Pemra orders 'immediate' closure of Bol News broadcast citing failure to obtain security clearance

Dawn.com Published September 5, 2022 Updated September 5, 2022 07:37pm
This file photo shows a BOL TV standee outside its office in Karachi. — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Monday decided to shut down transmission of Bol News and Bol Entertainment for what it said was their failure to secure security clearance from the interior ministry.

In its meeting today, Pemra was told that it had also revoked the licences of the channel — owned by M/s Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd — in 2017, adding that the matter had been pending before the Sindh High Court until last year.

The Pemra said the SHC also wrapped the case in 2021. The meeting was informed that the channel could not be allowed to operate until the Ministry of Interior issued a security clearance.

"Hence, the Pemra reviewed all records, court orders, and notices from the interior ministry and subsequently decided to revoke licences issued to Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd (Bol News and Bol Entertainment) with immediate effect."

The watchdog noted that the licence of Bol Entertainment expired in Dec 2021 and the company did not approach Pemra for its renewal.

Responding to the development, the PTI's official Twitter account said banning the channel would affect thousands of people and their families. "The fascism and censorship we are witnessing today in Pakistan is unprecedented!"

Party chairman Imran Khan said the move was "unacceptable", adding that the government had taken "media and journalists' censorship and persecution to fascistic levels".

Earlier in the day, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed that there were reports of a media ban on party chairman Imran. "These 'wise' decisions will lead to increasing division in the country," he said.

Later in the day, senior journalist Kamran Khan said he was supposed to interview Imran on Monday night but "have just been told it can't be aired at any cost".

In January 2021, Pemra had suspended Bol News' licence for 30 days and imposed a Rs1 million fine on it for airing "contemptuous" remarks against judges of the Lahore High Court.

M. Emad
Sep 05, 2022 07:09pm
BOL talking against establishment top leadership.
Reply
Fragile State
Sep 05, 2022 07:13pm
BOL are pro PTI so good reason to close them down because we can't afford the people to find out the truth or have access to any 3rd party media who are not on the PDM payroll.
Reply
MONIER
Sep 05, 2022 07:14pm
Another ax of political vendetta thrown by the importeds and their handlers
Reply
Talha
Sep 05, 2022 07:18pm
The real reason is because Bol has been speaking against PDM and has been broadcasting Imran's narrative. Any other reason is a lame excuse to hide behind.
Reply
M. Saeed
Sep 05, 2022 07:19pm
All these hardships are just adding to the popularity of IK, despite all his loose and dirty talks!
Reply

