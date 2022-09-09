DAWN.COM Logo

Hasaranga helps Sri Lanka down Pakistan in Asia Cup final dress rehearsal

AFP Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 10:45pm
<p>Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka (R) and Wanindu Hasaranga leave the field after winning the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. — AFP</p>

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka (R) and Wanindu Hasaranga leave the field after winning the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. — AFP

<p>Sri Lanka’s players celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. — AFP</p>

Sri Lanka's players celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. — AFP

<p>Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis during the toss on Friday.—PCB</p>

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis during the toss on Friday.—PCB

Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga led Sri Lanka’s bowling charge to set up a comfortable five-wicket victory over Pakistan on Friday in their dress rehearsal for the Asia Cup final.

Both teams have already booked their place in Sunday’s title clash at the warm-up tournament to the Twenty20 World Cup in October-November.

Hasaranga returned figures of 3-21 with his leg-spin to help bowl out Pakistan for 121 in 19.1 overs after they elected to field first in Dubai.

Sri Lanka slipped to 29-3 in their chase before Pathum Nissanka (55 not out) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24) put on a key stand of 51 as the island nation achieved their target with three overs to spare.

The left-handed Rajapaksa fell after his 19-ball knock but Nissanka stood firm and Hasaranga hit the winning runs as Sri Lanka registered their fourth straight victory.

It was the Sri Lankan bowlers who began the team’s domination as debutant fast bowler Pramod Madushan struck in his first over.

He sent the in-form Mohammad Rizwan, who is second to Virat Kohli in the tournament’s run-scoring charts, back to the pavilion for 14.

Chamika Karunaratne ended Fakhar Zaman’s stay on 13 and Pakistan slipped further when Hasaranga bowled Azam.

Babar, who has struggled in the tournament with scores of 10, 9, 14 and nought in his previous innings, began with a delightful straight drive for four but could not produce a match-defining score.

Pakistan kept losing wickets and Hasaranga finished his spell with two successive wickets to flatten the Pakistan batting, which survived only 19.1 overs despite a late cameo of 26 by Mohammad Nawaz. Spinner Maheesh Theekshana and Madushan took two wickets each.

Pakistan fast bowlers also picked three early wickets to put Sri Lanka on the back foot before Nissanka and the left-handed Rajapaksa put the chase back on track.

Mohammad Hasnain gave the team a dream start when he got Kusal Mendis out for a first-ball duck on the second ball of the innings.

Fellow quick Haris Rauf got a wicket each in his first two overs to send back Danushka Gunathilaka, for nought, and Dhananjaya de Silva, for nine.

Nissanka then got going with Rajapaksa and despite losing his partner after a strong stand raised his seventh T20 fifty for Sri Lanka.

He was then joined by skipper Dasun Shanaka, who turned 31 on Friday and made 21 off 16 balls before getting out to Hasnain.

Pre-tournament favourites India, who lost two of their three Super Four matches, crashed out after Afghanistan lost to Pakistan on Wednesday.

Dependent Foreign Policy
Sep 09, 2022 08:03pm
Pakistan deserves to win but srilanka will win. It is their day.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Sep 09, 2022 08:05pm
Babar has had a rotten tournament - hoping he turns it around quickly - never in favour of batsmen captains
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 09, 2022 08:05pm
Pak 78 off 12 … pathetic batting, sure to lose
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 09, 2022 08:06pm
Absolutely pathetic batting by Pak. Wonder if this is rigged
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Sep 09, 2022 08:09pm
Fakhar and Babar continuously failing to make runs.Team can not depends only on middle and lower order batsmen to win. Luck will not help and should not help to win big matches always.Seems very little chance of winning against Srilanka in the final in these current forms of batting.
Reply Recommend 0
NORI
Sep 09, 2022 08:41pm
Looking at Pakistani batting today, undoubting conclusion is - Pakistan was extremely lucky to get thus far !!!
Reply Recommend 0
Catcher
Sep 09, 2022 08:41pm
Fakhar please rest , or Babar leave your ego and come one down , let Fakhar open
Reply Recommend 0
Omveer
Sep 09, 2022 08:45pm
122 is a forgettable score. Care to call it rigged? I say the batting was pathetic.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Sep 09, 2022 08:46pm
All out at 121 what a waste of time.
Reply Recommend 0
Gulam Ali
Sep 09, 2022 08:47pm
Always lost to Afganistan
Reply Recommend 0
Hanif
Sep 09, 2022 08:51pm
Only 4 players you can trust in Pakistan team Babar Rizwan Nawaz Shadab Rest are just gamble
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 09, 2022 09:11pm
If Hasan Ali plays the final I am not watching
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 09, 2022 09:12pm
@Dependent Foreign Policy , Pakistan is playing bad, with the likes of Hasan Ali - they don’t deserve to win
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 09, 2022 09:19pm
Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmen, Khushdil Shah and Hasan Ali don't deserve to be in the squad. Let alone being in the playing eleven. We need stability in the middle order. Bring Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, Fahim Ashraf etc. back in the squad.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Sep 09, 2022 09:19pm
@Ali, Hasan Ali does not have pace and is bowling short - single handed my losing match for Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan
Sep 09, 2022 09:21pm
Hassan Ali should not be in the team!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 09, 2022 09:40pm
Rizwan should have rested in this match. He just missed an easy stump chance. It could have changed the game.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 09, 2022 09:51pm
Whose "parchi" is Usman Qadir? Atleast 3 to 4 youngster playing in National T20 are far better then him. Our squad selection is mind boggling.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Sep 09, 2022 09:52pm
India watching match as spectator while Pakistan will play Final!
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor
Sep 09, 2022 09:59pm
Pakistan batsmen are extremely weak playing against spin.How a balanced team could have been selected without efficient players against spinners?
Reply Recommend 0
Neutral Muslim
Sep 09, 2022 10:03pm
Win toss win match , t20 is totally luck game
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Sep 09, 2022 10:05pm
It's a fluke of century.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali B
Sep 09, 2022 10:07pm
If you want the match to end early bring in Hasan Ali.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Sep 09, 2022 10:10pm
@Faisi, Yes. Pakistan rarely plays the final, shall we say!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Sep 09, 2022 10:13pm
Pakistan favoring Sri Lanka. Is this match fixed or Pakistan is a fluke team in the tournament?
Reply Recommend 0
Mann
Sep 09, 2022 10:13pm
Well done Sri Lanka. True champions.
Reply Recommend 0
Aqliyat
Sep 09, 2022 10:14pm
Well done Sri Lanka! Congrats for the thumping win!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
Sep 09, 2022 10:15pm
Another defeat. Yes. Not yet a champion team. For now, Pakistan can dream and hope the fluke works!
Reply Recommend 0
Gulam Ali
Sep 09, 2022 10:15pm
All win so far for Pakistan was bcoz of mere luck. Todays and match with Afganistan is real talent of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 09, 2022 10:21pm
@Hanif, agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Faisi
Sep 09, 2022 10:26pm
Congratulations to Lankan team. Pakistan Team should work hard for final. No excuses please!
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Sep 09, 2022 10:27pm
@Neutral Muslim, only in UAE.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
Sep 09, 2022 10:28pm
Afghanistan horror still haunting Pakistani
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Sep 09, 2022 10:29pm
Well done our brothers from the south - Sri Lanka you guys needed this.
Reply Recommend 0
Bhuvi
Sep 09, 2022 10:30pm
Real face of Pakistan Team
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Sep 09, 2022 10:30pm
Babar Azam has been the most disappointing Player in the Pakistan Team and it would be well advised to drop him now.
Reply Recommend 0
Sheikh Chilli
Sep 09, 2022 10:35pm
Asia Cup Final Pakistan vs Srilanka Winner gets IMF Loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajay Ladkani
Sep 09, 2022 10:37pm
Pakistan have not been able to bat well in this tournament till now. They are vulnerable against quality spin. It's wake up call for them. It's not going to be easy for them on Sunday.
Reply Recommend 0
Rocky
Sep 09, 2022 10:37pm
pakistan has won all matches by flukes.. these all are jokes of the centuries
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Sep 09, 2022 10:38pm
@Faisi, this team of Pakistan is just playing on luck.
Reply Recommend 0
AP
Sep 09, 2022 10:43pm
Pakistan does not need to win any more games. They already beat India. It is like a world cup for them!
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Sep 09, 2022 10:46pm
Happy for Sri Lanka win.
Reply Recommend 0
Swami Bodhijagran
Sep 09, 2022 10:47pm
Congratulations to Srilankan team
Reply Recommend 0
Arun
Sep 09, 2022 10:49pm
Tosses win matches. For equal teams, it will take till the last over to decide. That is all about this asia cup.
Reply Recommend 0
Shakeel
Sep 09, 2022 10:50pm
Dhani is no longer injured? He should be back in the team instead of Hassan Ali/Hasnain
Reply Recommend 0
Chango@51
Sep 09, 2022 10:53pm
@Ali, That’s your question when ever Pakistan lose! Isn’t it? Grow up!
Reply Recommend 0

