Dengue fever cases in Karachi double in just two days

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2022 Updated September 17, 2022 10:28am
<p>Health department officials carry out anti-dengue fumigation in a locality in Islamabad on Friday. — APP</p>

KARACHI: Data released by the Sindh health department showed a spike in dengue fever cases as their numbers doubled in just two days, from 201 cases on Wednesday to 403 cases on Friday.

Majority of these cases were reported at hospitals located in district East (116) followed by healthcare facilities in Korangi (107), Central (72), South (61), Malir (26), West (12) and Keamari (nine).

A total of 2,145 cases of dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi this month; East (842) followed by healthcare facilities in (431), South (377), Korangi (286), Malir (93), Keamari (64) and West (52).

In the rest of Sindh, 16 cases were reported in Hyderabad division, one in Larkana division, two in Sukkur division and four in Shaheed Benazirabad division.

A health department official explained that most dengue patients had mild illness and they either reported at private clinics or outpatient departments of hospitals.

“But, hospitals do not maintain proper records of their OPD patients while family physicians as well as city’s laboratories under the currently adopted protocol are not required to share their data. Hence, the official figures don’t reflect the ground reality as only severe dengue cases require admission,” the official said.

Experts believe the current number of dengue fever cases might be five times higher than what is being reported by the health department.

Meanwhile, the health department reported over 3,000 cases of malaria on Friday.

Most of them were recorded in Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Umerkot, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2022

Mustafa
Sep 17, 2022 10:51am
The situation is worse on ground level, hopitalss filled with dengue patients, these figures dont tell anything
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 17, 2022 12:14pm
People must take care from being infected by dengue as at times this becomes a deadly disease. The govt is also running ads on various TV channels for the information of general public to avoid dengue fever. The numbers of cases are multiplying on daily basis and people must take care that water should not be accumulated in their houses and nearby areas It is also the job of municipality departments to keep the areas clean so that people should not get dengue fewer due to lack of cleanliness
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 17, 2022 12:52pm
To be very Honest, can any one Check with PPP and MQM leaders who ruined this city, we never heard any news that families of these party leaders effected??
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 17, 2022 01:29pm
And the "movers and shakers" of Karachi, spearheaded by the self-appointed and hand-picked hierarchy of the family-owned, clan-operated, dynasty-backed, cult-dominated and Bilawal House based PPP, the so-called political party of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are having a good time in their posh villa at the upscale area of Jumeirah in Dubai, U.A.E.
Shahid
Sep 17, 2022 02:51pm
Another gift from marvellous PPP of Zardari & Neutral control cantonments . After stagnant rain water , gutters have started over flowing , Dengue is just the start .
