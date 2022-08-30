DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 30, 2022

India’s Gautam Adani becomes world’s third-richest person

AFP Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 04:00pm
<p>Indian industrialist Gautam Adani speaks during a press conference in Ahmedabad. — AFP/File</p>

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani speaks during a press conference in Ahmedabad. — AFP/File

Indian industrialist Gautam Adani became the world’s third-richest person on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Tuesday, the first time an Asian has ranked in the top three.

The self-made billionaire has seen his net worth more than double to $137.4 billion in the last year, rising 20 spots on the index to now rank just behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, Bloomberg News reported.

Adani, 60, made his fortune in ports and commodities trading and now operates India’s third-largest conglomerate with interests ranging from coal mining and edible oils to airports and news media.

His ballooning net worth reflects a stratospheric rise in the market capitalisation of his publicly listed companies, as investors back the Adani Group’s aggressive expansion of old and new businesses.

Shares in the flagship Adani Enterprises — of which the billionaire owns 75 per cent — have soared more than 2,400pc since March 2020, and doubled in value in the past six months.

Stock price surges in other group companies including Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy have catapulted Adani past fellow Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

Born in the city of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat to a middle-class family, Adani dropped out of college to work briefly in the diamond industry before starting his export business in 1988.

In 1995, he won a contract to build and operate a commercial shipping port at Mundra in Gujarat, which has since grown to become India’s largest port.

At the same time, Adani expanded into thermal power generation and coal mining in India and overseas.

In recent years, the conglomerate has forayed into petrochemicals, cement, data centres and copper refining, in addition to establishing a renewable energy business with ambitious targets.

Recent investments in Indian news media and a bid for 5G airwaves this year have raised speculation that the billionaire’s empire could soon impinge on sectors dominated by Ambani’s Reliance Industries.

But Adani’s rapid expansion into capital-intensive businesses has raised alarm, with Fitch Group’s CreditSights warning last week that the group is “deeply overleveraged”.

“In the worst-case scenario, overly ambitious debt-funded growth plans could eventually spiral into a massive debt trap, and possibly culminate into a distressed situation or default,” the credit market research firm said in a note.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

International responsibility
Updated 30 Aug, 2022

International responsibility

The developed nations must take responsibility to restore at least some of the damage their actions have caused.
Food inflation
30 Aug, 2022

Food inflation

TORRENTIAL rains, which have triggered unprecedented flooding in most parts of the country, are also causing food...
‘Missing’ publisher
30 Aug, 2022

‘Missing’ publisher

THOUGH the nation may be in the midst of a calamity of epic proportions, some within the security establishment are...
I-voting by Pakistanis abroad
Updated 29 Aug, 2022

I-voting by Pakistanis abroad

Prevailing global, and regional, trends lean towards expanding the right of franchise to overseas voters in a meaningful way.
IHK prisoner death
29 Aug, 2022

IHK prisoner death

MYSTERY surrounds the death of a Pakistani prisoner incarcerated in a facility inside India-held Kashmir as our...
Smog master plan
29 Aug, 2022

Smog master plan

SOME two decades after it first appeared on Lahore’s horizon, the authorities have finally come up with a plan to...