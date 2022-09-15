DAWN.COM Logo

Shan Masood in, Fakhar Zaman benched as Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad announced

Imran Siddique Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 06:35pm
<p>Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim addresses a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. — Pakistan Cricket Twitter</p>

Left-handed batter Shan Masood made the cut while underperforming Fakhar Zaman was excluded from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, announced Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Wasim announced the 15-member squad which sees the return of Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi and bowler Mohammad Wasim junior, both of whom skipped the Asia Cup 2022 due to injuries.

A notable exception in the reserves was Sarfaraz Ahmed who was passed over for Mohammad Haris as the reserve wicketkeeper, along with Hasan Ali who was also not included in the squad at all. Shoaib Malik was also a notable missing presence.

Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali — who did not make a splash in the Asia Cup — made the cut. Fastbowler Shahnawaz Dahani, however, was placed in the reserves.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

The travel reserves include Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper) and Shahnawaz Dahani.

The World Cup will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

The chief selector also announced the squad for the T20 international matches against England and said all players announced for the World Cup were part of the series line-up, except for Zaman and Afridi.

Wasim said Fakhar had also been rested from a T20 series against England so he could recover from the knee injury he sustained during the Asia Cup final.

He added that all-rounder Aamir Jamal and spinner Abrar Ahmed were also included in the squad for the T20 series against England.

“Along with Shan Masood, I want to congratulate Aamir Jamal and Abrar Ahmed on earning their maiden call-ups. Both Aamir and Abrar have been selected as we believe they have the skills, talent and potential to represent Pakistan at the highest level and I am hopeful that they will perform strongly.

“We have a team that can perform strongly in the T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE,” Wasim said in a press release issued by the PCB.

He said the players selected in the squad had performed well since November 2021, prompting the national team to win nine out of its last 13 T20Is.

“We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.”

J
Sep 15, 2022 05:45pm
Shoaib malik should play. He is the best in t20.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 05:45pm
Great move and excellent news. As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Said
Sep 15, 2022 05:47pm
Another prime example of choosing likes and dislike, even such a pathetic performance from middle order they still retain, ifthikar, Asif, and khushdil. Dhani should be in playing eleven rather than wasim jr.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 05:51pm
Babar should be on bench as well,his performance was Was ugly
Reply Recommend 0
CarelessWhispers
Sep 15, 2022 06:05pm
Fakhar deserves to be benched
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 15, 2022 06:06pm
Lost all respect for Chief selector. He has kept the three flunks and passed Sarfaraz and Shoaib. There should be an investigation
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Sep 15, 2022 06:08pm
Usman Qadir? why? and Asif Ali inclusion make no sense. lot of other issues. Shaheen may not be fit.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 15, 2022 06:09pm
Chief selector passed Sarfaraz and Shoaib and kept Khushdil, Iftikhar and Asif. This will come back to bite him but he will still keep his job
Reply Recommend 0
Mnkhan
Sep 15, 2022 06:11pm
Wow. Iftikhar and Khushdil???????? Also, why Dahani is in reserve. I think he is a better choice than Husnain. No hopes really after watching Asia Cup and then this squad. To be honest, management is partly responsible for fakhar poor show. He is an opener and his strength is to go berserk but think tank has made him changed his position and approach. I would rather have Fakhar in place of Khusdil.
Reply Recommend 0
Sagher
Sep 15, 2022 06:23pm
Very similar squad to Asia cup - disappointed not to see more changes in the middle order. Our middle order will struggle again. Best of luck Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Sep 15, 2022 06:24pm
What a joke .... didn't learn anything from Asia cup debacle ..... where is Malik in the middle order and Sharjeel at the top.
Reply Recommend 0
umer akmal
Sep 15, 2022 06:25pm
Inshallah boys played well.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof. Rahat
Sep 15, 2022 06:25pm
What's the point, still dead weight of Iftikhar, khushdil and Asif. Please stop and think for a moment.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 15, 2022 06:28pm
I would replace Iftikhar with Dhani and play a proper batsman instead of khushdil
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Sep 15, 2022 06:29pm
Babar Azam? This team performs only when captain performs.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Huda
Sep 15, 2022 06:32pm
Same team , will have same result.
Reply Recommend 0
Desi
Sep 15, 2022 06:35pm
Asif, Ifthikar and Khushdil, one too many. Anyone of them should have been dropped. There is no place for three of them in the team. A proper batsman should have replaced anyone of them. I don’t see team going to the second stage of the tournament. The opening pair is suited for ODI, not T20. Unless we score 70-80 runs in the power play, we will never win in Australia. Aggressive openers are needed, we have openers that consolidate instead of attacking.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Sep 15, 2022 06:38pm
Pakistan batting problems are at number 1,2,3,4,5,6 and 7 . Rest of the batting is OK.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Sep 15, 2022 06:39pm
How can they include Iftikhar and Asif? Also they should not include debutants in T20 unless the debutant has played some tests or atleast a couple of ODIs. Why not Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali?
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 15, 2022 06:41pm
Can some one figure out the merits of Khushdil shah and Asif Ali being in the squad and Shoaib Malik sitting out? Both of them have averages of 15 and 20 with khushdil's SR being 110 and Asif hitting a six every 3rd match. The only times Khushdil played innings of 30s are against Zimbabwe, Hongkong and Bangladesh. It's always our selectors who architect our defeats and they are job again. No hope!
Reply Recommend 0
AB
Sep 15, 2022 06:47pm
Rizwan, Babar and Shan need to play with the SR of 140-150 in the first 13-14 overs to give license to Kill for the middle order/ lower middle order, otherwise results will be similar to Asia cup 2022, no major changes can be expected here
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 15, 2022 06:52pm
ASif Ali should not be included here. He needs to learn the basics.
Reply Recommend 0
Shameel
Sep 15, 2022 06:59pm
Iftikhar and Khushdil have we looked at their previous record in international matches Vs. shoaib malik, clearly the laptop of Mr. chief selector does not have a right database to understand
Reply Recommend 0
Afia
Sep 15, 2022 07:01pm
Players like Amir Jamal and Abrar Ahmed who have not played a SINGLE international match are added in the squad to play World Cup. Would they be able to handle the pressure?
Reply Recommend 0
Fatima
Sep 15, 2022 07:09pm
All the best .. Team Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Sep 15, 2022 07:11pm
I am skeptical about this teams batting line up.
Reply Recommend 0
MKA
Sep 15, 2022 07:13pm
Shameless selectors. What do they in Iftikhar?
Reply Recommend 0
Kanwar
Sep 15, 2022 07:24pm
Fakhar is in reserved list? We must be going through a crisis in finding his replacement. Please drop him from all formats of the game.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Sep 15, 2022 07:24pm
Shan Masood is a good addition though I am not sure if he is a power hitter or not. Any questions asked by reporters were given the same response and no details. Difference between last year T-20 World Cup team and the one selected for 2022 is we had 2 strong consistent middle order batsmen (all rounders), Hafeez and Malik. Who are the 2 batsmen replacing them? Iftikhar and Khusdil are no where close to their caliber. Pakistan’s middle order is the significant challenge lets not deny it.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Sep 15, 2022 07:25pm
The same weaker batting line up.Maximum batters are not world standard for t20 games.Most probably team will gather some experience for another world cup as the selector trying to mean that and it will come back sooner if it failed to progress further.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Sep 15, 2022 07:25pm
What is Khushdil doing in the squad? I would carry Sharjeel instead. At least he can bat.
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Sep 15, 2022 07:31pm
At least Fakhar plays shots. Asif Ali was a massive disappointment.
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Sep 15, 2022 07:32pm
Kindly let us know on what basis you included Khushdil, Asif and Iftikhar in the team? Shed some light on this Mr Waseem. I guess players like Sharjeel, Imaad and Faheem Ashraf only perform 10 times better than these three, who's combined 1 innings total never crosses 50 runs and that too at hardly run a ball.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 15, 2022 07:51pm
This squad is a joke. Punjab Cricket Board is destroying the game of cricket in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Sep 15, 2022 08:15pm
@Afia, great question
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Sep 15, 2022 08:15pm
Shoaib Malik deserves a spot in reserves
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 15, 2022 08:21pm
@Asim , sorry no fixers allowed please
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rauf Shakh
Sep 15, 2022 08:28pm
sharjeel khan must have been selected.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rauf Shakh
Sep 15, 2022 08:29pm
This looks biasness with Sharjeel Khan and Shah Nawaz Dhahani
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rauf Shakh
Sep 15, 2022 08:31pm
Players from Sindh are overlooked. Sharjeel Khan, Shah Nawaz Dhahani and Sarfaraz Ahmed deserved in the squad of World T20.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rauf Shakh
Sep 15, 2022 08:32pm
Ramiz Raja & Co. selected the team, they showed clear biasness with cricketers from Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 15, 2022 08:56pm
Extreme injustice with Sarfaraz Ahmed. He deserved to be in the squad. He is performing in domestic cricket and has a proven record. What else do you need?
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Sep 15, 2022 09:21pm
can't understand the persistence of PCB with iftikhar; asif and khushdil
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Sep 15, 2022 09:30pm
The same team was defeated heavily two times within three days against a younger Srillankan side in Dubai just few days back. Though they won several matches mostly out of luck during that time.Now the question is, how they will face the mighty Australian,New Zealand, England and other worldclass teams in Aistralia? Have there no alternatives of these formless, one day type or test match category players for t20 games? Agree with theselector that they will gain some big match experiences there.
Reply Recommend 0
Naushad Nasir
Sep 15, 2022 09:34pm
Asia cup was just practice and experimentation this is the real deal, the best team has been chosen to give the best results.
Reply Recommend 0
Moryani
Sep 15, 2022 10:29pm
What exactly has Iftikhar done to be in the team? He is not able to even perform in the PSL. This guy needs to go.
Reply Recommend 0
zahid
Sep 15, 2022 10:42pm
100 percent Pakistan will Lose based on this bad Selection.
Reply Recommend 0

