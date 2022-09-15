DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 16, 2022

Even friendly countries ‘fatigued’ by our aid seeking: PM

Amir Wasim Published September 15, 2022 Updated September 15, 2022 09:07am
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a lawyers' convention in Islamabad on Wednesday. — PID website
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a lawyers' convention in Islamabad on Wednesday. — PID website

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mini­ster Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday presented a dismal picture of the country’s economy and regretted that friendly countries had started looking at Pakistan as a country that was always asking for money.

“Today, when we go to any friendly country or make a phone call, they think that we have come [to them] to beg for money,” the prime minister regretted while add­ressing a lawyers’ convention.

PM Sharif said the country’s economy was already facing a ‘challenging situation’ before the floods, whi­ch had made it more ‘complicated’. He said Pakistan was on the verge of ‘economic default’ when he assumed power in April, and the coalition government, through its hard work, had saved the country from default and “to some extent controlled the economic instability”.

Admitting that inflation was ‘at its peak’, the prem­ier indirectly blamed the pre­vious Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government for this phenomenon. He alleged that the previous rulers had violated the agre­e­ment with the Interna­tio­nal Monetary Fund (IMF), compelling the incu­mbent government to agree on tough conditions. The IMF had even threatened withdrawal of its progra­mme if the agreed conditions were not met, he added.

Mr Sharif said even sma­l­ler economies had surpassed Pakistan, “and we have been wandering for the past 75 years carrying a begging bowl”. There were countries in the region whose GDP was lower than Pakistan’s growth, but currently they were far ahead in terms of export, he told lawyers.

“Where does Pakistan stand today after 75 years? This is a pinching question … We are moving in a circle all the time,” said PM Shehbaz, while declaring that they were in a ‘now or never’ situation. He said the country had the potential but ‘there is a lack of will to do’.

The prime minister warned of a possible gas crisis in the coming winter, stating that he had been struggling to arrange gas before the advent of winter season. He said the rains and floods had played unprecedented havoc in the country, adding that such climate-induced catastrophe had perhaps not been witnessed anywhere in the world.

Earlier, he distributed allotment letters among senior lawyers for residential plots in the housing project and carried out balloting of plots for federal government employees.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (195)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ami
Sep 15, 2022 09:12am
The prime minister of pakistan is 100% correct
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 15, 2022 09:13am
True, and who is responsible for bringing the country to this stage? Aliens? Your own brother ruled the country twice and only burdened the economy with more debts. So was the PPP. Pakistan can only progress if you, the ruling elite actually finally decided to give a damn about it's current situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Kiran
Sep 15, 2022 09:15am
Not just any bowl. Imported bowl actually.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 15, 2022 09:15am
Please ask your brother!
Reply Recommend 0
Simanjit Singh Mann
Sep 15, 2022 09:15am
Friendship is always among equals .Others don't think they can be friends with a borrower . Pakistan calls friendly who can give them money .
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 15, 2022 09:16am
You and your partners in politics have been responsible for 35 of those 70 years, so who are you complaining about.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair and balanced
Sep 15, 2022 09:17am
Imported PM could take a huge step by bringing back looted wealth to Pakistan and regain some credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 15, 2022 09:18am
All Foreign Countries see your corruption and you massive ill-gotten properties overseas. You and your corrupt parties are not invested in Pakistan. It does not take a genius to realize their hesitancy.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Sep 15, 2022 09:20am
Is he talking to himself?
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Sep 15, 2022 09:21am
This guy is such a logical person. I wonder why he didn't became PM instead of NS. He is a superstar. Until now he didn't realise that they have ruled half of 75 yeard.
Reply Recommend 0
Dev Mehta
Sep 15, 2022 09:21am
Seek Peace Not War.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Abbas
Sep 15, 2022 09:22am
@Abdullah, They won't, they haven't built a dam in their 30 year on and off tenures
Reply Recommend 0
Israr Khan IsmailZai
Sep 15, 2022 09:22am
Shame on u for these kind of shamless statements. Everyone else is responsible except for u and ur family.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malaria Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 09:26am
whole world knows plight of the country , better ask loan from india they will provide without any hesitation
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Sep 15, 2022 09:26am
Why does Pakistan need loans and aid? Why can’t Pakistan state within its means?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 15, 2022 09:27am
Where stand after 75 yrs? Well standing with Kashmir!
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Sep 15, 2022 09:31am
The Begging Minister
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 09:34am
In past 75 years what politicians did and are still doing "Making them and their families businesess and wealth grow". None of them felt and worked for country. Look into their assets and bank balances and compare it with rest of the people in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Sep 15, 2022 09:34am
Why were you so desperate to get into power if everything was so bad !! Where did all the money for horse trading come from ?
Reply Recommend 0
Vivaldi
Sep 15, 2022 09:36am
@Ami, It's Prime Minister of Islamic Republic Of Pakistan is 100% Correct.
Reply Recommend 0
Prowatan
Sep 15, 2022 09:38am
30 yrs of ur govt out of 40, you should know better
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 15, 2022 09:38am
Seek (beg) aid from 'Un-Friendly' countries now.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Sep 15, 2022 09:42am
It is not donor fatigue , it is disgust .
Reply Recommend 0
Humza
Sep 15, 2022 09:43am
'Now or never' is true. The only solution is for ALL political parties to find some common ground on economic front at least and show unity on that end.
Reply Recommend 0
Shiraz
Sep 15, 2022 09:43am
Can our leaders please stop the blame game? Inflation has affected all countries worldwide and we have also the flood related effects. We do not need speeches and presentations. We just need the relevant persons to stand up like men and get the job done of putting Pakistan ahead of all other interests.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Sep 15, 2022 09:44am
He may be right but thanks to his and PDM sort the country is indeed in a circle of looting and corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Sep 15, 2022 09:45am
It’s because of neutrals and you.
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 15, 2022 09:48am
Is anyone else worried that Pakistan is headed to a huge human tragedy in the coming months?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Sep 15, 2022 09:50am
Very little aid has come from KSA and China. Donor fatigue is a real thing. People are indirectly questioning Pakistan's national priorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriot
Sep 15, 2022 09:51am
Should not have built yourself an empire and focused on the country !! No use shedding crocodile tears.
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Sep 15, 2022 09:52am
The prime minister of pakistan is 100% correct
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 15, 2022 09:55am
We'll talk about who damaged the economy during the last 75 years later. Just go buy tarps from China before the collected aid evaporates. Shelter provision logistics is the second biggest issue, after food for the 30 million scattered people. Get the tarps this week. Thank you.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof. Panda
Sep 15, 2022 09:55am
@Javed, How did they rule for 35 years. 1990 to 1993. 1997 to 1999. 2013 to 2018. Thats 11 years. Please do your math. If you are counting provincial govts too, PTI is in power for last 10 years starting 2013 in KP
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 15, 2022 09:57am
The economy will be further choked if YOU don't provide the rudiments of sleeping shelter for the didplaced.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Sep 15, 2022 09:57am
Fruits of PTI failed policies
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Sep 15, 2022 09:58am
@Abdullah, say something about useless PTI also
Reply Recommend 0
MZI
Sep 15, 2022 10:02am
All we need is a bunch of Insafi slogans & the problem will be solved.
Reply Recommend 0
NeutralUmpire
Sep 15, 2022 10:02am
You can borrow for a year, two, three but borrowing for 70+ years is too much. Everyone knows what other countries think about us. I wonder how they don’t feel any shame for doing this for 30+ years of their lives.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 15, 2022 10:03am
Don't Beg money from India, Please.
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Sep 15, 2022 10:04am
When 4bn dollars comming as promised by sa,uae,qatar. Since imf has already approved
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 15, 2022 10:04am
Mian Shabaz Sharif has humiliated our country infront of the entire world. Special thanks to the neutrals for selecting and imposing these gems on us.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Sher
Sep 15, 2022 10:06am
Please don't steal the aid coming for flood afectees
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Sher
Sep 15, 2022 10:07am
@Fair and balanced, Well said
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Sher
Sep 15, 2022 10:08am
@Denali, Great comment
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Sher
Sep 15, 2022 10:08am
@Shiraz, True
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 15, 2022 10:08am
General Pervez Mushharraf in an interview said about the floods during his regime, "we didn't even have sufficient tents or even tarps". Coming from a life long infantryman, that was inexcusable. Mr. Sharif, make sure you don't do the same.
Reply Recommend 0
Oracle
Sep 15, 2022 10:10am
@Ami, You didn't post "Reap what you sow"?
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Sher
Sep 15, 2022 10:10am
@Usman, A great and logical question
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Khalid
Sep 15, 2022 10:12am
30 million tarps will cost 7 million dollars, if you buy quality from Ali-baba. Ask Mr. Miftah Ismail about what may happen to the economy if 30 million people don't get enough sleep for 9 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Sal
Sep 15, 2022 10:13am
But you and your family have made lot of money
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Sep 15, 2022 10:14am
In 1950 Pakistan & South Korea had similar economies. Between 1950 & 2010, Pakistan & South Korea got about the same amount of funds from the US & west in the form of aid, loans, gifts etc. While Pakistan spent a big chunk of that money on military & defense, South Korea spent most of that money on economic development & education. The result is that today South Korea’s GDP per capita is 25 times that of Pakistan’s.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Sep 15, 2022 10:15am
Imran Khan should be helping the flood victims with the "billions of dollars" which he collected.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Sep 15, 2022 10:17am
@Ami, about himself and allies
Reply Recommend 0
ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 10:22am
True. But it is very late now. Actions speak louder than words. we don,t see any change in the lifestyle of rulers. We want you to suggest and take measures to overcome this situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Anas
Sep 15, 2022 10:24am
A respected person never asks the other person for even one paisa, let alone millions of whatever currency. Say NO to begging.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Sep 15, 2022 10:24am
@Ami, out of these 75 years he was in the provincial government on and off from 88 onwards 35 years almost!
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Sep 15, 2022 10:29am
Specially when they know that with this money pakistani will buy properties outside of London and to travel in their own country in large entourage
Reply Recommend 0
Tintin
Sep 15, 2022 10:35am
Sadly, he is right.
Reply Recommend 0
zafar ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 10:38am
our lavish life style for the last 30 years has ended to continue by begging. Not reducing the life style, ban of imported items which may be prepared in the country. We have imported from Toyota crowns to Pajero's just to show off for many years on taking loans and now nothing to run that. The Chinese allowed imported EU cars when their reserves reached 2 trillion dollars.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramany
Sep 15, 2022 10:43am
At least one leader of the country is speaking the truth! Pakistan should start a massive campaign to address the population problem especially among the poor. If population is not controlled then it will be a drag on the country's probably progress in every aspects. Education of women, cultivating other hobbies for men other than copulation and impregnation of women should be at the top of the list!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali(USA)
Sep 15, 2022 10:47am
@Cardiac Arrest , because since 2007 , Pakistan trade deficit has increased with Pakistan imports exceeding $75 billion and imports remaining stagnant between $21-$30 billion dollars.Before that,Pakistan’s economy was stable because the trade deficit was pretty low.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Sep 15, 2022 10:48am
It is unfair to blame the politicians only for the country bills.Everyone is responsible and this includes the military,judiciary,bureaucracy and the so called educated class in general.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajwad
Sep 15, 2022 10:49am
The irony of the situation is in the very last paragraph of the article; pointing out the dismal situation of the economy while handling out plots and allotments. Behtareen.
Reply Recommend 0
Ron
Sep 15, 2022 10:50am
Stop building more madressahs, control population, educate people, start small cottage industries, stop Benazir support income program. Unfortunately no body can talk about population control, blasphemy......... Pakistan population is 230 million right now and by 2040 it will be close to 350 million, what will happen at that time. It is time to wake up. Money is laundered from this poor nation to overseas by all influential, that must be controlled.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Sep 15, 2022 10:50am
Not fatigued but they do not trust the crook and the corrupt!
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Sep 15, 2022 10:53am
No body likes baggers nd corrupt mafia. How an imported government expect its credibility at international level. These political 13 parties thugs head is beating drum of his insult.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Sep 15, 2022 11:00am
The environment is not friendly for investments in Pakistan! Politicians/ government officials ask for bribes and if one pays those bribes and set up a business, the person get robbed by staff, agents and partners. I see no light at the end of the tunnel!
Reply Recommend 0
Nh
Sep 15, 2022 11:00am
He should look into why we don’t have money. Cause of corruption . Lots of corruption in almost all government departments. They ask money as though it’s their right with no shame. Until we don’t have a strong anti corruption department with severe punishment we will always be a begging nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Sep 15, 2022 11:00am
PM SS is very honest and forthcoming. World is listening from him about Pakistan's sad state of affairs. It is official.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 15, 2022 11:01am
I'll give Shahbaz credit for one thing. He atleast speaks honestly about Pakistan's standing. Imran was always busy pretending Pakistan is a superpower
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Sep 15, 2022 11:02am
@Kiran, The bowl is Made in Iron Brother.
Reply Recommend 0
Arun1
Sep 15, 2022 11:07am
Adding an Australia 25m every five years will soon bankrupt Pakistan. A two child limit must be enforced.
Reply Recommend 0
Julia
Sep 15, 2022 11:07am
What a hypocrite! Empty meaningless drivel. After looting the country Sharif along with Zardari he has the gall to lecture others& lament the state of the country for which his own corrupt family & their cronies are responsible. Why doesn't he put his money where his mouth is and his family sell off all his London properties and assets to aid & serve the destitute the people of his country? Total fraud.
Reply Recommend 0
NT
Sep 15, 2022 11:08am
But then you changed the NAB laws so how are we going to find out? By the way what happened to Chaprasi? How did he die?
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Sep 15, 2022 11:11am
@Abdullah, sharif has been 3 times. Current PDM setup has ruled country 20 of the last 40 years. PPP has ruled sindh for 15 consecutive years and Karachi was declared the worst liveable city a few months ago. These crooks still bear no shame and play innocent.
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Sep 15, 2022 11:11am
@Kris, Yes it will be Kashmir which will spell doom for fascist india
Reply Recommend 0
DemoCrazy
Sep 15, 2022 11:14am
I used to believe in Neutrals.. now I think it is because of them we are here
Reply Recommend 0
J
Sep 15, 2022 11:15am
Pm shahbaz a man of words who knows no U-turn
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 15, 2022 11:18am
The reason for this whole mess is YOU, your Shareef family and PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashley
Sep 15, 2022 11:18am
75 years spent on harping on Kashmir, while loosing half the country and next 75 years will be same.
Reply Recommend 0
yasser
Sep 15, 2022 11:21am
and have you ever stopped to wonder why that is the case?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain
Sep 15, 2022 11:22am
You guys are are ruling Pakistan for half of years after independence. What have you done?
Reply Recommend 0
Surya
Sep 15, 2022 11:22am
The Pakistan PM is saying the harsh truth. Neutrals need to take note.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan7979
Sep 15, 2022 11:26am
Your party has been in power for 3 decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Sep 15, 2022 11:27am
@zafar ahmed, not one leader for the past 50 years has done anything to improve the lives of the ordinary Pakistanis. whether it was Zulfikar Bhutto to Imran Khan, no work has been done on infrastructure, improving our educational standard, or even bringing in reforms to reduce corruption....that's the reality when IK supporters brag about thieves & dacoits, their beloved leader is no better than sharifs & zardaris of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ameer
Sep 15, 2022 11:28am
@zafar ahmed, we have been living off borrowed growth - 2 countries that used to show off a lot - Lebanon & Pakistan, both are bottomfeeders today
Reply Recommend 0
moiz
Sep 15, 2022 11:33am
how can he say this and get away with it. !!!!..you think ppl are idiots??...your kind and umme hareem are the culprits. WE ALL KNOW
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Sep 15, 2022 11:39am
Suddenly our PM has realised that other countries are not willing to give because of past and probably ongoing practices of opening pocketing aid by politicians. Our citizens deserve better than the current crop of selfish politicians.
Reply Recommend 0
Imtiaz
Sep 15, 2022 11:41am
Correct and 100% currupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmer Khan
Sep 15, 2022 11:41am
Beggers cant be chooser
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 15, 2022 11:44am
PML-N and PPP rules Pakistan since 1988, so it is better that public should ask the question with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 15, 2022 11:46am
When you stop stealing our money, Pakistan won't need anyone's assistance..
Reply Recommend 0
Naved
Sep 15, 2022 11:46am
The main reasons for this situation are Corruption, bad governance, nepotism, tension with neighbors and the dirty politics. All who have been in the power corridors are responsible for this.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-boy
Sep 15, 2022 11:47am
This is the era of social media. You can't fool around anymore with empty rhetoric. TRUST is the keyword you are missing nationally and internationally.
Reply Recommend 0
R. Azhar
Sep 15, 2022 11:54am
“…….carrying a begging bowl”. Can the honourable PM remind us who said “beggars cannot be choosers”?
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Sep 15, 2022 11:57am
He is right but the reason is that because of the wealth being stolen by his family.
Reply Recommend 0
Waseem
Sep 15, 2022 12:00pm
Shahbaz should learn from Imran Khan and shouldn’t feel bad for begging.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Sep 15, 2022 12:03pm
Because Pakistan has been begging for aid as soon as the great Ayub Khan vanished from the landscape and corrupt mafia took over - beginning with PPP and then PML-N thugs. But you never seem to fatigue from begging!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 15, 2022 12:06pm
@Prof. Panda, please include years of all PDM party like PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Falcon1
Sep 15, 2022 12:06pm
Because is not full of stupids! They've all read the Panama Papers and know your reputation, Zardari and your criminal gang in the government. Foreign nations want to help Pakistanis in need, but they don't want to hand over the aid to your government since it is likely to be siphoned off, black-marketed, hoarded or simply diverted to your own coffers. Ask your partners to give some. Got it??
Reply Recommend 0
Adam
Sep 15, 2022 12:07pm
The first thing you were comanded to do, after being placed in position by America, was to stop the deal that IK made with Russia for cheap oil and gas. This led to spiralling inflation. You pleased your master and sacrificed your people. You are what you are and the people can see it
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 15, 2022 12:08pm
I guess it doesn’t help when the PM himself is on bail for money laundering
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Sep 15, 2022 12:08pm
Hey, at least some lawyers got free plots!
Reply Recommend 0
Tajammal
Sep 15, 2022 12:09pm
Release the amount your family had looted
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Abbas
Sep 15, 2022 12:11pm
@Prof. Panda, Please do your math, I said 30 years not 35 and I said PPP and PMLN on and off tenures.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Abbas
Sep 15, 2022 12:12pm
@Prof. Panda, Nawaz was 1981-1985 Finance Minister, 1985-1990 CM Punjab, 1990-1993 PM, 1997-1999 PM, 2013-2017 PM. Shahid Khaqan PM from 2017-2018.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Abbas
Sep 15, 2022 12:12pm
@Bilal lahori, PTI had 6% gdp growth during COVID..
Reply Recommend 0
Habib Malik
Sep 15, 2022 12:13pm
Did it ever occur to you that it is the outcome of 4 decades of corruption and bad governance? Unfortunately, we cannot blame only the Zardari and Sharifs we all are responsible for this mess because we are lip tight have no courage to speak the truth and take a right action. For heaven's sake stop sucking our blood. You Politicians and Bureaucracts you are the Vampires of the day. You have crippled this country by your unforgivable corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Sep 15, 2022 12:15pm
The country has been and is sleep walking into its existential crisis, while the political leadershipis is busy with their narrow personal affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
TTA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR TTP
Sep 15, 2022 12:15pm
Everyone should pay taxes and move non Pakistani refugees to border areas or send them home, this time we have to take care of our own...
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 15, 2022 12:16pm
Hmm... I wonder why!??? Let me think... Is it because you are a criminal out on bail as is much of your cabinet?? Or that the former PM, NS, your brother and your partner, former President Zardari are also convicted criminals and their reputations precedes them both?? I don;t blame anyone who even looks at your greedy face.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Sep 15, 2022 12:20pm
Good on Shehbaz for acknowledging the shortcomings and failures of the previous governments including his brother's.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 15, 2022 12:21pm
Pakistan's begging is the making of our past corrupt governments, these corrupts are finally coming to senses and realizing the truth. Pakistan will not change until the looting and corruption is eliminated which is next to impossible. Pakistan needs a revolt very badly.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Sep 15, 2022 12:22pm
Please some one shut his mouth and ask him to return the money he and his brother has stolen.
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Sep 15, 2022 12:23pm
Reason Being: You are a Crook, Criminal, Fraudster, Lair and now Beggar!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Que
Sep 15, 2022 12:24pm
@Bilal lahori, Ridiculous Statement!
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 15, 2022 12:25pm
Dear PM, The countries and people are already helping and committed to help the poor and victims of flood in Pakistan. They just don't trust you and your crony fellas.
Reply Recommend 0
MJan
Sep 15, 2022 12:29pm
@Cardiac Arrest , Pakistan can easily balance its books if ends the perks and privileges of its ruling classes, inherited from British Raj.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 15, 2022 12:29pm
The imported Govt. knows it clearly that without financial help from outside they are choked to death. People of this country will always suffer whether the Govt. receive the aid or not. So there's nothing different for people in either case. The World must not give away their hard-earned money to these scoundrels.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Tafazul Abbas
Sep 15, 2022 12:32pm
Quite ironic, the first and last part. “Today, when we go to any friendly country or make a phone call, they think that we have come [to them] to beg for money,” the prime minister regretted while add­ressing a lawyers’ convention. Earlier, he distributed allotment letters among senior lawyers for residential plots in the housing project and carried out balloting of plots for federal government employees.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan at 75
Sep 15, 2022 12:33pm
@Abdullah, Is Shahbaz Shahbaz Sharif not a bit ashamed to say what he did? He knows the answer as to why Pakistan is in such a precarious economic situation - Pakistan has been plundered ruthlessly by the Sharifs and Zardari and their co-looters since 1985. It ìs they who have plundered this country during nearly half of its existence.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 15, 2022 12:36pm
Atleast he is truthful and not lying like Riyasat e Madina crook.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 12:38pm
It's all because of you and your spineless looting sprees of the helpless, feeble, weak, trifle and hapless people of the country called the Islamic Republic of Pakistan that you and your family is ruling since last 35 years. If you and other two PDM musketeers and their corrupt, crooked, cunning, cruel, crafty, crazy and criminal cronies bring back their looted money from European banks and global offshore accounts overseas, there is no need to ask for help from friendly nations anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
haris
Sep 15, 2022 12:41pm
The properties owned by Sharif family in London only is enough to resolve the flood crises and boost the economy to unprecedented level. These properties are bought through illegal money channeled across the Atlantic via Offshore companies (still owned by Sharif's & Dar's families). Knowingly all of this, the PM is still regretting why the World is not coming to help them? btw, how much you and your brother or zardari have donated for the flood victims?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Sep 15, 2022 12:41pm
"the coalition government, through its hard work, had saved the country from default" Really?? is that why PKR has lost 40 Rupees against the dollar since you came to power?? Hard work?? Where are the results, if you are still begging for loans and aid from every country? I can't stop laughing at this ntion.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Sep 15, 2022 12:50pm
You and brother ruled 30 years..instead of developing Pakistan you have developed yourself doing corruption
Reply Recommend 0
Mir Wazir Khan
Sep 15, 2022 12:51pm
Timely and perfect confession! But who is responsible for it? Bakers, masons, carpenters, goldsmiths, peasents, laborers and daily wagers. Or are those ruling the country in different forms and disguises but having roots in the same elitist class!
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Sep 15, 2022 12:53pm
Pakistan has been destroyed collectively by all in power since inception
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Sep 15, 2022 12:53pm
But Pakistan is never tired of seeking. What a strength
Reply Recommend 0
Pindite uk
Sep 15, 2022 12:53pm
Rob the country and settle in the west
Reply Recommend 0
Sadaat.
Sep 15, 2022 12:56pm
Who made this country begger? The poors of this country or the rich?
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Sep 15, 2022 12:58pm
Welcome to the land of the poor.
Reply Recommend 0
Pops
Sep 15, 2022 12:59pm
@Zak. Pakistan is a superpower!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 15, 2022 01:01pm
Unfortunately, nobody, including the decades old dedicated, devoted, united, faithful, time-tested and supportive friends, allies, backers and admiring nations of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan believe in what you and your other two PDM musketeers and their wicked, crooked, cunning, corrupt, crazy and criminal cronies say and tell the world since you have lost credibility, credentials and solidarity with rest of the world after being exposed as the most corrupt & crafty regime in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Taliban Khan
Sep 15, 2022 01:07pm
Honesty - a true leader tells the people what they don't want to hear
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Sep 15, 2022 01:10pm
I'm sure Asad Umar would have managed this better then anyone his Corona policy got world wide recognition.
Reply Recommend 0
Arij Khan
Sep 15, 2022 01:15pm
Nothing will improve until agricultural incomes are taxed. Reminds me of pre-revolutionary France when the Clergy and Aristocracy were exempt from taxes. Madame la Guillotine soon set that right.
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid
Sep 15, 2022 01:16pm
You will see how the USA will ditch you whenever they see fit you see they give India weapons to fight us but don't give us weapons to even defend against them. Whatzizk did in 4 years in unimaginable for your corrupt dirty minds. That you blocked 2 TV channels shows there not a gram of democracy in your dynastic nepotistic family.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghani K
Sep 15, 2022 01:20pm
Knowing what the condition of economy was, who asked you to bear the burden? lust of power.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed N
Sep 15, 2022 01:22pm
Ask Bangladesh, for old time's sake, they might help.
Reply Recommend 0
Taliban Khan
Sep 15, 2022 01:23pm
Most comment here blames civilians who only ruled, in fear, for half the years since 47!!
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Sep 15, 2022 01:32pm
And the PDM has had tht begging bowl for decades. Do u think deception will work. We know u lot are responsible for it all. And u lot need to go
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Sep 15, 2022 01:33pm
Why don't people like you return the looted money.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Sep 15, 2022 01:42pm
@Zoltar, Very True
Reply Recommend 0
Babar
Sep 15, 2022 01:50pm
How can you, as the leader of the country, and someone who has steered the politics of the country for decades, in good conscience say this? SS has no shame. Please raise your hands and take the blame for a change. Stop whining all the time when in power or out of it. Imbeciles!
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 15, 2022 01:51pm
No point listening to the excuses from puppets. It is time for the puppet masters (neutrals) to come clear.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 15, 2022 02:04pm
Pakistan was looted. Systematically. Less than 5% of the loot was divided equally among Political parties. The ever present, in the background, the puppet masters “You-Know-Who”, took the rest.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Sep 15, 2022 02:05pm
Why should the government employs be being allotted residential plot. This highway thuggery/robbery.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Sep 15, 2022 02:07pm
Pakistanis fatigued by this man and is it true he in inciting violence against IK. Write to 10 downing st and protest and protest against him.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 15, 2022 02:08pm
I remember Ardeshir Cowasjee writing to me long time ago.... Nobody will cry for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Sep 15, 2022 02:09pm
@Cardiac Arrest , Its leaders eat up everything. Was he not accused in the last flood of corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 15, 2022 02:10pm
You are the reason why. You take loans that goes directly in your pockets. You should be ashamed.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Sep 15, 2022 02:11pm
@Kris, Because of PDM there may be famine in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Sep 15, 2022 02:12pm
@Shaun , He is and people willing to send to him and Sania nishtar.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 15, 2022 02:13pm
@Qamar Ahmed, that amount would be peanuts. Make the neutrals spill the beans.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 15, 2022 02:14pm
@Sadaat., Neutrals and their hunger for adventures.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 15, 2022 02:15pm
Pakistan is sinking. Partial truths are worthless Mr. PM, please tell us the whole truth.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 15, 2022 02:19pm
This is so sad!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid hassan
Sep 15, 2022 02:23pm
@Abdullah, thrice 1990-93, 1996-99 & 2013-16.& the muslim league has been in and out of power since 1947.
Reply Recommend 0
Average Aadmi
Sep 15, 2022 02:23pm
@Kris, a big NO!
Reply Recommend 0
Sajida Wasim
Sep 15, 2022 02:24pm
Over 7000 glaciers and despite governing for long, no preparation for floods. Look in mirror for who is repsonsbible for begging. From now on debt should only be in Pak rupees.
Reply Recommend 0
Qasalbash
Sep 15, 2022 02:26pm
Simple !! Cut your imports by 80% as high luxury goods, cars, imported drinks etc are burden on the country and it sucks dollars. Increase export Stop printing notes to complete the government projects. Promote the export of sports goods, cloth and FMCG (spices) goods from Pakistan. Pakistani world class clothes (lawn, cotton, men suiting) are hardly available in middle east or in the world. Impose tax on wadairas and chowdries. We should stop giving justifications for the begging bowl.
Reply Recommend 0
Faizan
Sep 15, 2022 02:29pm
So who is responsible for this, the one who rule 3.5 years or the once who rules multiple tenures. please make a law to bring all foreign assets back to Pakistan for all law makers
Reply Recommend 0
Timo2
Sep 15, 2022 02:33pm
Well you your brother& your families, alongwith your friends diesel &zardari looted Pakistan& its wealth for personal greed &ill gotten growth for the last 30 years so what did you expect pot of gold under the roots of every tree in the country? You should be ashamed of saying this as you are the architects of this fatality to Pakistan. Infact you all should sell off all your ill gained wealth and return it to the exchequer of Pakistan. Does it behoove you to have such palaces in a poor country?
Reply Recommend 0
Seek truth
Sep 15, 2022 02:36pm
Look who is talking!
Reply Recommend 0
John
Sep 15, 2022 02:39pm
In reality...fatigued... by corruption!
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Sep 15, 2022 02:40pm
People know you very well , no need to explain every other day , that you are corrupt and beggar , this country is suffering because of you , the corrupt ruling elite .it is better to tell those who bring you
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran Khan
Sep 15, 2022 02:45pm
Three reasons why Pakistan is in this condition: Neutrals PPP PMLN It all started with General Ayub's Martial Law.
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Sep 15, 2022 02:45pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Really, the world and donors don’t know otherwise?
Reply Recommend 0
Spam
Sep 15, 2022 02:47pm
Neither PM not the FM has any idea of the perfect tornado that is on the rise. While Bilawal and Sindh govt are incapable of understanding the financial mess created by criminals PTI. It's time for PPP to hire foreign consultants and get this straight, have a financial watchdog on top of everything in and out.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 15, 2022 02:50pm
The current "PDM" movement has been in power 35 years between them. But it's all the PTI fault who had 3 years in power. Go figure. If you listen to the nonsense from Ishaq Dar in has last Hard Talk interview then you'd understand why we are where we are.
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Sep 15, 2022 02:56pm
It is a Shameful time for Entire Pakistan, just imagine how the world treating a Nuclear Power Country.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 15, 2022 02:57pm
Our leaders are billionaires. Zardari lied in front of the world about his assets. So has the Sharif family. Fake oaths were sent to court. Money was embezzled out of the country. And now our leaders suddenly wake up and realise what position we're in. So lets blame Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Sep 15, 2022 02:57pm
@Asif, Rightly said, Neutrals are the prime reason for the suffering of this unfortunate land
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Sep 15, 2022 03:00pm
For how long ppl will bear ears to u for aid seeking appeals. Put your house in order
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Sep 15, 2022 03:04pm
@Habib Malik , Count "Neutrals" in it as well, they are the source of megacorruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Mo
Sep 15, 2022 03:04pm
@Abdullah, Rightly said but one correction, NS has been PM thrice, not twice.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Sep 15, 2022 03:11pm
No explanation of what structural change is needed for the economy, no explanation of why despite being in power for the upteenth time, the noon league says we have been going in circles. Isn't this the legacy of your party? No explanation of how we are going to change this? or where we need to get to. What's the point of such a ramble?
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Sep 15, 2022 03:20pm
@Cardiac Arrest , Why can't Pakistan stop PPP and PML-N ever have a say in Pakistan politics after knowing what everyone knows....Isn't this a more apt question?
Reply Recommend 0
Sunder
Sep 15, 2022 03:24pm
Start with population control measures as a first baby step
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Sep 15, 2022 03:25pm
Tax the rich.
Reply Recommend 0
Crime minister
Sep 15, 2022 03:30pm
Beggars can't be choosers
Reply Recommend 0
Same One
Sep 15, 2022 03:40pm
Your family and your closest friends have rules the country for 40 years and stole all the wealth and still you have audacity to stand and say this?? ‘Friends’ are not fatigued , they know you are bunch of thieves.
Reply Recommend 0
SAM88
Sep 15, 2022 03:49pm
100% correct
Reply Recommend 0
SAM88
Sep 15, 2022 03:52pm
@Javed, The other 35 and all 75 when you know who called the shots.The neutrals have neutered the civil society of the country. Without a full reset, the country will continue its rapid descent to oblivion.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Sep 15, 2022 03:57pm
Because you chose to beg even for becoming Prime Minister from Crime minister
Reply Recommend 0
Shri Ram
Sep 15, 2022 04:07pm
Jinnah was wrong, Hindus would have never let this happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Favad Qaisar
Sep 15, 2022 04:09pm
Because you are a thief Mr Imported PM
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Sep 15, 2022 04:16pm
Crime minster, Your family has looted Pakistan for 35 years!
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Sep 15, 2022 04:24pm
They are not fatigued, those countries won’t give you “Aid” because they know you’ll take your 75% cut, and the flood victims will get crumbs as always
Reply Recommend 0
JK
Sep 15, 2022 04:35pm
Truth will st you free!!
Reply Recommend 0
Money
Sep 15, 2022 04:46pm
@Sunder, oh, the irony. India is set to become the most populous nation on earth, overtaking China. Practice what you preach.
Reply Recommend 0
Insafian
Sep 15, 2022 04:50pm
Clown
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 15, 2022 07:49pm
Finally the truth and reality of the economic mess emerges.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Sep 15, 2022 07:50pm
@Abdullah, all blame but no solution.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khan’s gamble
Updated 15 Sep, 2022

Khan’s gamble

It is extraordinary to see tenure extension being used so openly as a bargaining chip.
KP bombings
15 Sep, 2022

KP bombings

CLEARLY, the fiction that ‘all is well’ in KP — particularly in the province’s merged tribal districts, and...
Short-sighted move
15 Sep, 2022

Short-sighted move

THE prime minister and cabinet’s populist decision to reject a fresh proposal from the health ministry to raise...
FATF & militancy
Updated 14 Sep, 2022

FATF & militancy

It is in our best interests to ensure all FATF requirements are met so that there are no lacunae that hostile actors can exploit.
Dengue emergency
14 Sep, 2022

Dengue emergency

A DENGUE emergency is looming, and judging from the inertia on the authorities’ part, it is likely to get much...
Dirty mountain
14 Sep, 2022

Dirty mountain

IT is an experience no mountaineer wants or expects: the sight of heaps of trash and the stench of refuse left ...