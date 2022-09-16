DAWN.COM Logo

SC judges dismayed CJP ‘said more than he should have’

Nasir Iqbal Published September 16, 2022 Updated September 16, 2022 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his colleague Justice Sardar Tariq Masood have expressed dismay over Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial’s speech at the new judicial year ceremony, saying he “said much more” than what he was supposed to say at the event.

Addressed to all members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), the joint letter written on Thursday states that: “The object of the ceremony (as stated by the CJP) was to identify our priorities and set out our vision for the coming year, but the CJP said much more. He sought to justify decisions of the Supreme Court, respond to criticism of its judgments, and unilaterally speak on behalf of the Supreme Court.”

They added: “The Supreme Court does not comprise the CJP alone, [but] it includes all the judges of the Supreme Court. The CJP commenting on pending cases was disconcerting.”

Both Justice Isa and Justice Masood, who are among the nine members of the JCP, had also written letters soon after the commission’s July 28 meeting, claiming that the meeting disapproved the nominations to elevate judges.

In the latest letter, they wondered whether judges should commend themselves for the number of cases decided “when more than a third of the Supreme Court lies vacant”, noting that a “full court would undoubtedly have decided far more cases”.

They also disclosed that they had repeatedly called upon the JCP chairman to convene a meeting of the commission — both before and after the notified summer vacations — “to enable making of nominations to the Supreme Court”.

“To stress the urgency, we had stated that not filling the vacancies is reckless disregard of a constitutional duty. But all to no avail,” the two senior judges regretted.

“The Supreme Court cannot be placed in suspended animation till such time that members, to use the words of the CJP, ‘support the candidates proposed by the chairman’,” they said.

The copy of the joint letter has also been sent to Supreme Court’s acting registrar, who is also JCP’s acting secretary, with a direction “to release the letter and its Urdu translation to media since it pertains to CJP’s address which was widely reported”.

Justice Isa and Justice Masood said the CJP allegedly made “uncalled for and disparaging” remarks about the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and its current and several past office bearers, “accusing them of political partisanship because they had requested that the full court be constituted to hear the cited case.”

They regretted that when the apex court had declined their request, the CJP could not “disparage and attribute motives to them”.

Moreover, they said the CJP further sought to justify what the apex court did by needlessly asserting that the request had no legal ground when the Constitution required the Supreme Court to give decisions.

But what was “most inappropriate, and unreasonable,” was to mention the working and decisions of the JCP in the speech, which was a separate and independent body under the Constitution, the judges said in the letter.

The CJP had stated that the candidates proposed by JCP chairman were not approved, and blamed the representatives of the federal government, namely the law minister and attorney general for Pakistan, and also expressed his displeasure, the letter said.

“Under no circumstances should the chairman of the JCP say what was said,” the letter wondered, stressing that as the commissions’ chairman, the CJP must abide by its decisions than allegedly attacking its members and to do so publicly only because they did not support his candidates.

What the CJP said was also contrary to the record, the letter said, adding that it was not correct that his candidates were supported by four members of JCP, which the “unauthorised” release of the audio-recording of the meeting confirms.

Justice Sarmad Jalal Osmany also did not support all his candidates, the letter recalled, stating it was wrong to categorise the JCP meeting as a pre-scheduled meeting and it was adjourned.

When chairman did not succeed in achieving his objective, he took the majority decision of the JCP as a personal affront and walked out of the meeting, the letter recalled.

“All members of the JCP, including its chairman, are equal. The only additional responsibility of the CJP is for him to act as its chairman,” the letter said, adding the Constitution stipulated that the JCP by majority of its total membership would nominate judges.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2022

Realistic
Sep 16, 2022 08:18am
Justice Issa where is the money trail
Reply Recommend 0
Ma
Sep 16, 2022 08:23am
I think PDM is waiting for justice Isa to become CJP Appears he will be their Nisar Saqib.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Sep 16, 2022 08:30am
The fact that Justice Isa wanted to sit on cases involving PTI says a lot about him and his motion of justice and impartiality. Just a thought.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Sep 16, 2022 08:35am
True to heart, yes what CJP said will create discord among all the bodies working for supremacy of constitution and also bring the impression that he is supreme in all verdicts and decisions to be taken
Reply Recommend 0
Nj
Sep 16, 2022 08:52am
Justice Isa is a great man , youthiyas hate him because imran is now exposed
Reply Recommend 0
Mindshare, Texas
Sep 16, 2022 09:04am
Justice Issa, please come clean about overseas apartments.
Reply Recommend 0
K. Khan
Sep 16, 2022 09:07am
Money trail cannot be sought from self appointed sacred cows who are above equal law?
Reply Recommend 0
Demagogue.
Sep 16, 2022 09:11am
CJ SC has all rights to freedom of speech, he’s not suppose to first get approval from puisne judges. The fellow judges shouldn’t expect him to speak their words.
Reply Recommend 0
FN
Sep 16, 2022 09:16am
Excellent and very valid explanation from honourable judges.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Sep 16, 2022 09:18am
Many a red lines arbitrarily drawn by some institutions are routinely being crossed and exposing quite a few faces. Let's hope it brings more transparency to their working. And perhaps results in betterment of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
ali khan
Sep 16, 2022 09:20am
Mr issa is going to lead the clash of institutions due to his ego and his uncontrolled bais.
Reply Recommend 0
Saddad
Sep 16, 2022 09:31am
QFA looks like a fair and upright person but he's trying his best to make people think otherwise, always trying to stoke controversy.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Sep 16, 2022 09:36am
@Realistic, With IK, he filed the case he. Otherwise, he is a liar.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Sep 16, 2022 09:39am
CJ has always transgressed his role.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan at 75
Sep 16, 2022 09:44am
@AJ, All this happening when Pakistan is 75. Simply pathetic state of affairs even after attaining this milestone.
Reply Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Sep 16, 2022 09:48am
Shameful intentions of Justice Isa.
Reply Recommend 0
Abu Bakr
Sep 16, 2022 09:52am
Kudos to Justice Faez Isa! The future of SCP is in safe hands.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Sep 16, 2022 09:58am
Stay strong Justice Isa and Mandolhail!
Reply Recommend 0
Rest Assured
Sep 16, 2022 10:01am
@Mindshare, Texas, low IQ arguments
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 16, 2022 10:01am
This is what Niazi wanted...Divide rach institute.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 16, 2022 10:02am
Justice Issa is an honourable judge. Our country needs judges like him.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 16, 2022 10:04am
@Realistic, he was acquitted by the Supreme Court. Even Imran Khan regretted his decision to file a reference against him. But PTI goons won't get it.
Reply Recommend 0
Naushad Nasir
Sep 16, 2022 10:05am
It’s time for bandial to take early retirement the fab 3 have made important decisions regarding fate of the country they all deserve a rest have done enough for the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Sep 16, 2022 10:05am
Justice Issa wants to maintain the status quo where pending cases remain pending. He doesn't realise that Pakistani justice has become the world joke.
Reply Recommend 0
JohnSwede
Sep 16, 2022 10:05am
Justice Isa have all the time in the world except when asked about money trail.
Reply Recommend 0
FairComment
Sep 16, 2022 10:06am
Justice Issa is not impartial. It's that simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 16, 2022 10:13am
CJP is actively involved in politics
Reply Recommend 0
Hamid
Sep 16, 2022 10:13am
Justice Esa is best
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Sep 16, 2022 10:18am
Faiz Isa fails to provide a money trail ....just like Nawaz and Mariam Nawaz...but hurry to show his power.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 16, 2022 11:03am
Cj talks too much for nothing, like sahib nisar
Reply Recommend 0
Naila
Sep 16, 2022 11:07am
Honourable Justice Essa ,after getting immunity for your own unexplained London properties,I am afraid you do not have the moral authority to seemingly fight for justice in Pakistan.Besides if you can keep writing letters so can Justice Bandial, especially when you are creating parties in judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Chota
Sep 16, 2022 11:08am
Justice esa will talk all day but don't give money trail of flats
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz Durrani
Sep 16, 2022 11:11am
CJ SCP is a rabble rouser , not unlike the ex PM!!
Reply Recommend 0
Gohar Bandali
Sep 16, 2022 11:30am
Why does Qazi Faez Isa always lands himself in the middle of some sort of controversy? Why can’t he ever control his urges & his political bias, of course anyone with an iota of common sense can see the allegations of corruption & money laundering are common between him & his admirers PMLN & PPP. What a shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Sep 16, 2022 11:39am
How can a country run smoothly where the ruling class by virtue of back door entry is divided.We need Presidential system where one person to decide everything and to be elected by individuals vote.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Wahid
Sep 16, 2022 11:39am
Personal vendetta and partiasin is very clear in the stance of these two senior judges who are mocking their own institute. History suggest whenever things are out of control from PMLN, they come back through Judicial dictation. Qazi Faiz Esa is the person whom they are banking.
Reply Recommend 0
Sardar Zia
Sep 16, 2022 12:01pm
@Mindshare, Texas, i think you did not follow the case against him, in which everything came out clear even to extent that IK admitted it the case agsinst him was a mistake
Reply Recommend 0
Taqi
Sep 16, 2022 12:16pm
Every stone you pick there are issues and lots of issues and when a person tries to resolve them he is blamed of talking too much and objecting on everything. This is what is happening to Qazi Fiaz Issa in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
sal
Sep 16, 2022 01:43pm
@Ma, He is independent and honorable judge
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 16, 2022 01:48pm
Let's explore the boundaries of THE CONSTITUTIONAL CONTRACT.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 16, 2022 01:49pm
Savvy?
Reply Recommend 0
Moni
Sep 16, 2022 02:02pm
Why does these judges release their letters / correspondence to the media?
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 16, 2022 02:08pm
@Naushad Nasir, nawaz and Co should retire they have done a lot and apparently they are dying. Always they are dying but never they are dead. Then there is the next 2 generations waiting to loot Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur Khan
Sep 16, 2022 02:09pm
Qazi Esa? Let him explain his foriegn assets first.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 16, 2022 02:23pm
@FN, Excellent and very valid explanation from honourable judges. FBR still waiting to investigate the 3 foreign properties in London, why was it denied.?
Reply Recommend 0
anokhaa_laadla
Sep 16, 2022 02:46pm
Faiz Issa wants to be Chief Justice . One if most controversial and notorious figure in judicial system of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 16, 2022 02:46pm
@Usman Wahid, tort is a wicked cool game
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 16, 2022 02:46pm
Chief Justice is Chief of Supreme Court of Pakistan and subordinate judges have no right to criticise him whatever he has said in his speech at new judicial year's ceremony. New judicial year comes every year and when subordinate judges will become chief justice at their turn they have all the right to choose proper words to deliver in their speeches. This shows that judges don't have unity among them and this is the reason that thousands of cases are pending in SC and in subordinate courts.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 16, 2022 02:48pm
The realm of quasi anthropomorphic Is just so much fun.
Reply Recommend 0
Chengez
Sep 16, 2022 02:54pm
Justice Issa has he returned from his vacation in Spain??
Reply Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Sep 16, 2022 04:31pm
Isa is working to achieve something...its not clear but its fishy...
Reply Recommend 0
imdad kolori
Sep 16, 2022 04:34pm
Bro sitting on UK flats - Bro where the money trail at
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 16, 2022 05:49pm
An attempt in futility to distract, deflect and divert world's attention from the real issue of money trail.
Reply Recommend 0

