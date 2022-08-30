DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2022

At least 9 killed in car-van crash in Balochistan’s Khuzdar

Ismail Sasoli Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 04:51pm
<p>A view of the crash site in Khuzdar on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV</p>

A view of the crash site in Khuzdar on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV

At least nine people were killed and 14 others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger van and a car on the RCD Highway in Balochistan’s Khuzdar District on Tuesday, an official said.

Khuzdar Assistant Commissioner Jahanzaib Baloch told Dawn.com that two vehicles collided at Tutak Cross on the RCD Highway in the afternoon, resulting in the deaths of six people on the spot, while more than a dozen were injured.

Levies personnel and rescue volunteers immediately rushed the injured to the Government Teaching Hospital (GTH) Khuzdar, the officer added.

GTH Medical Superintendent Dr Saeed said six bodies were initially brought to the hospital, while three of the injured who were in critical condition succumbed to their wounds later.

Two weeks ago, thirteen passengers were killed while five were injured when a sugar-laden truck came into contact with a bus in Rahim Yar Khan’s Liaquatpur tehsil.

The accident had occurred in Feroza town and rescue officials from Liaquatpur and Khanpur tehsils along with 10 emergency vehicles as well as district administration’s cranes were involved in the rescue and clearance operation.

Local administration had said that the dead and the injured were moved to Feroza Rural Health Centre for treatment.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...
I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...