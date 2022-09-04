DAWN.COM Logo

Alvi under fire for diluting his political ceasefire remarks

Iftikhar A. Khan Published September 4, 2022 Updated September 4, 2022 08:12am
President Arif Alvi speaks during an interview on DawnNewsTV. — Screengrab/File

ISLAMABAD: A day after advising political parties to halt political activities to focus on mitigating the suffering of flood-hit people, President Arif Alvi on Saturday called for engaging public on national issues, saying “politics and floods are not a zero sum situation”.

Clarifying his statement for mobilising the nation to come to aid of the flood victims, President Alvi said political activities and engaging the public in national discourse and issues confronted by the nation was also important to motivate and encourage them to play their role in mitigating the effects of the calamity faced by the nation.

He then called upon political leaders to do their best to expedite efforts to mobilise the international community, and national resources and the to prioritise relief activities, continue economic repair and mobilise philanthropic response to alleviate the sufferings of flood victims.

Earlier on Friday, he urged politicians to pause political activities owing to the devastating floods, saying any narrative that created divisions within national institutions was not in the national interest.

The comments came amid the federal government’s criticism of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan for holding rallies at a time when floods had wreaked havoc across the country.

Dr Alvi said as president he did not have a constitutional obligation to play a role to defuse the current political polarisation, but he would volunteer in his personal capacity to mediate between political parties over major issues like the next general elections, a consensus-based charter of economy, and the way forward on making key appointments.

However, his fresh statement drew ire of the ruling coalition that saw it as a clear deviation from his previous stance, with PPP and PML-N leaders Raza Rabbani and Irfan Siddiqui, respectively, blaming the president for indulging in party politics.

Mr Rabbani, who is former Senate chairman, chided Dr Alvi for “taking a u-turn a day after calling for political ceasefire during the floods after being rapped on his knuckles by Imran Khan”. The office of the president represents the federation and there is no political role of the president, he said, referring to various court decisions in this regard. “Unfortunately, Dr Alvi has not grown in the office of the president. He was and continues to be a PTI worker,” he remarked.

The PPP leader said his role as president had been controversial, which was also evident from the fact that he backtracked on his remarks about political ceasefire.

PML-N leader Irfan Siddiqui said the president from day one has acted as a loyal PTI worker and referred to the role he had played during the no-confidence move against the then PM Khan. He said his remarks about suspending political activities during floods were positive, but he retracted the same.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2022

Comments (25)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Samuel
Sep 04, 2022 08:18am
This guy need to go.why he is lingering
Reply Recommend 0
Alih Kazmi
Sep 04, 2022 08:23am
The president is 100% correct. Criticism for the sake of criticism ought to stop.
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Sep 04, 2022 08:24am
Alvi visits any flood-affected area ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anis Motiwala
Sep 04, 2022 08:30am
If there is history to be written, Alvi will go down as the worst imaginable President of the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Sep 04, 2022 08:33am
He should keep out of politics because he belongs to a party other than the one in power.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Sep 04, 2022 08:57am
The corrupt regime’s playbook - criticize all that scares them and exposes them
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Sep 04, 2022 08:59am
I told you he is a party worker under IK thumb.
Reply Recommend 0
RK
Sep 04, 2022 09:13am
Cheap showbiz by IK and PTI
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
Sep 04, 2022 09:19am
High time he quit and join the rank and file of the party which he never left.
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Sep 04, 2022 09:42am
Where was this so called, president Alvi, all this time? He's only coming out now after the people have taken things into their own hands.
Reply Recommend 0
khalid
Sep 04, 2022 09:48am
President should declare EMERGENCY immediately. Hold General Elections and put in place the majority vote winning Party in power. Bring stability in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
JS
Sep 04, 2022 10:02am
Well don't you know the PTI stalwart. He never was President of Pakistan. Sorry.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Sep 04, 2022 10:02am
Maybe he didn't read the job description
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Sep 04, 2022 10:13am
Poor President stuck between party and neutrals.
Reply Recommend 0
T-man
Sep 04, 2022 10:18am
He is learning how to make U-turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Sep 04, 2022 10:20am
President is correct
Reply Recommend 0
Shoaib Ali
Sep 04, 2022 10:40am
I say either
Reply Recommend 0
Aragon
Sep 04, 2022 10:43am
He made a sensible statement by mistake and duely corrected himself,proving again how underserved he is for the position.
Reply Recommend 0
Muna
Sep 04, 2022 10:56am
Dentist please go to your Clinic
Reply Recommend 0
May
Sep 04, 2022 12:17pm
He is the president and has every right to play a positive role. What effect would a president have by visiting the effected areas other than using resources for the sake of cheap publicity.
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Sep 04, 2022 12:19pm
He is a part of the so called 'IMPORTED GOVERNMENT' because he is a part of the Ruling Government.
Reply Recommend 0
SM
Sep 04, 2022 01:13pm
Remember 'stand up Alvi' when MBS was visiting?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 04, 2022 01:56pm
Once again, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Sep 04, 2022 02:02pm
The priority should be Pakistan First-----
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Jee
Sep 04, 2022 05:17pm
Abid sher is holding rallies all other 9 seats contestants are holding rallies why only criticise Ik
Reply Recommend 0

Tough path to follow
05 Sep, 2022

Tough path to follow

THE country report published by the IMF after the completion of the seventh and eighth reviews of the Extended Fund...
Cut and burn
05 Sep, 2022

Cut and burn

THE Ministry of Defence’s public disowning of two veterans’ organisations led by retired officers of the armed...
Health catastrophe
05 Sep, 2022

Health catastrophe

THE tragedy is only just beginning to unfold. A people that did not have very much to begin with are faced with...
Time to hit ‘pause’
Updated 04 Sep, 2022

Time to hit ‘pause’

As he looks to regain power, everything for Imran has become about political point-scoring.
Mistreatment of Uighurs
04 Sep, 2022

Mistreatment of Uighurs

OUTGOING UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s report on state practices in China’s Xinjiang Autonomous...
Herat bombing
04 Sep, 2022

Herat bombing

ANOTHER devastating bombing in Afghanistan — this time occurring in the western city of Herat — highlights the...