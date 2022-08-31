DAWN.COM Logo

Balochistan cut off after floods damage bridges

Saleem Shahid | Fazal Khaliq Published August 31, 2022 Updated August 31, 2022 10:20am
<p>SWAT: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa interacts with locals and tourists, who were stuck in Kumrat and Kalam due to rains, on Tuesday.—PPI</p>

QUETTA / SWAT: Hund­reds of people were stran­ded on Quetta-Sukkur N-65 Highway after two vital bridges were closed due to damage to their structure.

Up north, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who visited the flood-hit areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district on Tuesday, blamed constructions along river banks for the devastation caused by floods.

The Bibi Nani bridge in Kacchi area of Balochistan has been damaged due to incessant downpour and flooding in the area. Meanwhile, Pinjra Bridge on the highway has been washed away.

As bridges were closed, passengers, including women, children and elderly people were struck between Ab-i-Gum and Dhadar area of Bolan district.

Gas, electricity supply still disrupted in province; COAS links flood devastation to structures on Swat river

“We are sitting in the buses and facing a very difficult situation as food and water is running out,” said Ghulam Muhammad, 60, who was travelling on the road.

A driver Muhammad Afzal said that they can neither reach their destination nor go back to Quetta.

However, PDMA officials have said that the passengers were being provided with cooked food and water. Meanwhile, local administration and NGOs were also providing the supplies.

Commander 12 Corps Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor has also visited the bridges and directed National Highway Authority officials to finish repair works and restore traffic within 24 hours.

Gas, electricity supply still disrupted

Even after passage of several days, gas and electricity supply to different areas of the province could not be restored.

Meanwhile, internet and mobile phone service were still facing disruption in provincial capital Quetta, which was still disconnected from other parts of the country through the road and railway network.

Authorities have said that efforts to restore the services were being hampered by overflowing seasonal rivers and nullahs which were still carrying floodwater.

The pipeline in Bolan river, which was swept away last week, could not be repaired as the river was still carrying high flood.

“We have dispatched machinery, pipelines and other equipment and after security clearance and soil testing, repair work will be launched,” said Sui Southern Gas Company spokesman Salman Ahmed Siddique.

The internet and mobile services were suspended once again after the optic fibre cable was damaged in Bolan area.

“We are trying to repair the damaged cable and restore services in Quetta and other areas,” a PTCL spokesman said.

COAS blames illegal constructions

Meanwhile, the COAS has said that it was the negligence of the authorities to allow construction on the banks of Swat river after the catastrophic 2010 floods.

Talking to the media after his visit to Swat, the COAS said legal action must be taken against those who allowed constructions on the river’s banks.

During the visit, the COAS also met locals and tourists rescued by army aviation helicopters from Kumrat and Kalam.

Gen Bajwa said the army would always stand with the people in difficult times and do its best for relief and rescue.

Talking about relief operations, the COAS said other nations have been contra­c­ted for provision of tents as Sindh and Balo­chistan are in dire need.

He also lauded the resp­o­nse from overseas Pakistanis and said they were sending generous donations to help their countrymen.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2022

Nambi
Aug 31, 2022 09:31am
What a fraudster
James (California)
Aug 31, 2022 09:36am
Blessing someone younger or kids with your hand on their heads is a common cultural practice across South Asia
RAaja Raman
Aug 31, 2022 09:43am
Has IK visited flood victims?
RAaja Raman
Aug 31, 2022 09:44am
Photo Ops from COAS deserves another extension....
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Aug 31, 2022 09:50am
Nothing will make you earn the respect of the nation, as everything happened not without some inside help. Shame!
Fastrack
Aug 31, 2022 09:51am
But wasn’t Balochistan supposed become Paris? Game changer?
Cancel culture
Aug 31, 2022 09:58am
This is not time for publicity stunts! Neutrals have lost peoples trust!
Amin
Aug 31, 2022 11:03am
Mushrooming growth of Two star cheap hotels for tourists too blame.
