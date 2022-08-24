DAWN.COM Logo

LHC's election tribunal allows Imran to contest by-polls in NA-108, NA-118

Rana Bilal Published August 24, 2022 Updated August 24, 2022 01:26pm
<p>In this file photo, PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a seminar in Islamabad on July 16. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed PTI chief Imran Khan to contest by-elections in the NA-108 (Faisalabad) and NA-118 (Nankana Sahib) constituencies while rejecting objections of the Election Commission of Pakistan and a PML-N candidate's plea challenging the acceptance of ex-PM's nomination papers, respectively.

The orders on two separate pleas were issued by Justice Shahid Waheed of LHC's appellate election tribunal.

The ECP had on Aug 17 rejected Imran's nomination for the NA-108 by-poll due to "insufficient details regarding his assets".

"Imran Khan's nomination papers were not rejected due to signature verification issue. Imran's nomination papers were rejected due to insufficient details of assets," the ECP had said in a statement as it quoted the returning officer's rationale for the decision.

Separately, a candidate of the PML-N from NA-118, Dr Shezra Mansab Kharal, had challenged the acceptance of Imran's nomination papers for the by-poll.

In the hearing in the tribunal today, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar represented Imran while lawyers Mansoor Usman Awan and Khalid Ishaq appeared on behalf of Dr Kharal. The tribunal set aside the ECP order and rejected the PML-N candidate's appeal and permitted the PTI chief to stand in the NA-108 and NA-118 by-polls.

Imran had challenged the election commission's decision on Monday through Barrister Zafar.

In his appeal, Imran had said the returning officer rejected his papers against the law and ignoring the facts, adding his nomination papers for by-election in other constituencies had been accepted.

He had asked the tribunal to set aside the RO’s decision and allow him to contest the by-election in NA-108.

The National Assembly speaker had on July 28 accepted the resignations of 11 MNAs — nine on general seats and two on reserved seats for women — belonging to the PTI, triggering recriminations from the party for the "piecemeal" acceptance, as well as a legal battle in the Islamabad High Court. The MNAs were denotified on July 30.

The PTI lawmakers were among the more than 100 who resigned en masse on April 11, two days after Imran was ousted as the prime minister in a no-confidence vote.

According to an issued ECP statement, the by-elections for the constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-45 Kurram, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib and Karachi's NA-237, NA-239, and NA-246 will be held on September 25.

Just hours after the ECP announced the schedule, Imran had announced his candidacy on all nine vacant seats in the by-polls that will be held on Sept 25.

Comments (18)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 24, 2022 01:19pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0
Anon
Aug 24, 2022 01:27pm
Can anyone explain why it is perfectly acceptable in Pakistan for a person to contest election from multiple places even though they can only take oath as MNA or MPA from only one constituency no matter how many they win? It seems like waste of tax payer money, time and voter-fraud as it is not possible for Imran Khan to be MNA from NA 108 and 118 same time even if he wins in both places. And any other PTI person is not acceptable as the vote was for IK not some random PTI person
Reply Recommend 0
noor
Aug 24, 2022 01:31pm
ECP should be the ultimate authority on electoral matters, not judiciary.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Aug 24, 2022 01:32pm
Any doubt that ECP is a noon tool? Are neutrals seeing this?
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 24, 2022 01:33pm
The whole Pakistani nation stands with Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Aug 24, 2022 01:33pm
Clearly indicates our judicial system is working on merits of case and is impartial.
Reply Recommend 0
ehsan maher
Aug 24, 2022 01:33pm
A setback for the PMLN B team otherwise known as ECP
Reply Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Aug 24, 2022 01:36pm
Poor PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 24, 2022 01:42pm
Nice positive news about PTI. I wonder how Rana Sanaullah feels about this? I hope he is happy too.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 24, 2022 01:46pm
ECB should be disbanded as an veritable arm of PDM.
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 24, 2022 01:48pm
These seats will easily be won by Imran Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Scorpio
Aug 24, 2022 01:48pm
Game over for PDM
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Aug 24, 2022 01:52pm
Strange thing, he is booked in terrorism case and Lhc is now permitting him
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 24, 2022 02:13pm
Bad luck for IK, now he has to run for the elections. He would have been happy if his papers were rejected which would have given him media coverage with the routine speeches he makes every now and then. More publicity if the papers were rejected but not any more as they got accepted.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 24, 2022 02:24pm
PTI is the peoples movement. End to corrupt dynasties moving money abroad and living there while people suffer extreme poverty.
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Aug 24, 2022 02:55pm
Courts are showing their side
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 24, 2022 03:00pm
@Anon, It's allowed in the Constitution. Don't waste your time arguing!
Reply Recommend 0
Jaws
Aug 24, 2022 03:08pm
@Anon, You would have kept mum if Nawaz Sharif was doing the same!
Reply Recommend 0

