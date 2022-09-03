DAWN.COM Logo

Amnesty expresses grave concern over repression of rights in occupied Kashmir

Dawn.com Published September 3, 2022 Updated September 3, 2022 05:53pm
<p>The report said at least 27 journalists had been arrested and detained by the Indian authorities since 5 August 2019. — AFP/File</p>

Amnesty International on Saturday expressed grave concern over the intensified repression of rights in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years.

In a report titled, “‘We are being punished by the law’: Three years since of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir” released yesterday, the human rights watchdog observed that in recent years, civil society members, journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders in the region had faced relentless interrogations, arbitrary travel bans, revolving door detentions and repressive media policies.

“For three years now, civil society and media in Jammu and Kashmir have been subjected to a vicious crackdown by the Indian government, which is determined to stifle dissent using draconian laws, policies and unlawful practices in their arsenal,” said Aakar Patel, chair of the board of Amnesty International India, in the report.

“By harassing and intimidating critical voices, authorities are targeting all credible, independent sources of information in and about Jammu and Kashmir. There is a silence achieved on all dissent through heavy-handed repression which has spread fear and uncertainty in the region,” he added.

The watchdog said that it had recorded at least 60 instances of crackdowns on journalists and human rights defenders since August 2019.

It said that the Indian government had total control over the information coming out of occupied Kashmir after passing restrictive media policies such as the 2020 Revised Media Policy and 2021 Film Policy.

“After an initial 18-month internet shutdown, the Indian authorities still often suspend internet services in various parts of Kashmir often without any prior notice,” the report highlighted, adding that the sudden “forced closure” of the Kashmir Press Club in 2022 by the Indian government was a “big blow to the already disintegrating media pool”.

The human rights body also found that at least six individuals — including journalists, human rights activists and academics in the region — were stopped from travelling abroad despite having requisite travel documents, which it said was a violation of their freedom of movement.

The report stated that at least 27 journalists had been arrested and detained by the Indian authorities since 5 August 2019.

“Several journalists including Fahad Shah, Aasif Sultan and Sajad Gul have been subjected to ‘revolving door’ arrests. In a continuing pattern, they have been arrested under one law, granted bail by the court, and then re-arrested almost immediately under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) — India’s primary anti-terror law in Jammu & Kashmir, keeping them perpetually detained.

“Amnesty International reviewed 1,346 cases available on the website of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir. It found that by 1 August 2022, the number of habeas corpus petitions have increased by 32 per cent, indicating an increase in unlawful detention in the last three years,” it revealed.

Amnesty International also reviewed the data published by the Indian National Crime Record Bureau and found that there had been a 12pc increase in the use of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019.

“This emerging trend of using the draconian UAPA in addition to the much-abused Public Safety Act (PSA) is also evidenced by an analysis of information on the High Court’s website,” it noted.

Furthermore, the human rights watchdog said that unlawful killings of the people of occupied Kashmir by armed groups had recently increased. Quoting an analysis of the official data by the Indian government, it said that unlawful killings of civilians by armed groups had increased by 20pc in the past three years.

“There is a lack of accountability for use of force in the region by the police due to the continued enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) which grants them additional powers and impunity and falls short of international human rights standards.”

Subsequently, Amnesty called on the Indian government to immediately release those arbitrarily detained under administrative detention and other repressive laws and ensure that they were tried promptly and fairly in a regular court.

It also urged the international community to hold India accountable for its grave human rights violations in the region, ensure its cooperation with United Nations Mechanisms and facilitate immediate and independent investigation in the region.

Comments (53) Closed
Babar
Sep 03, 2022 06:00pm
India internal matter. We have flood situation hungry, poverty, inflation, debt, unemployment, devalues rupee etc. let’s fight these first.
Sep 03, 2022 06:05pm
You never change your ideology even if you get wounded ?
Recommend 0
DO MORE
Sep 03, 2022 06:32pm
Nobody listens to Amnesty. Israel and India certainly don't. Find you own solution to deal with these problems.
Recommend 0
Captain Right
Sep 03, 2022 06:34pm
Amnesty is a fraud organization, no one takes it seriously, do all you want it's game over
Frank Manuel
Sep 03, 2022 06:36pm
Amnesty. Please open offices in China, Russia and Belarusian and Saudi Arabia.
Constantine
Sep 03, 2022 07:02pm
Nobody cares about what a corrupt organization says.
bhaRAT
Sep 03, 2022 07:04pm
This so-called democracy is a fascist country.
Ladla
Sep 03, 2022 07:17pm
And what do they have to say about Shahbaz gill ?
Justice
Sep 03, 2022 07:19pm
India has no choice except becoming hard on terrorists in Indian state of J&K. It is their country and their laws.
Zak
Sep 03, 2022 07:27pm
In the end, IOK freedom is inevitable. Indian union should Never forget soviet unions fate.
Galang
Sep 03, 2022 07:31pm
Amnesty doesn't say a word about Uighurs ...
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Sep 03, 2022 07:34pm
What else can be expected of the racist, bigot, liar, wicked & biased Modi & his fascist, corrupt, crooked, cunning, cruel, crafty, crazy & criminal R.S.S. & BJP cronies, running relentlessly in the corridors of power at Old & New Delhi & shamelessly implementing their sinister agenda to kill, kill & kill all Indian minorities in general & the helpless Muslim population of the India-attacked, India-invaded, India-occupied, India-held, India-abused & India-annexed Jammu & Kashmir in particular?
T-man
Sep 03, 2022 07:41pm
Shame on Modi's fascist regime. North Korea will be proud.
Factsmatter
Sep 03, 2022 07:42pm
Amnesty has nothing to say about killings of civilians by so called freedom fighters. Yes we should take them very seriously.
Factsmatter
Sep 03, 2022 07:43pm
A day that passes without mentioning the K word is a day wasted.
Lutera
Sep 03, 2022 07:45pm
Amnesty who? India doesn't care for such politically motivated groups.
John The Baptist
Sep 03, 2022 07:46pm
Good!
Lutera
Sep 03, 2022 07:47pm
First focus on Xinjiang and the UN report on China.
Aruj
Sep 03, 2022 07:54pm
Amnesty should mind its own business.
Truth
Sep 03, 2022 08:35pm
No words about the labourers and Pandits killed by terrorists?
Truth
Sep 03, 2022 08:35pm
Terrorist sympathizers.
Ajmal
Sep 03, 2022 08:50pm
Let’s worry about the flood and Uhigurs.
NORI
Sep 03, 2022 09:06pm
Can such a report possible in Pakistan ? Who is the president of Amnesty International Pakistan and where is it's office ?
Subhan
Sep 03, 2022 09:15pm
Is there someone to talk what's happening in China with Muslims?
Vasu
Sep 03, 2022 09:42pm
Amnesty?..then you can ignore this report.
Babban
Sep 03, 2022 10:01pm
India crosses UK as 5th largest economy. That is the news. Amnesty needs it's pie.
Alige
Sep 03, 2022 10:07pm
Now India is scared . NOT
Ali
Sep 03, 2022 10:08pm
Who funds the Amnesty ?
Crusader
Sep 03, 2022 10:55pm
And PDM imported wants to do trade with such a country
Ghajnavi
Sep 03, 2022 10:57pm
It's really bad situation in occupied Kashmir. Every day there is bloodshed. Hope world takes some action.
Sher Ali Bukhari
Sep 03, 2022 10:58pm
Outcomes of Hindutva policies of India
Javed
Sep 03, 2022 11:31pm
Does this report really mean anything ?
Observer
Sep 03, 2022 11:31pm
About time someone spoke about the vicious atrocities and genocide carried out by Indian Forces in Occupied Kashmir
Sailor US
Sep 03, 2022 11:32pm
No Surprises there, Fascist Modi regime can do anything and get away with it INCREDIBLE INDIA???
Javed
Sep 03, 2022 11:39pm
This report is literally nothing ! If anyone thinks it's something then they themselves are nothing !
Joe Senior
Sep 04, 2022 12:18am
Does India care ?
Aruj
Sep 04, 2022 12:29am
Who cares?
Aruj
Sep 04, 2022 12:30am
Kashmir is better with India. At least its currency stays stable and no hyperinflation.
Aruj
Sep 04, 2022 12:30am
Good point by Amnesty. Hyperinflation is just not an issue in Indian Kashmir. Well done Amnesty.
Suba
Sep 04, 2022 01:00am
Amnesty is blind on Uighurs
Om
Sep 04, 2022 01:28am
Okay, stay concerned
Bilal Mustafa Kaifi
Sep 04, 2022 02:34am
Secular India repression of 350 million minorities.
Rahmat
Sep 04, 2022 02:48am
Amnesty international is a corrupt organization and nobody should believe what they write or say
Javed
Sep 04, 2022 02:56am
‘Concern’ is not enough, but the world is content with lip-service.
Aisha
Sep 04, 2022 05:07am
India the moral preacher of democracy.
seth
Sep 04, 2022 05:15am
Pakistan and OIC should send its strong military and liberate Kashmir. Time has come.
A man
Sep 04, 2022 05:58am
India has the right to protects its interests against anti national acitivitiea
MG
Sep 04, 2022 06:41am
Amnesty is not able digest the blow Modi gave them n showing the frustration
Aruj
Sep 04, 2022 06:55am
Rejected. Next!
Rahmat
Sep 04, 2022 06:56am
Amnesty international cannot be trusted. They are liars and corrupt
Ali
Sep 04, 2022 07:10am
At least some round up of Indian atrocities.
Goat
Sep 04, 2022 08:01am
Amnesty international is a bogus institution funded by Russian and Chinese if yo need to pay any attention on human rights report then read UN human rights council reports.
Alla Bux
Sep 04, 2022 08:18am
India rejected it
