Today's Paper | August 17, 2022

20 relief camps set up in Sahiwal amid flood alerts as India releases water into Ravi

Mian Ramzan Published August 16, 2022 Updated August 16, 2022 07:32pm
<p>This photo shows the water level at the River Ravi in Sahiwal. — DawnNewsTV</p>

The district administration of Sahiwal on Tuesday set up at least 20 relief camps on the bank of River Ravi after warnings of medium to high-level floods were issued following the release of 171,797 cusecs water by India.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, India released water from Ujh Barrage on Ravi which would reach Jassar on Tuesday (today).

More than 170,000 cusecs of water will reach Lahore, Shahdara, and Narowal on Wednesday, while about 130,000 cusecs will reach Sahiwal and Chichawatni on August 18.

The commissioner of Sahiwal, Silwat Saeed, told Dawn.com that more than 50 villages in the district were at the risk of getting affected by the water release.

She said that there was a capacity of 100,000 cusecs of water to pass through the Ravi bridge. "But seven passes of the river have been shut," Saeed pointed out, stressing that they should be immediately opened to reduce the damage caused by the floods.

The commissioner added that an alert had also been issued in the area and locals were advised not to visit the river bank or leave their cattle there. People living near Ravi have also been told to vacate their areas and move to safer locations.

Separately, the number of relief camps set up in the district has increased from 11 to 20. Earlier today, the health and livestock departments sent vaccines and medicines to the camps.

Meanwhile, in a meeting chaired by Lahore Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha, it was decided that relief camps would be set up in Raiwind and Shalimar as well.

He said that medical and defense teams will be deployed there in case of an emergency.

On Monday, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a flood warning for River Ravi and alerted all the departments concerned to ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of lives and damage to private and public property.

Subsequently, Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi chaired a meeting to review the alert issued by the NDMA and directed the authorities to ensure the evacuation of the population along the river banks.

The meeting also decided to install advanced radars in Lahore and Sialkot to monitor the flood situation in Ravi. CM Elahi also ordered the provision of tents, food, and other equipment to the displaced.

Previously, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had also issued a flood alert to all the departments, including irrigation, food, communication and works, agriculture, local government and community development, and primary and secondary healthcare.

The PDMA had ordered the immediate mobilisation of flood fighting and rescue and relief teams with required machinery and equipment, provision of food hampers for stranded families, evacuation of livestock, and provision of fodder.

It said residents of most vulnerable areas should be shifted to temporary relief camps/safe places as and when required; necessary arrangements for the provision of cooked food by the district administration should be ensured in relief camps. In order to avoid outbreaks of epidemics, medical teams be mobilised for the provision of first aid to the affected.

Additional reporting by Imran Gabol

Comments (27)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Deva
Aug 16, 2022 05:16pm
Store the water.
Reply Recommend 0
AHAQ
Aug 16, 2022 05:21pm
So what is this imported government doing in this respect other than giving warnings?
Reply Recommend 0
Lost Track
Aug 16, 2022 05:22pm
Imagine what would have happened to those who bought in Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project. Their homes would be flooded
Reply Recommend 0
Sukhera
Aug 16, 2022 05:35pm
The Ravi River pollution will be be washed out by the floods. This is a temporary inconvenience for the nearby people but good news for the farmers living close to the river. Unfortunately, we don't have the storage facilities for the extra water.
Reply Recommend 0
Dehati
Aug 16, 2022 05:47pm
You it's not rocket science to build an artificial large canal along Ravi banks to store access water.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Aug 16, 2022 05:50pm
Pakistan must Develop the capacity for water storage.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. JohnnieWalker
Aug 16, 2022 05:53pm
Don't complain about not getting enough water please.
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Aug 16, 2022 05:54pm
India is ravaged by floods, how many more decades it will take for Pakistan to make simple flood control plan dams etc on its side?
Reply Recommend 0
J
Aug 16, 2022 06:00pm
Water terrorism by modi's India!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy Tokala
Aug 16, 2022 06:06pm
That is the problem if we don’t have neighborliness relationship….
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malik
Aug 16, 2022 06:10pm
They talk about water scarcity in extreme summers, and waste it in monsoon, it's getting worse every year and yet the concept and realization of dams and water reservoirs is such an alien thought to us.. what shame, such incompetence.. no policy
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 06:17pm
Indian, Israeli and American conspiracy?
Reply Recommend 0
Cancel culture
Aug 16, 2022 06:37pm
Shame in 75 years you haven’t build flood barriers! Where has development money being laundered? Shame on pmln ppp
Reply Recommend 0
well-wisher
Aug 16, 2022 06:55pm
WHY does India have o release water into Ravi?
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Aug 16, 2022 07:04pm
Pakistan should enhance water storage capacity and better utilise the natural resources.
Reply Recommend 0
P
Aug 16, 2022 07:14pm
Impotency at its best.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Aug 16, 2022 07:22pm
Pakistan should build a dam and save this water that is freely coming from Hindustan.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Aug 16, 2022 07:24pm
When will Pakistan learn that Dana store water and when excess water is released downstream, Pakistan should be thankful and store the water.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:31pm
Now you have an excuse to put all your failures on. Just blame India
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 16, 2022 07:32pm
India is giving you water which you should be storing for summer months
Reply Recommend 0
JASON
Aug 16, 2022 08:14pm
@well-wisher, because there exists a topic called Geography
Reply Recommend 0
ADBux
Aug 16, 2022 08:18pm
This happens year after year..no planning to minimize damage and sufferinf of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Anitha Raj
Aug 16, 2022 08:44pm
@well-wisher, Once the water level in the dams or reservoirs reaches danger levels, there is no option but to release water and allow it to flow into the ocean. That is elementary knowledge.
Reply Recommend 0
Bunny
Aug 16, 2022 09:06pm
best way is to build soem dams to store or create a tributary. other parts like sindh are struggling for water .
Reply Recommend 0
FasterCrack
Aug 16, 2022 09:13pm
Use technology to solve it. Hearing same news since partition.
Reply Recommend 0
Eltiaz
Aug 16, 2022 10:04pm
Close the rivers,don't allow any water ever
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Aug 16, 2022 10:38pm
@well-wisher, Common sense.
Reply Recommend 0

