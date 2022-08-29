Bykea launches BykeaCar service to cater diverse audiences

Bykea, the local ride-hailing technology startup, on Monday launched its car category service namely BykeaCar, offering the “lowest fares” to its customers.

According to a press release, the launch was primarily aimed at catering a variety of audiences including women, multiple individuals/families, and working men who preferred to commute through cars instead of motorbikes or rikshaws.

The service has been initially launched in Islamabad and Karachi and will later be expanded to Lahore, Faisalabad, and Peshawar in the second phase, it said.

“It is about time. We already have the tech, the marketing muscle, and an enormous customer base. The mobility market, too, is ready for some rearrangements and better offers,” the company’s founder, Muneeb Mayr, said.

Elaborating on the new service, he said that “Bykea’s larger mobility vision is to enable a multi-modal future that serves customers more seamlessly and offers more affordable choices”.

Meanwhile, BykeaCar Managing Director Ali Taufiq said that the service was fulfilling the startup’s commitment to expand its offerings to introduce new products, services and features that met the market’s needs.

“Considering the inflationary pressures, we aim to provide environment-friendly and pocket-friendly options to our daily commuters so they could use their cars as a means to cover their fuel costs by taking up the rides while facilitating others in minimizing their personal car usage and thus fuel consumption,” the press release added.