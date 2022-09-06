DAWN.COM Logo

Highlighting Pakistan’s flood woes, Greta Thunberg says Swedish politicians ignoring climate crisis

Reuters Published September 6, 2022 Updated September 6, 2022 03:32pm
<p>Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 25. — Reuters/File</p>

Highlighting the recent floods in Pakistan that have wrecked catastrophic damage, activist Greta Thunberg said Sweden’s politicians are ignoring the climate crisis in the run-up to the election on September 11 and treating it as if it were just a problem rather than a life-or-death threat.

The war in Ukraine and the ongoing energy crisis, which has seen power prices soar, are dominating the headlines with just a week to go before the vote while welfare, schools and gang crime also head the list of voter concerns.

Meanwhile, record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan have brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290, including 453 children.

Thunberg, whose Friday protests outside Sweden’s parliament years ago turned into a global youth movement demanding action on climate change, said the issue had been “pretty much non-existent”, during the election campaign.

“We have been completely focusing on other things,” she told Reuters. “Just take Pakistan now, as an example, a very clear example,” she said.

She said politicians and the media had “chosen not to communicate that so many of the crises that we are experiencing now are very closely interlinked”.

“Therefore, people of course only focus on things that are right ahead of them instead of actually focusing on the larger holistic picture,” she said.

She said politicians were treating the climate as a distant problem.

“We focus on the climate when we have time to spare, it feels like,” Thunberg said. “It’s something that — yes, it’s a problem and not an existential emergency that affects all other issues as it should be.”

Tajammal
Sep 06, 2022 03:35pm
Where is 'our' MALALA YOUSAFZAI
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Sep 06, 2022 03:43pm
Keep on ignoring, i assure this is going to impact the whole world. Having largest ice stores outside poles, their melting is certainly going to rise the sea level.
Reply Recommend 0
Rameay
Sep 06, 2022 03:48pm
@Tajammal, She must advocate our case at international forums for immediate donations for the suffering brothers & sisters. Mind it that it is the industrialized world that has been poluting resulting into melting glaciers. We have strong case.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Sep 06, 2022 03:48pm
@Tajammal, married and enjoying her life in UK
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Sep 06, 2022 03:59pm
Because 'they're not mature enough'??
Reply Recommend 0
IFTIKHAR
Sep 06, 2022 03:59pm
@Tajammal, enjoying
Reply Recommend 0
Fahad
Sep 06, 2022 04:00pm
Now things are quite better in Sindh. People are returning to their homes. No flood sign in Nawabsha, shukkar, kotri, Dadu, larkana etc. I visited their thrice this week. People just want sympathy and nothing more. PTI popularity is dramatically increased after flood. People are abusing PPP ministers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Sep 06, 2022 04:21pm
A girl of substance and commitment, should be heard.
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 06, 2022 04:22pm
First she needs proper education so she will know where and whom she can target for activism. Once that's done,she would know that European and American companies are directly responsible for over 80% climate impact so she should target their governments. Rest of the world doesn't need her media propped and marketed lectures.
Reply Recommend 0
SaneMind1st
Sep 06, 2022 04:26pm
She is just a prop, used by western countries to browbeat other countries. Simple.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajpal Khalsa
Sep 06, 2022 04:41pm
Once again the same old woe is me victim narrative. Bangladesh and parts of India are equally vulnerable but they have taken mitigation measures and built response infrastructure. Unlike Pakistan where making dams is a political exercise dependant on raffle tickets! Learn to stand on own feet, enough whining!
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Sep 06, 2022 04:46pm
Unfortunately the politicians are not far-sighted...
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Sep 06, 2022 04:47pm
This one has crawled out of her burrow again
Reply Recommend 0
JustWasif
Sep 06, 2022 04:58pm
who is she??
Reply Recommend 0
Handsome PM
Sep 06, 2022 05:19pm
Sweden should pay pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Aryann
Sep 06, 2022 05:20pm
She finally needs to take a hot shower heated by nuclear plants Europe is going to freeze this winter since they relied on an imaginary green alternative energy
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 06, 2022 05:39pm
She is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Sep 06, 2022 05:48pm
Appreciate her concern.
Reply Recommend 0
Omveer
Sep 06, 2022 06:05pm
EU and the West alongwith china are the biggest culprits for climatic vows. Our children have no future.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Sep 06, 2022 06:36pm
NO big help come to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
nikhil
Sep 06, 2022 06:58pm
She is all in all and knows everything under the sun like Yusufai. Is anyone listening is my question
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Sep 06, 2022 07:02pm
Greta Thunberg should donate her money to the flood victims.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic
Sep 06, 2022 07:05pm
@Constantine, Crawl, walk or run - she's done all that to make the world a better place. And you??
Reply Recommend 0
GK
Sep 06, 2022 08:45pm
Why are they not blaming India?
Reply Recommend 0

