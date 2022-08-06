DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

Punjab chief secretary requests federal govt to ‘withdraw his services’ with immediate effect

Umar Farooq Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 08:41pm
<p>Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal — Photo courtesy EPZA website</p>

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal — Photo courtesy EPZA website

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal penned a letter on Saturday to the federal government, conveying his inability to continue his current assignment “owing to personal reasons” and requesting that his services be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was addressed to Establishment Secretary Inamullah Khan.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema, adviser to Punjab chief minister on information, was questioned about the matter during a press conference in Lahore and said it had nothing to do with the PTI.

“What his role has been in the last 2.5-3 months is before you and maybe he did not feel [right] about moving forward together because he has his own priorities and service career [to think about],” Cheema said.

Afzal’s appointment was approved in September 2021 when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was in charge. He was the fifth Punjab chief secretary during the three years of the previous PTI-led government and belonged to the 21st Common of the District Management Group.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had expressed his annoyance at Afzal and former police chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan over their action against PTI legislators and deploying the police force on the floor of the Punjab Assembly earlier this year.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in his public meetings, had also lambasted the chief secretary, former police chief, as well as commissioners and deputy commissioners — particularly those posted in Lahore and Layyah in the wake of the PTI’s long march on Islamabad on May 25.

PTI leaders had warned the officers that they would initiate legal and departmental actions against them on coming to power again.

On some occasions, Imran had ‘called’ names of both the top Punjab government officers in his public meetings and announced making them an example, accusing them of taking the side of the ruling PML-N.

According to some media reports, Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Afzal had requested the government to transfer them out of Punjab, fearing punitive action after the change of government in the province in the wake of the chief minister’s re-election.

Sources had told Dawn that in April, the two were summoned by former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. Buzdar, flanked by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leaders, insisted that they should round up PTI dissident MPAs and ensure that they should not vote for the opposition’s CM candidate.

The chief secretary and former police chief were said to have refused to indulge in the illegal activity and the PML-Q leaders had demanded that they both be replaced.

Sources had said the then chief minister had moved two summaries for the prime minister to replace the chief secretary and the police chief.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
T-man
Aug 06, 2022 08:20pm
IK is just a bully.
Reply Recommend 0
Denali
Aug 06, 2022 08:50pm
Good riddance
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 06, 2022 08:54pm
The corrupts are quietly running for cover.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Aug 06, 2022 08:55pm
Now want to escape
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Paterfamilias?

Paterfamilias?

Reema Omer
Through a series of judgements, SC made CJP’s recommendations for judicial appointments virtually binding on president.

Editorial

Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...
Gutting NAB
Updated 05 Aug, 2022

Gutting NAB

Recent changes to NAB's governing laws go well beyond an attempt to reform the organisation.
Plastic menace
05 Aug, 2022

Plastic menace

WHILE plastic waste poses a major threat to the environment and human health, and authorities have over the years...
Commonwealth triumph
05 Aug, 2022

Commonwealth triumph

IT took five days but given the rousing manner in which it happened it was worth the wait. Finally, Pakistan could...