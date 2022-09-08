DAWN.COM Logo

Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies peacefully at Scottish home aged 96

Reuters | AFP Published September 8, 2022 Updated September 9, 2022 10:09am
<p>Britain’s Queen Elizabeth speaks during an audience where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries at Windsor Castle in Windsor. — Reuters</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks during an audience where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries at Windsor Castle in Windsor. — Reuters

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Her eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Her family had rushed to be by her side at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, after doctors expressed concern about her health. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year, forcing her to withdraw from nearly all her public engagements.

Queen Elizabeth II, who was also the world's oldest and longest-serving head of state, came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952.

She was crowned in June the following year. The first televised coronation was a foretaste of a new world in which the lives of the royals were to become increasingly scrutinised by the media.

Official mourning

Television and radio stations interrupted regular programming to broadcast the news, with long-rehearsed special schedules set in place to remember her long life and reign.

The national anthem, “God Save the Queen”, was played. Flags were lowered and church bells tolled to remember a woman once described as the “last global monarch”.

The national mourning period will culminate in a final public farewell at Westminster Abbey in central London.

Charles' coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic surroundings, as it has for centuries, on a date to be fixed.

Pakistan extends condolences

Immediately after the news was reported, President Dr Arif Alvi expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the Government and the people of Great Britain.

He said that her departure had left an immense vacuum, difficult to be filled in times to come, a statement issued by the President's Secretariat said.

The president said that she ascended the throne at a very young age but showed maturity, character, determination, and commitment to the highest order which had made her one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world.

"Her inspiring leadership qualities propelled her to the status of great and beneficent ruler that would be remembered in golden words in the annals of world history."

Alvi offered his sincere and heartfelt prayers for the departed soul, adding that thoughts went out to the Royal family members and people of Great Britain at this time of sorrow.

Longevity

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was for most of her subjects the only monarch they have ever known — an immutable figurehead on stamps, banknotes and coins.

Diminutive in stature yet an icon of popular culture, she was instantly recognisable in her brightly coloured suits and matching hat, with pearls, gloves and a handbag.

During her reign, the royals went from stiff, remote figures to tabloid fodder and were then popularised anew in television dramas such as “The Crown,” watched by tens of millions worldwide.

Her time on the throne spanned an era of remarkable change, from the Cold War to the 9/11 attacks, from climate change to coronavirus, “snail mail” and steam ships to email and space exploration.

She became seen as the living embodiment of post-war Britain and a link between the modern era and a bygone age.

The mother of one of the most famous families in the world, she retained huge public support throughout, surviving even a backlash in the wake of the death of Charles' first wife, Diana, in 1997.

More recently, the royal family was rocked by claims from Prince Harry and his mixed-race wife Meghan of racism in the royal family.

She also endured a scandal involving her second son Prince Andrew, whose friendship with convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell saw him settle a civil claim for sexual assault in the United States.

Syed A. Mateen
Sep 08, 2022 06:45pm
Get well soon Her Majesty The Queen of Great Britain.
Farid Ullah
Sep 08, 2022 06:50pm
Beside the dark side of British imperialism the queen as a person is admirable and respectful person.
Ashok Kumar
Sep 08, 2022 06:56pm
RIP!
well-wisher
Sep 08, 2022 06:56pm
Get well soon, Your Majesty - that's our prayer.
Sayena
Sep 08, 2022 06:58pm
She’s is still alive.
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 08, 2022 07:13pm
We NOT.
MZI
Sep 08, 2022 07:29pm
May she get well & live to be a centanarian.
Syed Hasni
Sep 08, 2022 07:32pm
My prayers for the Queen Mother, beautiful tradition which she has carried out for a century with great elegance.
DO MORE
Sep 08, 2022 08:09pm
Wish her well - she's retained her dignity throughout her life.
Usman
Sep 08, 2022 08:15pm
Time for her to go up and pay for the crimes against innocent of subcontinent.
FAZ
Sep 08, 2022 08:21pm
She has seen 15 PM's come by and go...
Yaqoot Mir
Sep 08, 2022 08:27pm
Good riddance to a symbol of tyranny and oppression its time the British Crown dies with her death. There is NO PLACE in the modern world for this kind of monarchy. She is nothing and means nothing, no matter what Britain says about her.
Nihon se
Sep 08, 2022 08:34pm
There are millions of other aspects concerning Pakistan right now and dawn is talking about the dawn of a 96 year old monarch a million miles away. When are the institutions of this country ever start marking a departure from the colonial times.
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 08, 2022 08:59pm
Queen is still a queen of almost half of the world.
NHM
Sep 08, 2022 09:05pm
As Prince Charles says Umar daraz maang Kay laye thae chaar din Do Arzoo may cut gayai do intezaar mein
Khaled
Sep 08, 2022 10:36pm
May her soul rest in peace.
Zulfiqar Haider
Sep 08, 2022 10:37pm
The Queen is Dead, Love Live the Queen
Ibrahim S
Sep 08, 2022 10:37pm
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
Fastforward
Sep 08, 2022 10:47pm
Virtually the only queen of the world is dead. May her soul Rest In Peace
Zelfour ali
Sep 08, 2022 10:48pm
Rip..what a monarch..
Punjabi
Sep 08, 2022 10:53pm
Did more for her country and the commonwealth than any of our elected leaders. If only our leaders had half her grace...
Syed A. Mateen
Sep 08, 2022 10:55pm
It's very sad to know that Queen is no more. She will be always remembered as longest serving monarch in the world. Her Majesty The Queen as monarch have set rules which were not only followed in Great Britian but also in many countries of the world. Head of several states would be reaching United Kindom to pay their last respects and regards to the Queen People in Pakistan are very sad to learn about the sad demise of the Queen and say good bye to her before she is laid down to rest in peace
Prakash
Sep 08, 2022 10:56pm
RIP
M. Emad
Sep 08, 2022 10:58pm
RIP.
Hanif
Sep 08, 2022 10:58pm
she made the History.
Azhar Jamil
Sep 08, 2022 11:01pm
Died peacefully for a peaceful life ahead. Left behind an unpleasant world seeking for peace.
Bunny
Sep 08, 2022 11:06pm
@Yaqoot Mir, Dear ... we don't speak ill of the dead.
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Sep 08, 2022 11:08pm
This world is temporary home for every human being
Saleem
Sep 08, 2022 11:13pm
Long love the King.
Safe Return
Sep 08, 2022 11:17pm
Long Live the King !
anokhaa_laadla
Sep 08, 2022 11:18pm
Opportunity to leave the country and attend the funeral for some politicians .
Khurram Saleem
Sep 08, 2022 11:22pm
The queen is dead. Long live the king!
Taj Ahmad
Sep 08, 2022 11:24pm
RIP the great queen Elizabeth.
Nick, NY
Sep 08, 2022 11:33pm
She was a great blessing for her country!
Bublu Shublu
Sep 08, 2022 11:33pm
To Him is our return regardless of who we are.
Sidhu
Sep 08, 2022 11:38pm
@Syed A. Mateen, Pray for her soul to rest in peace
Hyra
Sep 08, 2022 11:38pm
It was high time.
Sidhu
Sep 08, 2022 11:39pm
@well-wisher, is it possible for a dead person?
Zaman
Sep 08, 2022 11:41pm
RIP Queen Elizabeth Wish we have a leader like her in Pakistan ! A selfless leader who knew that privilege comes with responsibility and was loved by all .
Iftikhar Khan
Sep 08, 2022 11:42pm
She was the only British monarch, most of us currently alive in the world have ever seen. As a collector of world stamps and coins until age 20, her picture was most common on coins, bills and stamps from around the world where she was constitutionally head of state. Rest in Peace, Queen Elizabeth.
Nadeem Shah
Sep 08, 2022 11:44pm
She was a wonderful woman... But let's not forget that the British were responsible for ending the Mughal empire and executing the last emperor of Hindustan. Both Pakistan and India should be demanding reparations for the slavery inflicted upon them for 150 years.
Sammy
Sep 08, 2022 11:44pm
RIP
Hameed
Sep 08, 2022 11:45pm
she died days ago.
Khawja Azizuddin
Sep 08, 2022 11:48pm
The world has lost a beautiful, kind and compassionate soul. Her Royal Majesty the Queen Elezebeth who have witnessed almost a century of history has now transitioned to her eternal abode. She will always be remembered with profound affection and missed by millions across the globe. We extend the deepest condolence to Her Majesty family. May her soul rest in eternal bliss.
Omar
Sep 08, 2022 11:49pm
R.I.P Queen Elizabeth! Prayers and Respect from Pakistan!
Nomi
Sep 08, 2022 11:59pm
She was a beneficiary of system of slavery
Hope786
Sep 09, 2022 12:01am
Sad demise. A kind hearted person, rest in peace.
NYS
Sep 09, 2022 12:09am
RIP RIP RIP!!! Who will be the successor?? Will Harry and Meghan back in palace forever??
Tina
Sep 09, 2022 12:15am
RIP.
IK willbeback
Sep 09, 2022 12:18am
RIP Queen.
N H Rana
Sep 09, 2022 12:23am
So saddened to know the death of HM Queen Elizabeth RIP your Mejesty.
Punjabi
Sep 09, 2022 12:26am
@Usman, you can look at the actions of your own people and quit blaming others for your shortcomings. The queen is dead, long live the King.
Ahsan Gul
Sep 09, 2022 12:29am
@Philosopher (From Japan), Yes, for slavish minds, she still is their queen.
Ahsan Gul
Sep 09, 2022 12:31am
Uncountable issues and countless deaths can be attributed around the world due to her decisions.
FAR
Sep 09, 2022 12:31am
RIP Queen. You will always be remembered for good.
M. Emad
Sep 09, 2022 12:37am
R I P.
Naizer
Sep 09, 2022 12:58am
Deeply saddened
Yaqoot Mir
Sep 09, 2022 01:01am
We Indians never liked her, she caused and created Pakistan!
Taj Ahmad
Sep 09, 2022 01:12am
RIP to a great Queen Elizabeth.
Mohsin
Sep 09, 2022 01:12am
This truly the end of an era. May her soul rest in peace
Zulfiqar H Naqvi
Sep 09, 2022 01:13am
@Yaqoot Mir, very correct & I agree with you totally.
Nabi
Sep 09, 2022 01:22am
Rip
Realmat
Sep 09, 2022 01:27am
RIP.
Humzah
Sep 09, 2022 01:30am
It is forgotten that Queen Elizabeth II used to be Pakistan's QUEEN 1952-1956
SAk
Sep 09, 2022 01:35am
Lady D is still queen of hearts.
Babubhai
Sep 09, 2022 01:46am
HM Majesty is first of all she was not only Queen of Britain but also Queen of the Commonwealth May her soul Rest In Peace. Ameen!!
Alcadius
Sep 09, 2022 01:52am
@Usman, she became queen in 1952. What crimes did she do to the innocents of the subcontinent five years after the partition?
f
Sep 09, 2022 01:58am
RIP. At same time, i am happy for charles, he became king before his own death.
Jemina
Sep 09, 2022 02:25am
She was lucky to have 70 years on the throne. A symbol of tyranny, oppression and British imperialism. Hopefully they return our 'stolen' British crown jewels.
RK
Sep 09, 2022 02:52am
@Usman, Completely agree. They have to pay for the crimes committed during colonialism.
RK
Sep 09, 2022 02:52am
@Yaqoot Mir, So true.
MOAZ
Sep 09, 2022 03:00am
The last time I saw Charles face so shiny was when his ex wife passed away
Zubair
Sep 09, 2022 03:09am
The Queen Elizabeth RIP in Paradise
Majid
Sep 09, 2022 05:10am
RIP Queen
Jo Original
Sep 09, 2022 05:29am
Just ask Nawaz Sharif to attend and represent the government thus saving tax payers money.
Rashid Nasim
Sep 09, 2022 05:47am
RIP/ The most graceful Queen of the century.
Anonymouseee
Sep 09, 2022 06:14am
Every living thing has to taste death.
Tamza
Sep 09, 2022 06:19am
@Usman, the crimes did not happen during her ‘reign’.
Tamza
Sep 09, 2022 06:20am
I am amused by the ‘peacefully’ died part. Could her demise have been hurried up by ‘other means’?
Farid Ullah
Sep 09, 2022 06:30am
Once Tony Benn, the great British politician said ,that he hoped Queen Eizabeth the second will be Queen Eizabeth the last.I hope King Charles the third will be King Charles the last. Kings, pricnces, Dukes ,Queens have no place in 21st century.
Ahmeed
Sep 09, 2022 06:52am
King is dead long live the king.
Henchi
Sep 09, 2022 07:24am
Although a figure head, accepted and respected whoever was elected in general elections as PM, and in return she was well loved by the citizens for her non-interfernce in the political arena.
shah Nawaz
Sep 09, 2022 08:02am
Queen is always respested
Jemina
Sep 09, 2022 08:16am
RIP
Syed Hasni
Sep 09, 2022 09:04am
End of an era, the only lady who came close to her persona was Lady Diana. RIP
Syed Ahmed
Sep 09, 2022 09:10am
We missed you dearly Rest in peace Queen MoM
abu talib
Sep 09, 2022 10:31am
R.I.P.
Umar Makhdumi
Sep 09, 2022 11:11am
An era has ended. We share the bereavement and sorrow of British nation at this hour.
abbas
Sep 09, 2022 05:24pm
@Yaqoot Mir, Is this why your country has Trafalgar square replicas in many of it's cities? Shame on you
Mujaddid
Sep 09, 2022 05:40pm
Finally she tasted death that is certain.
