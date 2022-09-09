DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | September 10, 2022

PTI’s former KP minister Sultan Khan to jump ship to ANP

Sirajuddin Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 11:01pm
<p>Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Khan tendered his resignation from the provincial cabinet last year over his “alleged appearance in a video” leaked on social media. — Photo courtesy: PTI Facebook page</p>

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Khan tendered his resignation from the provincial cabinet last year over his “alleged appearance in a video” leaked on social media. — Photo courtesy: PTI Facebook page

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lawmaker from Charsadda and former provincial law minister, Sultan Khan, has parted ways the PTI and confirmed plans to join the ANP.

Sultan Khan was a member of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s cabinet and sacked over a horse trading video scandal that surfaced last year.

ANP confirmed the development, saying that the PTI member — along with his family and supporters — will formally join ANP tomorrow (Saturday).

ANP spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour issued an invitation to the media, saying that Sultan would announce his decision in a press conference along with ANP provincial president Amal Wali Khan at his residence in the Rajar area of district Charsadda.

“Respected media persons, you are kindly invited to cover a press conference to be held in Charsadda, in which former law minister and MPA Sultan Khan will announce [his decision] to join ANP, along with Amal Khan,” the invitation read.

Three days ago, Amal Wali met Sultan Khan and his family elders at Sultan Khan’s residence.

Later, the MPA from PK-58 himself confirmed to Dawn.com that he has decided to join the Awami National Party.

“Yes, I have decided to join ANP and tomorrow will make the announcement,” he told said.

“I, my family and supporters, after thorough discussions have made the decision,” he added.

When asked why he said goodbye to the PTI, Sultan Khan said that he would “talk in detail” in the press conference.

‘Horsetrading’ video

Sultan tendered his resignation from the provincial cabinet in February last year, minutes after the chief minister tweeted that he had asked him to do so over his “alleged appearance in a video” leaked on social media.

The purported video, shared on Twitter by PTI’s official account, showed some parliamentarians sitting before and counting stacks of cash reportedly ahead of the Senate elections in 2018.

In his handwritten resignation letter, shared by KP CM Mahmood Khan on Twitter, Sultan said he felt “it was his moral duty and obligation to withdraw from the cabinet and offer my resignation”.

He also expressed the hope that “justice will be done” and that he would be able to clear his name.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Sep 09, 2022 09:33pm
Neutrality of the neutrals at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Sep 09, 2022 09:34pm
The Pakistani politicians are grasshoppers.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Sep 09, 2022 09:41pm
Does anyone speak Urdu in this country
Reply Recommend 0
F. Zaidi
Sep 09, 2022 09:52pm
This is the beauty of Imran. He fires corrupts and his opponents hires them.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Sep 09, 2022 10:17pm
Neutrals now more active
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Asim Maqbool
Sep 09, 2022 10:23pm
Corrupts folks can't survive in PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Sep 09, 2022 10:42pm
World is progressing and getting better and better everyday and we Pakistanis are being deprived of betterment by the absolute power in this country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Flood notes

Flood notes

Zafar Mirza
We don’t have any appreciation of preventive healthcare and our system is entirely curative.

Editorial

Alphabet conspiracy
Updated 09 Sep, 2022

Alphabet conspiracy

It is clear from the blanket censorship Imran has recently been subjected to that some quarters wish him gone.
Politics of gifts
09 Sep, 2022

Politics of gifts

AFTER a year spent deflecting questions from the media and stonewalling the authorities, there is some light in the...
Air strikes in Aleppo
09 Sep, 2022

Air strikes in Aleppo

THOUGH the horrific violence witnessed during the peak of the Syrian civil war has largely subsided, the Levantine...
Rupee’s struggle
08 Sep, 2022

Rupee’s struggle

THE Pakistani currency has been under immense pressure for several months now, with liquidity shortages disrupting...
YouTube blockage
Updated 08 Sep, 2022

YouTube blockage

The PDM government should stop playing judge, jury and executioner — for its own sake.
Dangerous streets
08 Sep, 2022

Dangerous streets

A FEW days into September, and street crime in Karachi is already registering a disturbing escalation. At least ...