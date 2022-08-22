DAWN.COM Logo

PKR loses Rs2.01 in interbank market

Talqeen Zubairi Published August 22, 2022 Updated August 22, 2022 04:32pm

The rupee began the week under pressure on Monday, losing Rs2.01 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local currency closed at Rs216.66 per dollar versus Friday’s closing rate of Rs214.65.

FAP Chairman Malik Bostan said today’s fall in the value of the rupee came on the back of the recent decision to lift the ban on imports of luxury items coupled with pressure from exporters urging the government to keep the dollar rate around Rs216.

“Commercial banks are also buying dollars at high rates, which is causing the greenback’s value to rise. The central bank must control commercial banks in this regard to halt the rise in the dollar’s value,” Bostan added.

Komal Mansoor, head of Research at Tresmark, a web-based terminal for financial markets, said traders were worried not only about the policy rate announcement today but also about foreign exchange reserves, inflation and the local currency.

“Political noise is adding to their woes. RDA [Roshan Digital Account] inflows have slowed down, IMF inflow has largely been factored in and there is a long pipeline of imports (though they will be financed by inflows). Due to this, rupee may oscillate between 220-225 with temporary outruns on either side,” she said.

Comments (12)
Musings, musings
Aug 22, 2022 02:53pm
Imran niazi chaos tactics slowly bearing fruit
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Aug 22, 2022 03:12pm
Why is it such big news to destabilize
Reply Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Aug 22, 2022 03:23pm
Political uncertainty causes rupee to depreciate.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Aug 22, 2022 03:26pm
Victory is nearing! 300 is the target now.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 22, 2022 03:27pm
Dollar Mafia working behind this game.
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 22, 2022 03:41pm
@Musings, musings, Is Imran Khan going to pay with his pocket for all this loss?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 22, 2022 03:59pm
Speculation and uncertainty are the main reasons for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 22, 2022 04:09pm
160 will be soon after 8 billions already approved comes in .
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid
Aug 22, 2022 04:10pm
It will be around 230. Political uncertainty plus dollar is becoming stronger globally because of interest rate hike by the IS federal bank…
Reply Recommend 0
Nabi
Aug 22, 2022 04:29pm
IMF money inflow not To enhance Reserves but inflow will open doors to Imports. Panic for USD will increase bcuz all inflow of USD going out doors
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Aug 22, 2022 04:54pm
On the slippery slope again.
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Aug 22, 2022 04:55pm
We want IK back - best wishes from India
Reply Recommend 0

