Militants linked to banned AQIS, TTP arrested in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published September 11, 2022 Updated September 11, 2022 04:16pm
A picture of one of the alleged suspects covered in a shawl released by District Central Police Karachi. — Photo provided by Imtiaz Ali

Law enforcement agencies in Karachi on Sunday claimed to have arrested two militants belonging to the outlawed Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The arrests were confirmed by the District Central Police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in separate press statements.

According to District Central police, the law enforcement personnel in collaboration with “federal sensitive institutions” carried out an operation in the Super Market area of the city’s Liaquatabad locality and arrested a suspect, Sohaib Tariq alias Usman, allegedly linked with AQIS.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that through a man named Talha, he allegedly came in touch with AQIS camp in charge in Afghanistan’s Bramcha in 2019, the statement said.

Later, he went to Afghanistan where he allegedly got one-month military training in the said camp.

He also met with two Indian citizens, namely Abdul Rehman and Taha, who were also linked with AQIS and living in Bramcha, the statement said.

After receiving training, he remained in touch with the AQIS leadership in Afghanistan and subsequently, he became associated with the publishing/media section of the banned group.

His other accomplices, namely Mohammed alias Arman, Abu Urwa and Abdul Manan, had already been arrested, which prompted him to go underground in Karachi.

Officials claimed to have recovered one pistol, one hand grenade, three cell phones and some cash from the suspect’s custody. Police also registered a case against him and started investigations.

Separately, the CTD said — on a tip-off provided by a sensitive federal institution — it arrested a suspect Mohammad Shah alias Ding from Khattak Chowk.

The held suspect belonged to the outlawed TTP, the CTD statement said.

“He was planning to activate the network of the TTP in Karachi,” the spokesperson added.

The suspect belonged to the TTP’s Tarig Gedar group.

The held militant along with his accomplices had attacked a Frontier Corps post in Azakhail with rocket launchers. On July 17, the suspect along with his accomplices attacked policemen in Shaikhan Nala Chowk in Matna in which two policemen were martyred.

“The captured militant was also involved in extorting several people in Dara Adam Khel,” police said, adding that the Peshawar CTD had been informed about his arrest.

Multani
Sep 11, 2022 05:48pm
Indian links with these terror groups should be exposed which are out to destroy the unity of our country
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Sep 11, 2022 06:38pm
Freedom fighters?
Reply Recommend 0
Huma
Sep 11, 2022 06:45pm
Was India involved?
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Sep 11, 2022 06:49pm
Diversion tactics
Reply Recommend 0

