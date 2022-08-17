DAWN.COM Logo

Every company should export 10pc of products to earn foreign exchange: Miftah

Dawn.com | APP Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 07:45pm
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses the Leaders in Islamabad - Business Summit on Wednesday. — Photo via Ministry of Finance Twitter

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addresses the Leaders in Islamabad - Business Summit on Wednesday. — Photo via Ministry of Finance Twitter

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Wednesday urged every company to export 10 per cent of its products to earn foreign exchange for Pakistan and assured that the government would facilitate exporters in this regard.

Addressing the Leaders of Islamabad - Business Summit, he said that there were four principles — living within means, promoting exports, increasing agricultural productivity and focusing on children's education — that if followed would set the country on the path of growth and development.

There was a dire need to identify the mistakes that had caused Pakistan's progress to be slower compared to other countries, Ismail said.

The finance minister noted that the country had a huge debt burden, including a deficit of Rs5.2 trillion last year and Rs3.5tr during the last four years. In comparison, the deficit stood at Rs1.6tr during the five-year tenure of the previous PML-N government, he said.

The minister said that the country's debt had more than doubled during the past four years. He added, however, that it would be contained at Rs4tr during the current year.

Ismail said there would not have been a problem if the debt had been used for enhancing productivity.

The minister said due to the measures introduced by the incumbent government, the inflows of dollars had outpaced outflows during the current month.

Secondly, the minister said, there was a dire need to focus on enhancing exports through diversification. No attention had been given to the export sector during the past 11 years because of which there was no substantial growth and instead, exports declined, he said.

Ismail noted that the country had imported 1.1 million tonnes of wheat so far this year, pointing out that money spent on importing wheat could be saved by boosting agricultural productivity by supporting farmers and incorporating the latest technology.

A task force had been created to address the agriculture sector's problems, Radio Pakistan quoted the minister as saying.

The minister also highlighted the importance of separating rural and urban poverty and making strategies that would make the poor richer.

Ismail said that successive governments had failed to provide adequate education since the 1970s and even the private sector could not deliver. If children were properly educated, the problems of future generations would be solved, he added.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 17, 2022 01:28pm
Easier said than done.
Reply Recommend 0
yasser
Aug 17, 2022 01:30pm
whilst all that is true, what is the most important at this point in time is to increase the tax net and include retailers.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Aug 17, 2022 01:33pm
That was what previous Government was doing
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 17, 2022 01:33pm
Whos gonna purchase the products? do Pakistan have best quality products? When you have quality, the world would beg you for the product.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Sami
Aug 17, 2022 01:37pm
How can you export when there is no demand for inferior Pakistani products?
Reply Recommend 0
asma
Aug 17, 2022 01:39pm
There is a thing called competitve advantage but you wont know that cuz you are illiterate and corrupt mr biscuit seller. It never ceases to amaze me how incompetent our top leadership is
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 17, 2022 01:39pm
Some one ask him to be practical and realistic. All measures done by him can only cut exports and that's what he and his govt. has done.
Reply Recommend 0
DO MORE
Aug 17, 2022 01:40pm
Wow - why hadn't anyone thought of that idea before. Problem solved at the stoke of a wand even if devoid of practicality.
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Aug 17, 2022 01:41pm
Total nonsense. In every country of the world, the vast majority of companies are focussed on the domestic market. Even in America this doesn't happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 17, 2022 01:48pm
@Shezi, we dont habe any products to sell except textiles dear.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran Abdul Jabbar
Aug 17, 2022 01:51pm
Better to make Electric Car to avoid $5B dollar spending on imported cars and cdk kits.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanman
Aug 17, 2022 01:54pm
You make things easy..we will export even the dirt. Ease of business is something which only a layman can understand. Lots of variables needs to be addressed.
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Aug 17, 2022 01:54pm
Could this boy share data he used to spell out his 10 cent strategy?
Reply Recommend 0
Reality stands
Aug 17, 2022 01:54pm
@yasser, Tax is not the way to go for an Islamic Republic.
Reply Recommend 0
Reality stands
Aug 17, 2022 01:56pm
@asma, You don't even know, how to communicate and advise, this has projected your incompetence to another lowest level.
Reply Recommend 0
Zuk
Aug 17, 2022 01:57pm
Nice talk. But he couldn't even convince his PM not to exempt traders from taxation. He doubled down on already taxed sectors of industry and exporters. His actions so far are totally opposite of his rhetoric.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 17, 2022 01:57pm
@Waqas, I think he got the 10% idea from Zardari.
Reply Recommend 0
Ajnabi
Aug 17, 2022 01:59pm
An illiterate who hasn't got the basics of financial economics has been put in charge of leading the country out of the dire state it is in. Everyone can see where this is heading even the big boss in London knows.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja Rental
Aug 17, 2022 01:59pm
What is your government doing about that? Why are you not negotiating trade deals?
Reply Recommend 0
Waqas
Aug 17, 2022 02:00pm
We already sold ten political parties. We got nothing left after that. TIA
Reply Recommend 0
Naya Pakistani
Aug 17, 2022 02:00pm
He has read out his party’s economic manifesto plan and PMLN wants all politicians to agree a charter of economy based on these 4 basic principles.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo Original
Aug 17, 2022 02:01pm
Our politicians live in cloud cuckoo land. There's major load shedding of electricity, gas and water. Sort these first before making these superfluous demands.
Reply Recommend 0
Propak
Aug 17, 2022 02:35pm
Seminar can not export
Reply Recommend 0
Munno
Aug 17, 2022 02:36pm
To live with in means? Will the supermo do it & his family?
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 17, 2022 02:40pm
I would like to export this imported corrupt government. Any buyers?? Very low asking price and you can pay with 2 million easy payments over the next 20 years!!! Going once... going twice....
Reply Recommend 0
F Nawaz
Aug 17, 2022 02:57pm
Wow. Economics for dummies!
Reply Recommend 0
Umair Khan
Aug 17, 2022 03:13pm
another idea is bring the looted money back... from PDM supreme supreme leaders...
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Aug 17, 2022 03:14pm
What a brilliant idea , why nobody thought of it before !
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 17, 2022 03:14pm
Its like he made the cost of production lesser than US or Europe. Forget India, China, Bangladesh or Vietnam!
Reply Recommend 0
pasta
Aug 17, 2022 03:18pm
Something this stupid can only come out of his mouth
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Aug 17, 2022 03:25pm
Who’s stopping them?
Reply Recommend 0
Hyra
Aug 17, 2022 03:37pm
He lives in lala land. Incompetency at peak
Reply Recommend 0
nouman
Aug 17, 2022 03:52pm
This man has destroyed our economy
Reply Recommend 0
Jwala
Aug 17, 2022 04:38pm
But someone should import na.. with the given quality and mistrust who will buy? Especially when iron brother can produce at much cheaper rates..
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Aug 17, 2022 04:54pm
No steady supply of gas/electricity, inflation and poor export structure - thanks we will bear that in mind next time we export looted wealth to London.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen.m19
Aug 17, 2022 05:12pm
Yes and the sky is blue
Reply Recommend 0
Alrehan
Aug 17, 2022 05:17pm
@Reality stands, Agree with you Need to implement zakat system and get loans without interests from middle east.
Reply Recommend 0
Manzar sarfraz
Aug 17, 2022 05:24pm
Taxing traders and feudal lords not needed? Pakistan has the means but lacks the political will
Reply Recommend 0
Dominic
Aug 17, 2022 05:26pm
No company will want to do that till your crooked Govt is in power Mr.Miftah Ismail.
Reply Recommend 0
Az_Iz
Aug 17, 2022 06:03pm
Thinking is right. Implementation is the difficult part.
Reply Recommend 0
The Philanthropist
Aug 17, 2022 06:15pm
Another impractical idea
Reply Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Aug 17, 2022 06:22pm
@nouman, the govt should replace him with someone who knows a little better
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 17, 2022 06:31pm
They have nothing to export and if they do then nobody is willing to take.
Reply Recommend 0
Muftah Gujju
Aug 17, 2022 06:37pm
Wow, what a great idea. Where was this guy from last 75 years. Now Pakistan become Super Economic Power.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 17, 2022 07:09pm
... ... #5. Reduce population.
Reply Recommend 0
Zain
Aug 17, 2022 07:12pm
Good let's first export and then import the same stuff.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok Kumar
Aug 17, 2022 07:13pm
@asma, Very well said. You need to know what you can really sell to the world. It has to be of certain quality and at a competitive price. A thorough planning is required to make it happen.
Reply Recommend 0
UncutTruth
Aug 17, 2022 07:15pm
Does anyone want to import though?
Reply Recommend 0
shoaib
Aug 17, 2022 07:16pm
Kudos Miftah WAH ! What an incredible plan!
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 17, 2022 07:28pm
MUFTA, Why not 50% ? The world is dying to buy PDM produced goods and lies.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 17, 2022 07:29pm
@asma, it doesn't amaze us. Corruption produces inept people and puts them uncharge of corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 17, 2022 07:31pm
We can sell corruption to the whole world, we are so good at it...
Reply Recommend 0
Only Truth
Aug 17, 2022 07:34pm
Start with export of 10% politician
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Aug 17, 2022 07:36pm
This is suppose to be a financial expert? Appears he doesn't know the basics when it comes to exporting products.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 17, 2022 08:15pm
The PML-N and PPP were funneling wealth to outside countries like there was no tomorrow. Now they have come up with these ideas? PPP, PML-N have been in power between them for the last 35 years and generations have passed and the kids are still illiterate... So who amongst you is to blame?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 17, 2022 08:23pm
No intelligence to chalk out any program to stabilize our economy.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabbir H. Kazmi
Aug 17, 2022 08:31pm
He has forgotten present crises and pushing people into day dreaming.
Reply Recommend 0

