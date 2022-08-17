Balochistan cabinet okays commission on missing persons

QUETTA: The Balochistan cabinet has decided to constitute a high-powered parliamentary commission on the issue of missing persons.

The body will be headed by the provincial home minister and include two members each from the government and the opposition.

The cabinet announced the decision after a marathon meeting on Tuesday. “The summary of the commission should be submitted to the Chief Minister as soon as possible,” the cabinet decided.

The provincial cabinet reviewed the situation in the wake of the devastating rains and floods.

It made decisions to meet the challenge of rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood-stricken people. The authorities briefed the cabinet about the losses, rescue and relief operations launched by the government.

An official of the Board of Revenue informed the cabinet about the human and financial losses caused by floods in the province.

The cabinet ordered completion of surveys about losses caused by the floods and rains so that relief and rehabilitation work could begin soon.

The meeting approved a 15 percent increase in the salaries and pension of government employees. The raise would take effect retrospectively on July 1.

The increase in salaries will entail an expenditure of Rs 1032.33 million per year annum.

The increase in pension will cost the provincial exchequer Rs 3,975.30 million per annum.

Powers for transport secretary

The cabinet approved giving the powers of a Special Court/First Class Magistrate to the Secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority.

The meeting gave an in-principle approval to increase in the funds allocated for the provision of the PSDP.

The aim of this initiative is to provide assistance to landowners affected by the recent floods.

The provincial cabinet said provision of a bulldozer soon after a disaster would be ensured.

It was decided in the meeting that provincial ministers would donate one month’s salary while government employees will give one day’s salary to the flood victims’ fund.

The provincial governor expressed his satisfaction over relief activities and expressed his determination to help the victims, repair the damage and complete their rehabilitation.

Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo ordered the immediate commencement of damage survey by joint teams, saying that all resources would be utilised for rehabilitation of the victims.

The cabinet expressed the hope that the federal government would provide full support to the Balochistan government for the rehabilitation of victims.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2022