CM Parvez Elahi reshuffles Punjab cabinet less than 10 days after appointment

Less than 10 days after it was appointed, Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Monday reshuffled the Punjab Cabinet changing portfolios of several provincial ministers including PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Raja Basharat.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Minister Office, Basharat, who was previously in change of the office of Public Prosecution, has been assigned the portfolios of Parliamentary Affairs and Environmental Protection.

Similarly, Dr Yasmin Rashid has been removed from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Health and given the charge as Minister for Specialised Health and Medical Education.

Meanwhile, Brig (retd) Muhammad Musaddiq and Akhtar Malik have been assigned the portfolios of Public Prosecution and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, respectively.

Arsalan Khalid has been given the portfolio of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), which was previously held by Raja Yasir Humayun.

Moreover, Khurram Virk has been removed from the office of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The 21-member cabinet of the PTI-PML-Q coalition government, comprising all PTI leaders, was appointed last week after it was finalised by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

According to a Dawn report, the names finalised by the former prime minister were handed over to the chief minister’s son, MNA Moonis Elahi.

Moonis had received the list of the proposed first phase 21-member cabinet and assured Imran that he had already given Punjab’s chief ministership to the PML-Q and nothing more was required. He added that Khan told him that the PML-Q parliamentarians would also be inducted into the provincial cabinet in the second phase.