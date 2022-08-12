DAWN.COM Logo

China explains move to place ‘hold’ on Indian, US bid against JeM leader Abdul Rauf Azhar

Reuters Published August 12, 2022 Updated August 12, 2022 08:22am

UNITED NATIONS: China on Thursday defended its decision to delay a proposal by the United States and India at the UN Security Council to sanction Abdul Rauf Azhar, a senior commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and brother of the militant group’s founder and leader Masood Azhar.

India and the United States want Abdul Rauf to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze. The move has to be agreed by all 15 members of a Security Council sanctions committee.

“We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case. Placing holds is provided for by the committee guidelines, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by committee members on listing requests,” a spokesperson for China’s mission to the United Nations said.

Asked for further comment at a regular briefing in Beijing on Thursday, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry defended the country’s track record at the sanctions committee, also known as the 1267 Committee, and asked the media not to “speculate”.

“China has always participated in the work of the 1267 Committee in a constructive and responsible manner in strict accordance with the rules and procedures of the committee, and we hope that other members will do the same,” foreign ministry’s Wang Wenbin said.

The US Treasury designated Abdul Rauf Azhar in 2010, accusing him of urging Pakistanis to engage in militant activities and organise suicide attacks in India.

The United States respects other countries needs to verify that a sanctions proposal meets their “domestic evidentiary threshold to justify a listing at the UN,” a spokesperson for the US mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday.

“The United States values cooperation with our Security Council partners to effectively use this tool in an apolitical way to stop terrorists from exploiting the global order to do their misdeeds,” the spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2022

Amir khan
Aug 12, 2022 08:26am
Iron brother.. Love you China
Reply Recommend 0
Jill
Aug 12, 2022 09:06am
Wait till the Muslims create mayhem in China ..it's only time
Reply Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
Aug 12, 2022 09:07am
Pakistan's poor pathetic deplorable Foreign Policy management has brought USA & India closer together.
Reply Recommend 0
Simba
Aug 12, 2022 09:08am
Delaying the inevitable. Ever wonder why FATF action is ongoing?
Reply Recommend 0
RAaja Raman
Aug 12, 2022 09:08am
@Amir khan, Keep loving China and JeM. Its good for you.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 12, 2022 09:09am
Siding with terrorists doesn't look good if China truly aspires to be keeper of world order.
Reply Recommend 0
KR
Aug 12, 2022 09:11am
@Amir khan, your response proves that your country harbours and wants to protect terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinga
Aug 12, 2022 09:16am
Glad China so strongly supports our non state actors! Thank you China
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Aug 12, 2022 09:19am
@Amir khan, Please Dont complain when Pakistan continues in the grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
I am run Khan
Aug 12, 2022 09:27am
@Amir khan, safe haven
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 12, 2022 09:35am
Huge victory for Pakistan. India suffers loss of face.
Reply Recommend 0
sanjay mittal
Aug 12, 2022 09:36am
FATF please take note
Reply Recommend 0
R S Chakravarti
Aug 12, 2022 09:37am
@Amir khan, so you love terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
SU
Aug 12, 2022 09:43am
China supports terrorists
Reply Recommend 0
RJ
Aug 12, 2022 09:53am
Protecting terrorists … nothing new for rogue countries.
Reply Recommend 0
CHELFLS
Aug 12, 2022 10:23am
China will pay the price oneday that too soon. Karma.
Reply Recommend 0
Pp
Aug 12, 2022 10:33am
@Fastrack, Boy !
Reply Recommend 0

