DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2022

CM Parvez Elahi reshuffles Punjab cabinet less than 10 days after appointment

Ali Waqar Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 09:37pm

Less than 10 days after it was appointed, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Monday reshuffled the Punjab Cabinet changing portfolios of several provincial ministers including PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Raja Basharat.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Minister Office, Basharat, who was previously in change of the office of Public Prosecution, has been assigned the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Environmental Protection.

Similarly, Dr Yasmin Rashid has been removed from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Health and given the charge as Minister for Specialised Health and Medical Education.

Meanwhile, Brig (retd) Muhammad Musaddiq and Akhtar Malik have been assigned the portfolios of Public Prosecution and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, respectively.

Arsalan Khalid has been given the portfolio of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), which was previously held by Raja Yasir Humayun.

Moreover, Khurram Virk has been removed from the office of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The 21-member cabinet of the PTI-PML-Q coalition government, comprising all PTI leaders, was appointed last week after it was finalised by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to a Dawn report, the names finalised by the former prime minister were handed over to the chief minister’s son, MNA Moonis Elahi.

Moonis had received the list of the proposed first phase 21-member cabinet and assured Imran that he had already given Punjab’s chief ministership to the PML-Q and nothing more was required. He added that Khan told him that the PML-Q parliamentarians would also be inducted into the provincial cabinet in the second phase.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments (17)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Truthful
Aug 15, 2022 10:31pm
Parvaiz elahi was planted to create anarchy and mismanagement and instability and that’s exactly what he is doing
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 15, 2022 11:02pm
Part of the game. The main thing which matters is unity, faith, dedication, devotion and discipline.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 15, 2022 11:29pm
Bureaucracy of Punjab was neither satisfied with the previous CM of Punjab, neither bureaucracy is satisfied with the incumbent CM of Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. Instead of changing so many bureaucrats and changing portfolios of many provincial ministers, it would be a much more easier job to change only one person that is CM of Punjab, as CM is elected from the provincial assembly of Punjab and there are many more MPA's of Punjab who would like to become the CM of Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Aug 16, 2022 12:19am
Pervaiz Elahi is solidifying the ground for his PML-Q in Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Aug 16, 2022 12:37am
@Truthful , what a brain you have? Nothing but negative thoughts.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
Aug 16, 2022 12:44am
PTI stands for anarchy .
Reply Recommend 0
Retired
Aug 16, 2022 01:29am
Imran Khan is a real fighter and his goal is to make Pakistan a great country.He has done his planning and act accordingly.
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 16, 2022 01:37am
Parvez Elahi is the perfect antidote to MNS / SS.
Reply Recommend 0
Farid Durrani
Aug 16, 2022 02:20am
@Truthful , Hamza was a better candidate if that was the goal. One man's opinion
Reply Recommend 0
simple mind
Aug 16, 2022 03:16am
rearranging chairs on deck of Titanic. Music is still playing on, as the water is rising
Reply Recommend 0
MalikOnlyOne
Aug 16, 2022 04:15am
Very large cabinet with duplicate portfolios
Reply Recommend 0
bolo_BOLO
Aug 16, 2022 05:47am
Wait for six months or even earlier this chaudhry will bring down fall for PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Aug 16, 2022 06:53am
Doesn't this cost money which is paid by the government? Will the CM make this change if his own money was involved?
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 16, 2022 07:38am
Chaos unlimited
Reply Recommend 0
Baaziger
Aug 16, 2022 08:25am
He is the CM and it's his prerogative to appoint the ministers of his choice.
Reply Recommend 0
expat_uae
Aug 16, 2022 09:01am
The whole scenario is very interesting because parties who have more than 150 members are out and the man who have seven seats is the winner CM
Reply Recommend 0
Anees A
Aug 16, 2022 09:24am
I hope it will be a majority CM and PM firing the next term
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shared goals
Updated 16 Aug, 2022

Shared goals

It is high time that all parties realise that negotiation on the economy does not need to be held hostage to political rivalries.
Making amends?
16 Aug, 2022

Making amends?

WHERE relations with the US are concerned, there has been a distinct shift in Imran Khan’s tone. While the PTI...
Hazardous celebration
16 Aug, 2022

Hazardous celebration

CAN celebratory actions that often result in death or lifelong injuries really be described as such? Be it Eid, New...
Taliban anniversary
15 Aug, 2022

Taliban anniversary

A YEAR ago on this day, the Afghan Taliban rolled into Kabul as the Western-backed government fell like a house of...
Extreme measures
Updated 15 Aug, 2022

Extreme measures

Government has overreacted to a degree that has given ammunition to the PTI to accuse it of ‘fascism’.
A depraved society
15 Aug, 2022

A depraved society

IF the extent of sexual violence against women and children is any measure of a society’s moral degradation, then ...