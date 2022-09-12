DAWN.COM Logo

Sharjeel Memon claims PTI spearheading propaganda over flood donations

Dawn.com Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 02:58pm
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addresses a press conference in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Monday castigated the PTI for allegedly spearheading a campaign on social media over “misappropriating” relief goods for flood victims in Sindh and demanded the government take “immediate action” against elements involved in the “heinous campaign”.

The minister’s statement came after pictures surfaced on social media, purportedly showing bags of flour donated by the United Kingdom (UK) being sold in the province.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) on Sunday said there was “no authenticity” to reports about flour bags received from the UK being sold. The agency said that Pakistan had not received any aid from the UK containing or consisting of flour bags.

It is pertinent to mention that no PTI leader or official account had shared the picture in question.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, Memon said it all started “when a fake picture — originally belonging to India — was shared on social media by accounts known to be PTI supporters”.

“More than 600 people circulated the picture while tagging international agencies and the United Nations,” the minister lamented, claiming an attempt was made to discredit the provincial government with the aim to halt the supply of relief goods.

“I question each PTI worker who is supporting this so-called leader, how would they justify this act?”

“You are sharing a picture from India […] and then telling foreign organisations to stop aiding Pakistan,” Memon alleged.

He appealed to the federal government as well as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to immediately identify the persons involved in the act and for action be taken against them under the law.

Memon added he would also file a writ petition in the Sindh High Court seeking action against such people. “This act is tantamount to disconnecting the ventilator when a patient is fighting between death and life.”

The flood victims are our red line and any campaign targeting them will not be tolerated, he added. “Imran is causing more damage to us than India and Israel.”

KAJ
Sep 12, 2022 03:07pm
The entire Pakistan know yr credentials
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Sep 12, 2022 03:07pm
Look! Who is speaking? A corrupt and criminal to the bone and core.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa
Sep 12, 2022 03:08pm
Donate to alkhidmat
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 12, 2022 03:12pm
We trust you Sharjeel memon. The guy who took donations for flood home last time. He took a gold necklace home and was also drinking honey in hospital.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahud ur Rahman
Sep 12, 2022 03:15pm
look who's talking??? imagine these thugs have have some repo.... wow!
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Sep 12, 2022 03:16pm
If Sindh government is so honest for the past 14+ years, then why most people of Sindh live in stone age?
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz
Sep 12, 2022 03:17pm
The entire Pakistan knows this thug!
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Sep 12, 2022 03:18pm
None of the foreign agency or country is donating to the incumbent set-up. IK comes later.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed 40
Sep 12, 2022 03:20pm
Shame on PTI propaganda machinery
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Hazari
Sep 12, 2022 03:24pm
@asma, Excellent Really
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Sep 12, 2022 03:26pm
@Ahmed 40, ModiLies!
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Sep 12, 2022 03:28pm
I thought he was in jail. Who let him out?? I am not suprised though. Sindh govt is run by criminals
Reply Recommend 0
Robin Mitha
Sep 12, 2022 03:33pm
No one should be surprised, many fake posts out there ......
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Sep 12, 2022 03:37pm
Tell this man to shut up.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Sep 12, 2022 03:41pm
PTI is party of crooks
Reply Recommend 0
Ghayur
Sep 12, 2022 03:42pm
Who is going to believe you Mr. Criminal
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal lahori
Sep 12, 2022 03:45pm
Shame of PTI
Reply Recommend 0

