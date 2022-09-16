DAWN.COM Logo

Putin, Xi hail 'great power' ties at talks defying the West

AFP Published September 16, 2022
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) pose with Mongolia's President during their trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 15, 2022. — AFP
China's President Xi Jinping (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) pose with Mongolia's President during their trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders' summit in Samarkand on September 15, 2022. — AFP

MARKAND (Uzbekistan): Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West.

Sitting across from each other at two long rounded tables and flanked by aides, the two leaders met on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

The meeting was part of Xi’s first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic and for Putin a chance to show Russia has not been fully isolated despite Western efforts.

“China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil,” Xi told Putin at the talks.

Russian, Chinese leaders hold first face-to-face meeting since start of Ukraine conflict

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV also quoted Xi as saying China was willing to work with Russia to support “each other’s core interests”.

Putin took a clear broadside at the United States, which has been leading efforts to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia.

“Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently acquired an absolutely ugly form and are completely unacceptable,” Putin said.

“We highly appreciate the balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told Xi, while reiterating Moscow’s backing for China on Taiwan.

“We adhere to the principle of one China. We condemn the provocation of the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Putin said, after a US Senate committee on Wednesday took the first step towards Washington directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan.

‘Alternative’ to West

It was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Putin saw Xi in early February for the Winter Olympic Games, days before the Russian leader launched the military offensive in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has touted the SCO summit in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand as showing there is an “alternative” to Western dominated international institutions.

The SCO — made up of China, India, Pakistan, Russia and the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan — was set up in 2001 as a political, economic and security organisation to rival Western institutions.

The leaders of those countries were to attend, as well as Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Alexander Lukas­henko of Belarus.

Putin met the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan earlier on Thursday, as well as with Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“The Americans think whichever country they impose sanctions on, it will be stopped, their perception is a wrong one,” Raisi said.

For Putin, the summit comes at an important time, as his forces face major battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and amid a continued Western push to make Russia an international pariah. For Xi, it is an opportunity to shore up his credentials as a global statesman ahead of a pivotal congress of the ruling Communist Party in October.

The Chinese leader also met Thursday Belarus’s strongman leader Lukashenko, who was quoted by state news agency Belta as thanking Xi for China’s “serious support in these difficult times”.

Lukashenko has been shunned by Western leaders after a fierce crackdown on the opposition two years ago and for backing Russia on Ukraine.

The main day of the SCO summit will be on Friday, with sessions involving all the attending leaders. Putin was also set to hold talks on Friday with Erdogan and Indian premier Narendra Modi.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2022

Justice
Sep 16, 2022 08:10am
Will Xi talk to SS? Looks like Xi is skipping any talks with SS since China is fed up with frequent requests for financial help from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 16, 2022 08:11am
Pakistan a ‘Bankrupt power’.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Sep 16, 2022 08:15am
Two great leaders meeting, a great force against USA which will lose power soon, we will soon be out of FATF.
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Sep 16, 2022 09:15am
Western dominated international institutions are the real arm twisters for the 3rd world. Russia China to develop institutions, and a currency to counter $ supermacy.
Reply Recommend 0
lol
Sep 16, 2022 09:17am
@M. Emad , no Bangladesh invited ?
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Sep 16, 2022 09:19am
What about superpower pakistan??
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Pinches
Sep 16, 2022 09:38am
Indian PM Modi JI arrived Thursday late night,skipped the welcome dinner.Only purpose to attend main meeting on Friday.. Not interested in too much socialization ..only work is the motto. Even Chinese PM skipped the welcome dinner thought he is already there
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 16, 2022 09:40am
Great powers don't attack small nations and kill innocents. These are insecure powers.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Sep 16, 2022 09:41am
@Multani, the last one is not true
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 16, 2022 09:43am
Unipolar world no more. China is the new world super power and will remain that way.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 16, 2022 09:43am
@M. Emad , you Indians need not worry.
Reply Recommend 0
Mayank Seth
Sep 16, 2022 10:01am
What was that microphone fiasco ?
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Sep 16, 2022 01:14pm
@Rameay, ah yes, as if the downfall of the USA will magically fix the issues plaguing the country, the problems stem from within, not from outside, this country and it’s people are their own biggest enemies.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 16, 2022 02:47pm
The two super powers are now making their statement to west.
Reply Recommend 0

