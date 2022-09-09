DAWN.COM Logo

Bitcoin leaps over $20,000 as US dollar sags

Reuters Published September 9, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 02:47pm

Bitcoin surged past the $20,000 barrier and was eyeing its best day in six weeks on Friday as the US dollar fell broadly and markets found reasons to be cheerful at the end of a dour week.

Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, rose more than seven per cent to $20,796, a two-week high. Ether, the second-biggest, rose 5pc to also hit a two-week peak at $1,717. Bitcoin had been as low as $18,540 on Wednesday.

Market participants said there was no particular trigger for the gains beyond a broad upbeat mood in evidence across asset classes on Friday, led by a drop in the safe-haven dollar and a rally in Chinese stocks.

If the cryptocurrencies can hold their gains until Sunday’s close, Bitcoin could log a second weekly rise in a row, and its best week in about a month.

Ether’s weekend volatility may be heightened by a looming software upgrade known as the “merge”, due sometime between Sept 10 and 20, with the exact timing uncertain.

The shift will radically change how transactions are processed and is supposed to slash energy consumption. Some exchanges plan to pause deposits and withdrawals while the upgrade occurs.

Punjabi Pashtun
Sep 09, 2022 08:49pm
Bitcoin is junk, worse than junk in fact,... At least you can touch junk and sell it for something. Has anyone held a Bitcoin in their hands?
