architectural structure of the houses. So it is being seen as a modification of the building, which requires approval from the relevant authority.”

“This is nothing. A cousin of mine, who is also a resident of DHA, was even penalised for putting a green garden shade mesh to block the sun in his driveway. They said that it was because he had built a steel frame for it. The DHA pulls you up for everything,” he said, adding that recently after the flooding they were allowed by DHA to repair and rebuild their homes without having to pay them any refurbishment charges.

“Perhaps this is DHA’s way of taking from us that waived amount,” he said.

‘Turning blind eye to others’

“If DHA does strict enforcement it is fine but I want to ask them why are they not treating all equally? Because I find them penalising some people and turning a blind eye to some others. There are some people here who have set up tents and kiosks outside their houses to accommodate their security guards. Sometimes these tents and cement constructions are also taking up a portion of the road but no one says anything. There is selective law enforcement here, which is not right. The same rules should apply to all,” he said.

A DHA spokesperson told Dawn that the authority had mentioned in its 2020 bylaws, also uploaded on the website, that they support green energy. “All we ask for is that any new construction that includes provision for solar panels should have it in their design drawing and that the drawing be approved by a structural engineer,” the spokesman pointed out.

“And if there are solar panels going to be installed on an old house, it also needs to be checked to see if it can even carry the extra load. We don’t want your roof to cave in after all,” the spokesperson said.

“If there is a DHA surveyor that you need to call over, he will not charge you anything for the evaluation. And after the survey all that is required from you is an application. Even a handwritten one would do so that we may approve the installation of the panels in order for you to get your new house plans regularised,” the spokesperson explained.

“You should also look at things from DHA’s point of view. We can’t let everyone do as they please because then some steel structures for the panels will be too high, some will be as low as your boundary wall. There needs to be some sort of symmetry, too,” the spokesperson concluded.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

Zia Ul Islam
Sep 17, 2022 10:52am
The story is probably not given under the prospective behind issuance of notices to resident. To my information this is for safety and protection of public life and property which is of prime significance. The advise to residents to get their solar structure approved by DHA authorities is free of cost.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Sep 17, 2022 11:09am
Sombody has to open his mouth to be in the news, even for good things.
Reply Recommend 0
Accountability
Sep 17, 2022 11:45am
It's a simple formula to earn Benjamin's. The law and regulations vary for majority while the government is far too busy to take notices of these absurdity. Would suggest that all shoud gather and file an appeal in high Court for the injustice.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr ijaz habib
Sep 17, 2022 11:50am
DHA should work on SOPs to standardize the installation of solar panel based on safety protocols
Reply Recommend 0
A.
Sep 17, 2022 12:01pm
Dumb Housing Authority.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 17, 2022 12:05pm
Neutrality of the neutrals exposed yet again.
Reply Recommend 0
Shujz
Sep 17, 2022 12:42pm
This ia ridiculous. This is DHA trying to swindle its residents. There is no way a few steel rods can damage the roof least of all in DHA. Ladies and gentlemen...if u ever need to know how big corporations extort money...look at This DHA rule regarding solar panels...another example is NEPRA trying to ammend its laws so it taxes units bein given back to the grid...we spend millions to install solar panels y inGod's name should we b paying taxes to NEPRA or Extortion money to DHA
Reply Recommend 0
Daniel
Sep 17, 2022 12:43pm
This is the culture in Pakistan, the Authorities have always allowed ilkegal activities to prosper under their patronage, this is because they loot money, either before or after, in DHA case its after. Same story different days,for 75 years and still going strong.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 17, 2022 12:45pm
Well this was bound to happen as both government and housing societies want to generate revenue from your utility bills. Solar makes you independent and reduces their revenue.
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Sep 17, 2022 01:04pm
What's wrong in writing an application for regularisation. Stop complaining. Move on.
Reply Recommend 0
DevilHunterX
Sep 17, 2022 01:18pm
As long as it is free.
Reply Recommend 0
F
Sep 17, 2022 01:19pm
Bahria doing the same, goal is to get money from the middle class and make them poor
Reply Recommend 0
Damian kane
Sep 17, 2022 01:22pm
Not strange at all. Governments survive by leeching off the civilian populace. Like to see them issue the same notice to a judge or general.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Sep 17, 2022 01:23pm
You need permission for any construction. Otherwise wrong construction may collapse under certain circumstances.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 17, 2022 02:01pm
DHA is a nuisance for residents.
Reply Recommend 0
Mubashir Munir
Sep 17, 2022 02:10pm
It is very disturbing that bureaucracy in Pakistan makes hindrances and the institutions are against public welfare but are having conspiracy by supporting the antistate elements and contractors for example Nepra Administration supports Kesac against public and now DHA is issuing notices for solar panels in my opinion all the CEOS should be removed which are working against common people welfare and the institutions be reorganised
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Sep 17, 2022 02:24pm
ls it for Karachi DHA or for countrywide DHAs?
Reply Recommend 0
mka
Sep 17, 2022 04:11pm
@Zia Ul Islam, We cry foul about everything legal, like IK.
Reply Recommend 0

