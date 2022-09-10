DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 11, 2022

Underdogs Sri Lanka have high hopes, but won’t take Pakistan lightly in Asia Cup final

AFP Published September 10, 2022 Updated September 10, 2022 03:58pm
<p>Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (C) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan’s Asif Ali (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. — AFP</p>

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (C) celebrates after dismissing Pakistan’s Asif Ali (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. — AFP

Sri Lanka are poised for an unlikely Asia Cup victory over favourites Pakistan in Sunday’s final after a giant-slaying streak through the tournament despite troubles at home.

The island nation had to abandon plans to host the Twenty20 competition due to political unrest and stumbled in their opener to Afghanistan by eight wickets, with nearly 10 overs remaining.

But the five-time champions bounced back to beat Bangladesh, Afghanistan and tournament favourites India, scuttling a hotly anticipated finals showdown between Rohit Sharma’s men and archrivals Pakistan.

Friday’s closing Super Four match was a dress rehearsal for the Dubai final — and Sri Lanka’s fourth straight victory, albeit with Pakistan missing two of their key players.

On Sunday they will depend on the spin pairing of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, who helped bowl out Pakistan for 121 on Friday in a comfortable five-wicket win.

Opener Pathum Nissanka led the batting charge with an unbeaten 55 in a clinical show, but skipper Dasun Shanaka warned his team of complacency.

“The confidence we have is massive after four consecutive wins, but we still don’t take Pakistan lightly in the final,” Shanaka told reporters.

“We know they are a very good side and enough good players in their side to come back strong and we should be ready for that.”

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka (R) and Wanindu Hasaranga leave the field after winning the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. — AFP
Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka (R) and Wanindu Hasaranga leave the field after winning the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. — AFP

Sri Lanka fared well in their recent home series of two Tests against Pakistan, played in Galle against the backdrop of a punishing economic crisis and political unrest.

Shanaka said his side had been bombarded with “messages of love and support” and its Asia Cup success had brought cheer back home after miserable months of blackouts, fuel shortages and protests.

“So nice that we are winning and giving back something to them,” he said.

Confidence and passion

Pakistan are weathering their own troubles at home with monsoon floods that have inundated a third of the country.

But the team have shone through the tournament, a curtain-raiser for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia, avenging an opening game loss to India and clinching a last-over thriller against Afghanistan.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah and all-rounder Shadab Khan both missed Friday’s showdown, but will lengthen Sri Lanka’s odds when they return for the final.

Naseem, 19, has kept the edge on Pakistan’s bowling attack in the absence of pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who missed the tournament due to injury.

He also hit two sixes in a dramatic one-wicket win over Afghanistan to seal India’s exit.

Batting remains a cause for concern, with skipper Babar Azam managing a tournament best of just 30. Mohammad Rizwan is the only consistent performer with 226 runs in five matches.

But coach Saqlain Mushtaq said he had complete faith in his side to deliver despite Azam’s “unlucky” run.

“The latest match we won against India, we chased and batted well,” he said. “Things are moving in the right direction and we are confident.”

Pakistan’s latest loss to Sri Lanka might have stalled their momentum, but Saqlain said the team will heed the lessons of Friday’s match-up.

“I will talk about mistakes in the dressing room, but Sri Lanka will take confidence into the final and Pakistan some learnings and passion,” Saqlain said.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nambi
Sep 10, 2022 04:15pm
Sri Lanka will win by a big margin.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 10, 2022 05:53pm
Bring it on.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Sep 10, 2022 05:55pm
Pakistan must include batsmen who can play spin.Otherwise no hope for them in the final.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Sep 10, 2022 06:22pm
The thing they need to take most seriously is the toss. The rest will fall in line automatically.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Sep 10, 2022 06:58pm
Best of luck to both the teams. I’m supporting Pakistan but wouldn’t mind at all if Sri Lanka comes on top. May the best team win. Cheers.
Reply Recommend 0
AL
Sep 10, 2022 07:42pm
There seems to be no middle order. Many changes have to be made prior to World Cup.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elizabeth II’s reign
10 Sep, 2022

Elizabeth II’s reign

WITH the death of British Queen Elizabeth II in her Scottish castle on Thursday, a major link between the UK’s...
MDCAT delay
10 Sep, 2022

MDCAT delay

THE indefinite delay in conducting the MDCAT — the national admission test for medical and dental colleges — on...
Pointless disdain
Updated 10 Sep, 2022

Pointless disdain

Imran seems to have had trouble preventing his ego from getting in the way of good sense.
Alphabet conspiracy
Updated 09 Sep, 2022

Alphabet conspiracy

It is clear from the blanket censorship Imran has recently been subjected to that some quarters wish him gone.
Politics of gifts
09 Sep, 2022

Politics of gifts

AFTER a year spent deflecting questions from the media and stonewalling the authorities, there is some light in the...
Air strikes in Aleppo
09 Sep, 2022

Air strikes in Aleppo

THOUGH the horrific violence witnessed during the peak of the Syrian civil war has largely subsided, the Levantine...