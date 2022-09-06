DAWN.COM Logo

Khairpur family says daughter died due to food, water shortage at relief camp

Zaheer Abbas Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 05:59pm
<p>The photo shows the camps where people from Khairpur’s Kot Diji are staying. — Photo by Zaheer Abbas</p>

A family from Sindh, displaced due to the recent catastrophic flooding in the country, has claimed that their daughter — a toddler — died at a flood relief camp in the Kot Diji area of the Khairpur district due to a lack of basic supplies such as food, water and mosquito nets.

The father of the victim, Mumtaz Gopang, told Dawn.com that his daughter passed away last night. “She was hungry and ill for several days […] but no one helped us and my daughter died right in front of my eyes.”

Gopang, who has been staying at a relief camp established at the Kot Diji City High School, complained that there was no potable water, food, tents or mosquito nets at the camps.

Kot Diji Assistant Commissioner (AC) Asim Abbasi, while confirming the incident, said that the toddler had been sick for the past few days and was moved to the hospital by the district administration.

“But her parents, instead of staying at the hospital, immediately returned back to the relief camp,” he said, adding that he had visited the camp earlier today as well but couldn’t find the family of the bereaved as they had all left for the burial of the child.

Abbasi also rejected the claims about the lack of food supplies at the camp, saying that he was ensuring the affectees were provided weekly rations.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim and other people staying at the flood camp took to the streets and blocked the road for traffic today. They chanted slogans against the district administration and urged Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the incident.

They also demanded timely provision of relief items.

Later in the day, PPP lawmaker Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto reached out to the toddler’s family and extended condolences to them.

She dispatched a team to the site with tents and other relief items for the flood affectees, along with Rs200,000 compensation for the grieving family.

Sindh is one of the worst-affected areas by the monsoon rains and subsequent flooding which has wreaked havoc across the country. Hundreds of people in the province have been forced to leave their houses and move to relief camps after towns and villages were washed away during floods.

Most recently, Manchhar lake has been witnessing a surge in its water level as floodwaters from the north and hill torrents from Balochistan flow southwards to converge in Sindh, leaving behind a trail of deaths and destruction.

M. Emad
Sep 06, 2022 06:33pm
Thousands will lost life in post-flood period.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Master Baitor.
Sep 06, 2022 06:40pm
What a tragedy in a Nuclear power.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 06, 2022 07:28pm
Record floods Devastated Pakistan Society, Health, Economy, Ethnic tension & Security.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 06, 2022 07:33pm
Highly depressing news of neglect by the government, resulting in the death of toddler !
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Sep 06, 2022 07:45pm
Feeling so sad for the family
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Sep 06, 2022 07:58pm
"Abbasi also rejected the claims about the lack of food supplies at the camp, saying that he was ensuring the affectees were provided weekly rations." Perhaps the rations were inadequate. They could not meet a person's dietary needs.
Reply Recommend 0
Rafiq
Sep 06, 2022 08:08pm
Charitable organizations need to pro-actively start making requests and collecting Winter Clothing, Sweaters, Jackets, Blankets, Mattresses, Bed Sheets, Pillows and Shoes etc etc
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Sep 06, 2022 08:10pm
Died at camp due to shortage of food and water ?
Reply Recommend 0
Aziz Alam, USA
Sep 06, 2022 08:11pm
Imran is busy in his game of thrones !
Reply Recommend 0

