August 06, 2022

Gandhis protest ‘death of democracy’ in India; Priyanka detained

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 11:16am
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sits a road surrounded by police during a protest on Friday in Delhi, India. — Photo courtesy Zee News
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi sits a road surrounded by police during a protest on Friday in Delhi, India. — Photo courtesy Zee News

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi were detained here on Friday as they observed August 5 to mark the “death of democracy” in India.

Staying subdued about the annexation of disputed Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 2019, which the party opposed, and the stone-laying ceremony for the proposed temple at the site of the razed Babri Masjid later, to which it offered mixed response, the Congress focused instead on inflation, unfair trade taxes and authoritarian measures used to crush the protests.

Anybody who raised people’s issues and stood up against the “onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked and put in jail”, Rahul Gandhi said.

The issue also forced adjournments in both houses of parliament as Congress members registered their protest.

Wearing black clothes to protest against inflation and unemployment, Congress leaders hit the streets and were engaged in dramatic stand-offs with the police personnel outside the Parliament complex and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Top leaders, including Mr Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, general secretaries K.C. Venugopal, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by the police.

There were dramatic moments outside the AICC headquarters as Ms Vadra climbed over a barricade and sat on protest.

In parliament, after forcing both the houses to be adjourned, Congress members, including party chief Sonia Gandhi, assembled at Gate number 1 before attempting to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Congress MPs were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police close to Vijay Chowk lawns and were not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ms Gandhi, who along with other women MPs was holding a banner, didn’t take part in the march. The other MPs were detained by the police at Vijay Chowk.

Former Union Minister P. Chidam­baram, Manish Tewari, other Lok Sabha members Manickam Tagore and Gaurav Gogoi were among the 64 MPs who were taken away in a police bus to the Kingsway Camp police lines, The Hindu said.

“We are here to raise the issue of price rise,” Mr Gandhi said just before his arrest and added: “Democracy is being murdered”.

Alleging that his parliamentary colleagues were being manhandled, Mr Gandhi posted pictures of Dean Kuriakose being forcibly taken away and Mr Venugopal and Mr Chowdhury resisting police action by lying on the road. Videos released by the party showed the Congress leader trying to rescue his colleague, Deepender Hooda, who was being dragged by the police personnel.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2022

Comments (35)
Aragon
Aug 06, 2022 10:03am
It's death of democracy if their corruption is getting exposed. This family is one of the richest in the world without any economic activity.
Reply Recommend 0
Lynan
Aug 06, 2022 10:05am
When their corrupt deals become targets for inquiry, it is natural that Gandhis will cry foul.
Reply Recommend 0
boomer
Aug 06, 2022 10:07am
before ed raid for corruption their is no death to democracy . The congress leader where involved in corruption cases which is under the court now
Reply Recommend 0
Indian
Aug 06, 2022 10:15am
No drama will work for the congress party. This is the new India and knows what is right and what is wrong.
Reply Recommend 0
Jasdev Singh Bakshi
Aug 06, 2022 10:22am
Congress party has almost diminished in India. Nothing will change on ground with such protests as Indians have already left them far behind.
Reply Recommend 0
Perspective
Aug 06, 2022 10:23am
Death of democracy has been bemoaned by every Indian opposition party since independence.
Reply Recommend 0
Realist
Aug 06, 2022 10:29am
Similar reactions when caught looting .
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Aug 06, 2022 10:29am
They were protesting india has 7% inflation.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahman
Aug 06, 2022 10:37am
Matter of time before they are arrested for fraud and embezzlement,hence all these antics
Reply Recommend 0
kp
Aug 06, 2022 10:45am
A political party takes donations and then secretly donates the same money to a newspaper owned by Gandhi. 75 million in tax fraud.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 06, 2022 10:48am
Indeed...Democracy in India is bleeding...Courtesy Modi Ji!
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 06, 2022 10:57am
They will pay the price for their crimes since Independence.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipin
Aug 06, 2022 10:57am
Relevance of Gandhis in india is over like any other dynasty in history.
Reply Recommend 0
VineethG
Aug 06, 2022 10:58am
They should check out the level of inflation in India's neighbourhood first.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Aug 06, 2022 11:06am
Right step by the great PM of India!
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Aug 06, 2022 11:17am
More concerned about India......!!... thanks...
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 06, 2022 11:20am
Highly corrupt party. Educated mass never voted for them , now nobody votes for them.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 06, 2022 11:35am
Hindu extremists and BJP bigots support and get supported by the big money in India
Reply Recommend 0
Alok
Aug 06, 2022 11:46am
Biggest corrupt family in India, Gandhi family. They should be punished.
Reply Recommend 0
IK willbeback
Aug 06, 2022 11:54am
Gandhi family is competing with the Sharif family to show who is the most corrupt and richest political dynasty in South Asia.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Aug 06, 2022 12:08pm
Indian Democracy skin deep.
Reply Recommend 0
Bishnoi
Aug 06, 2022 12:09pm
Gandhi family get busted for massive corruption in national herald case and suddenly democracy is in danger. How convenient.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 06, 2022 12:25pm
Who cares
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Aug 06, 2022 12:34pm
Gandhi family is being investigated for serious financial corruption charges. It is therefore, death of democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Joe Senior
Aug 06, 2022 12:57pm
World must learn from this genius Gandhi family as to how to convert Rs 50 lakhs into Rs 5500 crores with in 6 years. Looters.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Aug 06, 2022 01:07pm
Gandhi's voice exposes the failure of democratic essence of India
Reply Recommend 0
NVV
Aug 06, 2022 01:08pm
Who are these thiefs trying to befool now. Common society is not with them.....
Reply Recommend 0
aisha
Aug 06, 2022 01:17pm
Piryanka only hope.
Reply Recommend 0
True Indian
Aug 06, 2022 01:35pm
Cheap Politics by Congress Party.
Reply Recommend 0
Zoltar
Aug 06, 2022 01:38pm
It’s not death of democracy but death of Congress, corruption & dynastic rule.
Reply Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Aug 06, 2022 01:39pm
These Gandhi's are the most honest people in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohit
Aug 06, 2022 01:56pm
What a date to choose to protest, the congress shooting its own foot !!. They did not think through that this will backfire with the general public sentiment in India
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Aug 06, 2022 02:11pm
It's a dictatorship with fascist flavour. Certainly not a democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
E Ravi Kumar
Aug 06, 2022 02:48pm
"POWER" "POLITICS". But impossible to come to power in next 3 decades.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 06, 2022 03:29pm
Puppet show by congress will not work anymore.
Reply Recommend 0

