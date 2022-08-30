DAWN.COM Logo

Floods drag down PSX despite IMF bailout

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 30, 2022 Updated August 30, 2022 02:32pm
This screenshot shows trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Photo via PSX website

This screenshot shows trading activity at the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday. — Photo via PSX website

The stock market began the day on a high note on Tuesday, rising sharply shortly after the opening bell, buoyed by the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of the release of a $1.1 billion loan tranche late last night.

The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 547.93 points around 9:30am. Since then, however, the index began sliding, eventually reversing all its gains from earlier in the day and slipping into the red.

By 2pm, it had lost 93 points, or 0.22 per, to reach at 42,411.34 points.

While commenting on the stock market’s early morning rise, Raza Jafri, head of research at Intermarket Securities, said the KSE-100 index continued its strong recovery from intraday lows yesterday and “cheered up” on the IMF programme’s resumption.

“Some profit-taking may come through as the IMF programme isn’t a surprise, but the overall sense is one of optimism particularly as valuations are very cheap,” he added.

Later, Arif Habib Corporation Director Ahsan Mehanti said even though the stock market gained more than 500 points in early trade, it “disregarded” the IMF-related development as the day progressed, due to which investors booked profits at the upper levels.

“The damage caused to crops by the floods means that we will have to import wheat and cotton worth billions of dollars which will widen the trade deficit and increase inflation.”

Mehanti said that the market was also dragged down by rumours of an impending interest rate hike.

First National Equities Limited Chief Executive Ali Malik said the stock market had already rallied earlier on expectations of the IMF’s approval. The market was now analysing the flood’s effect on local production and trade, he added.

“The damage caused by the floods cannot be calculated yet [but it] is widespread. Inflation in Pakistan will rise very high because crops have been wasted and livestock killed. We will have to become a net importer of these, so foreign exchange will be involved. Secondly, our exports will be reduced and local consumption will rise.”

The commodities sector, including steel and cement, will rally because local consumption will increase, Malik said.

A day earlier, the IMF’s Exe­cu­tive Board completed the combined 7th and 8th revi­ews of a loan facility for Pak­is­tan, allowing immediate disbursement of $1.1bn to the country, said an official IMF announcement.

The statement pointed out that the disbursement “brings total purchases (money made available) for budget support under this arrangement to about $3.9bn.”

The board also approved “rephasing and augmentation” of Pakistan’s access to the funds by SDR720 million ($934m) which will bring the total access under the EFF to about $6.5bn.

The executive board also approved Pakistani authorities’ request for waivers of nonobservance of performance criteria.

Comments (5)
John
Aug 30, 2022 09:51am
short term gains ,once money is over it will fall again
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 30, 2022 10:09am
Psx is back on ventilator, Won’t last long, neutrals, ppp and pmln has sucked the blood out of this nation!
Reply Recommend 0
Schadenfraude Baniya
Aug 30, 2022 10:17am
You get a loan and the stock market goes up? Never seen such a model anywhere else
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 30, 2022 10:26am
Sorry state of Pak economy. I pray we get rid of these never ending loan cycles.
Reply Recommend 0
Amanullah Khan
Aug 30, 2022 12:04pm
Temporary increase like boiling milk. Right now the index is minus 36.
Reply Recommend 0

