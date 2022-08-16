DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

Pemra denies role in suspension of ARY News

Ishaq Tanoli Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 09:38am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday directed the Pakistan Elect­ronic Media Regulatory Aut­hority (Pemra) to issue a circular that it has not suspended the transmission of ARY News and has no objection if cable operators restore the channel at the same position as it was operating earlier.

The bench comprising Justice Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan said that contempt application against Pemra chairman Mohammad Saleem Baig was disposed of subject to the issuance of circular during the course of day.

The management of the channel through its lawyer moved a contempt application against Pemra chief for not complying with an earlier order passed on a lawsuit to restore the transmission of the plaintiff.

When the matter came up for hearing, the Pemra chairman said the regulatory authority had not suspended the transmissions of the news channel and if such transmissions were not being aired, it might be on the part of cable operators.

SHC orders chairman to issue circular about no objection to restoration of channel

At this juncture, the counsel for channel argued that the alleged contemnor could not be absolved of his responsibility resulting in suspension of channel’s transmission.

He submitted that to affirm the position of Pemra, let the regulatory authority issue a circular addressed to the registrar of SHC with copy to the cable operators that Pemra would not object if they restore the channel to the position of Aug 7.

The lawyer for Pemra contended that the issuance of circular would not construe that the defendant has in anyway admitted the position of the plaintiff and added that Pemra chairman would adhere to any SHC order and he had not made any willful contempt.

The lawyer for the news channel argued that the SHC had already passed an order on Aug 10 that no final orders against the channel be acted upon unless directions were issued by the court. The counsel for Pemra undertook that any such orders would only be given effect once this court passed such order.

It may be recalled that on Aug 13, the SHC had also suspended a notice issued by the ministry of interior cancelling the security clearance of the channel till Aug 17.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Javed
Aug 16, 2022 10:10am
PEMRA being a regulatory authority should be above politics, but this is Pakistan, come on!
Reply Recommend 0
salman
Aug 16, 2022 10:38am
Liar
Reply Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Aug 16, 2022 11:03am
If not PEMRA, then who? Neutrals???
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Majeed Sheikh
Aug 16, 2022 11:11am
Freedom of Expression at stake
Reply Recommend 0
manna
Aug 16, 2022 12:11pm
PEMRA another corrupt department
Reply Recommend 0
An Outsider
Aug 16, 2022 12:32pm
Every authority becomes a puppet in the hands of government
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 16, 2022 12:41pm
Yet another blatant lie by Perma, by far, one of the biggest liars in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 16, 2022 02:08pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, IK is the biggest liar!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...