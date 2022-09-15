DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 16, 2022

48m ‘hoarded’ Panadol tablets confiscated from warehouse in Karachi’s Hawkesbay: Sindh govt

Imtiaz Ali Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 10:31pm
<p>This image shows medicines seized from a warehouse in Karachi’s Hawkesbay on Thursday. — Photo by Murtaza Wahab/Twitter</p>

This image shows medicines seized from a warehouse in Karachi’s Hawkesbay on Thursday. — Photo by Murtaza Wahab/Twitter

The Sindh Health Department on Thursday raided a warehouse in Karachi’s Hawkesbay area and confiscated 48 million “hoarded” Panadol tablets, according to officials.

Provincial Drug Inspector Dilawar Ali Jiskani told Dawn.com that the warehouse was owned by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd.

“The seized medicines were being hoarded to sell them at expensive rates in the market,” he alleged, adding that the price of the tablets was estimated to be Rs250 million.

Jiskani added that the police have initiated a probe into the incident.

The development was also confirmed by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab who, in a tweet, said that Panadol tablets were being hoarded at a time when the medicine was important for treating patients.

“Good assertiveness shown by the administration. Legal action is being further taken,” he tweeted.

Panadol tablet is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline and is the brand name of the Paracetamol drug. It’s an antipyretic drug that’s frequently used for fever and pain. Demand for the tablet has been high, particularly in the wake of the flooding and rising cases of dengue fever.

However, in a statement later in the day, GlaxoSmithKline confirmed that a raid was conducted at one of its warehouses but refuted claims of hoarding Panadol tablets.

“We firmly reject the claims related to hoarding Panadol intentionally to create shortage,” it said, clarifying that the stocks at the warehouse were intended to be released and distributed in the country in the “normal course of business”.

The statement said that the company was led with the purpose of delivering everyday health to humanity. “This has been shown through our commitment to the people of Pakistan throughout challenging times.”

“We continue to supply Panadol products in the country and have adjusted our production capacity to ensure some product availability, despite market obstacles,” it added.

In a press conference earlier this week, Federal Minister for National Health Services (NHS) Abdul Qadir Patel accused pharmaceutical companies of creating an artificial shortage of medicines, especially Paracetamol, and warned them none of their “blackmail” tactics would work on him.

“I would suggest the media should criticise the pharmaceutical companies rather than the government as companies have created an artificial shortage. Similarly, some politicians have been doing marketing of a pharmaceutical company and its brand rather than focusing on the issue of flood victims,” he said.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has said that the drug shortage had been caused by an exorbitant increase in production costs.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Multani
Sep 15, 2022 10:25pm
Good job police.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Sep 15, 2022 10:28pm
Sindh govt took action because it did not get a kickback from the company.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 15, 2022 10:46pm
OMG. This is how they create shortage of everything by hoarding, even medicine. They are making money by playing with peoples lives. Incredible!!
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Sep 15, 2022 10:50pm
Shame on GSK and good job by drug inspector.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 15, 2022 10:50pm
For Pakistanis money is more important then Muslim lives
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 15, 2022 10:50pm
Corrupt to the core
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khan’s gamble
Updated 15 Sep, 2022

Khan’s gamble

It is extraordinary to see tenure extension being used so openly as a bargaining chip.
KP bombings
15 Sep, 2022

KP bombings

CLEARLY, the fiction that ‘all is well’ in KP — particularly in the province’s merged tribal districts, and...
Short-sighted move
15 Sep, 2022

Short-sighted move

THE prime minister and cabinet’s populist decision to reject a fresh proposal from the health ministry to raise...
FATF & militancy
Updated 14 Sep, 2022

FATF & militancy

It is in our best interests to ensure all FATF requirements are met so that there are no lacunae that hostile actors can exploit.
Dengue emergency
14 Sep, 2022

Dengue emergency

A DENGUE emergency is looming, and judging from the inertia on the authorities’ part, it is likely to get much...
Dirty mountain
14 Sep, 2022

Dirty mountain

IT is an experience no mountaineer wants or expects: the sight of heaps of trash and the stench of refuse left ...