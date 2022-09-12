DAWN.COM Logo

Asia Cup win will help T20 World Cup preparation, says Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka

Reuters Published September 12, 2022 Updated September 12, 2022 10:35am
Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka holds up their winning trophy at the end of the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket final match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 11. — AFP

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said winning the Asia Cup will help the team's preparation for next month's Twenty20 World Cup, while batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa labelled the achievement as a “great win” for the island nation amid their economic crisis.

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup for the sixth time on Sunday after Rajapaksa's batting masterclass and Wanindu Hasaranga's all-round brilliance secured their 23-run victory against Pakistan in the final.

Sri Lanka, who won the T20 World Cup in 2014, are due to begin their World Cup campaign with a qualifying match against Namibia on Oct 16.

“We played last year's qualifiers as well [...] it's the set-up that has come through from three or four years back,” Shanaka told reporters.

“The last two years were really good for us [...] and winning Asia Cup will really help for the [...] World Cup.

“The World Cup qualifiers will help as well because we will play in those conditions before the main tournament happens so it'll be really good for us.”

Rajapaksa, who scored an unbeaten 71 in the final, said the team wanted to show “aggression”.

“We all just wanted to show the whole world, a couple of decades back, that we had some sort of aggression in our side. And we wanted to create those moments again. I think, as a unit, we are doing that fantastically well at the moment,” he said.

“We want to look forward to the World Cup as well and to keep up this momentum.

“As a nation, I think it's a great win [...] with all the crisis happening back home, these are tough times for Sri Lankans. We are glad and hope that we brought some smiles to their faces.”

akramlodhi
Sep 12, 2022 10:39am
Even Afghans are celebrating. Well done SL
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan
Sep 12, 2022 10:41am
The better team won ! Congratulations Sri Lanka !!
Reply Recommend 0
Sarah
Sep 12, 2022 10:58am
Just show Fakhar Zaman,Asif Ali,Khushdil exit door.Thank you your service is no longer required.Better players to occupy the crucial roles.Enough failure to be dropped from the team.
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 12, 2022 11:04am
SL has made 170 for 6 wickets after suffering from 58/5 in the 9th over. And from 93/2, Pakistan could make only 54 with 8 wickets. Pakistan has lost control 2 times in the same match from strong grip. This collapse indicates only one question, was the match fixed?
Reply Recommend 0
Omveer
Sep 12, 2022 11:27am
Greetings and best wishes to Sri Lanka. Well played Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Sep 12, 2022 11:38am
It seems Babar and Rizwan have become selfish. They consume power play overs to improve their average. The pressure then comes on the fragile middle order. It is an ideal opportunity for Babar to play down the order
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf, Faisalabad
Sep 12, 2022 11:49am
We only play well against India Against other teams we are pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Yousuf, Faisalabad
Sep 12, 2022 11:50am
We play well against India with high emotions and against other teams we are no match. No world cup this time for sure
Reply Recommend 0
Graveyard for mighty empires
Sep 12, 2022 11:52am
Congratulations SL from a proud Afghan
Reply Recommend 0
Kabul Lions
Sep 12, 2022 11:55am
Babar out of form, Only sightseeing of Australia for Pakistan cricket team
Reply Recommend 0
Kabul Lions
Sep 12, 2022 11:56am
SL has done well twice
Reply Recommend 0
Kabul Lions
Sep 12, 2022 11:57am
As an Afghani, my heartiest congratulations to SL
Reply Recommend 0
Lohpurush
Sep 12, 2022 12:31pm
@Yousuf, Faisalabad , India too is 1-1 in the series Overall 8-3 in T20I
Reply Recommend 0
khandahar times
Sep 12, 2022 12:39pm
Exceptional team Srilanka won overhyped Pakistan lost
Reply Recommend 0
khandahar times
Sep 12, 2022 12:39pm
Congratulations Srilanka
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Sep 12, 2022 12:54pm
Stop comparing Babar with Kohli. It has created tremendous pressure on him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 12:54pm
Well played Sri Lanka and showing the world that young players do wonders when given opportunity on the big stage
Reply Recommend 0
Kk
Sep 12, 2022 01:06pm
A toothless lion.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 01:52pm
Well done
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 01:52pm
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 01:53pm
Time to seriously review performance for Pakistani team.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Ahmed
Sep 12, 2022 01:53pm
@Sarah, cricket expert
Reply Recommend 0

