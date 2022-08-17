DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 17, 2022

Balochistan cabinet okays commission on missing persons

Saleem Shahid Published August 17, 2022 Updated August 17, 2022 09:37am

QUETTA: The Balochistan cabinet has decided to constitute a high-powered parliamentary commission on the issue of missing persons.

The body will be headed by the provincial home minister and include two members each from the government and the opposition.

The cabinet announced the decision after a marathon meeting on Tuesday. “The summary of the commission should be submitted to the Chief Minister as soon as possible,” the cabinet decided.

The provincial cabinet reviewed the situation in the wake of the devastating rains and floods.

It made decisions to meet the challenge of rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people. The authorities briefed the cabinet about the losses, rescue and relief operations launched by the government.

An official of the Board of Revenue informed the cabinet about the human and financial losses caused by floods in the province.

The cabinet ordered completion of surveys about losses caused by the floods and rains so that relief and rehabilitation work could begin soon.

The meeting approved a 15 percent increase in the salaries and pension of government employees. The raise would take effect retrospectively on July 1.

The increase in salaries will entail an expenditure of Rs 1032.33 million per year annum.

The increase in pension will cost the provincial exchequer Rs 3,975.30 million per annum.

Powers for transport secretary

The cabinet approved giving the powers of a Special Court/First Class Magistrate to the Secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority.

The meeting gave an in-principle approval to increase in the funds allocated for the provision of the PSDP.

The aim of this initiative is to provide assistance to landowners affected by the recent floods.

The provincial cabinet said provision of a bulldozer soon after a disaster would be ensured.

It was decided in the meeting that provincial ministers would donate one month’s salary while government employees will give one day’s salary to the flood victims’ fund.

The provincial governor expressed his satisfaction over relief activities and expressed his determination to help the victims, repair the damage and complete their rehabilitation.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo ordered the immediate commencement of damage survey by joint teams, saying that all resources would be utilised for rehabilitation of the victims.

The cabinet expressed the hope that the federal government would provide full support to the Balochistan government for the rehabilitation of victims.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No end to hostility
Updated 17 Aug, 2022

No end to hostility

It is time for all parties to rise above petty tactics and hostilities for political gains and pull country back from brink.
Deadly accidents
17 Aug, 2022

Deadly accidents

TWO horrific accidents on Tuesday, which resulted in high death tolls, illustrate the dangers people face while ...
New banknote
17 Aug, 2022

New banknote

PAKISTAN has a new currency note to mark the diamond jubilee of independence. The 75-rupee banknote, issued by the...
Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...