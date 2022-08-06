DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 06, 2022

By-poll in NA-157: PTI workers protest candidature of Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter

Imran Gabol Published August 6, 2022 Updated August 6, 2022 10:45am
<p>Meher Bano Qureshi. — Photo courtesy Meher Bano Qureshi’s Twitter</p>

Meher Bano Qureshi. — Photo courtesy Meher Bano Qureshi’s Twitter

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers held a protest demonstration in Multan on Friday against the party’s vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi for giving a party ticket to his daughter Meher Bano Qureshi as a candidate for the by-election in NA-157.

The constituency was vacated by his son, Zain Qureshi, who contested in Punjab Assembly’s PP-217 as MPA and defeated the PML-N’s candidate Salman Naeem in the recently held by-election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for the by-poll in NA-157 Multan, PP-139 Sheikhupura and PP-241 Bahawalnagar to be held on Sept 11 while Aug 5 was announced as the last date for submitting the nomination forms.

More than 18 candidates, including Meher Bano Qureshi, former prime minister and Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani’s son Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Engineer Waseem Abbas and Saifur Rahman Qureshi, have submitted their nomination papers for the by-poll in the NA 157.

The constituency is considered a stronghold and home seat of Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Musa Gilani also won the seat in the 2012 by-election.

A large number of PTI workers led by the party’s local leader Engineer Waseem Abbas lodged a protest outside the ECP office in Multan against Mr Qureshi and his family for promoting dynastic politics in the party. The workers were chanting slogans and carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Mr Qureshi and his family. They said Shah Mehmood Qureshi had fielded his son Zain in PP-217 Multan and now he had given the ticket to his daughter.

“Did Mr Qureshi not see any other candidate to contest the by-election,” they questioned.

PTI local leader Waseem Abbas said the PTI was launched under a slogan to challenge dynastic politics and the workers would not allow turning the party into a conventional and dynastic party.

He said he had requested the party chairman Imran Khan to give him a ticket to contest the by-election for NA-157.

“I will contest the election as an independent candidate if I don’t get a party ticket,” he declared.

About her candidature, Meher Bano Qureshi tweeted on Friday, “Since announcing my candidacy for by-election in #NA157, I have come across so many spreading fake news, doctored images and posters and attributing false statements to me. I wonder if it would have been different had I been a man. Anyhow, happy to work hard and prove myself”.

In an audio statement, shared on her twitter account, she argued that “the PTI and my father selected me (for the by-election), against the traditions of my family, to keep the narrative of Imran Khan alive. I am not just a voter of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf but I have remained connected with the party and worked along its social media team since 2018”.

A twitter user, criticising her candidature, said, “As a staunch PTI supporter, I really respect and admire your dad SMQ. But I am totally against dynastic politics.”

Ms Qureshi replying to the user said “I respect your opinion but I was selected by my halqa (constituency) to fight this election. I wasn’t given a party position or leadership. This isn’t a reserved seat. I have to fight for it. This is a very tough election but I will fight to keep my Kaptaan’s vision alive”.

Pro-PTI analysts and party supporters criticised Imran Khan’s decision of allotting a ticket to Meher Bano and called it hypocrisy. Some of them tweeted that they were clueless as to why Mr Khan, who has been raising a voice against dynastic politics in Pakistan, would give a ticket to Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s daughter. They also criticised Meher Bano Qureshi for taking advantage of her father’s position in the party.

“Workers are only for Zindabad Murdabad. Tickets are for baap, baita and baiti (father, son and daughter),” a twitter user commented. Others wondered why three seats in an area (Multan) would be occupied by the members of the same family.

On Thursday night, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, addressing a press conference to introduce his daughter’s candidature, said the PTI had decided to field Meher Bano Qureshi for the NA-157 by-poll.

“There are rules for all political parties to field 5pc women.” When asked if he was promoting dynastic politics, he claimed the party had sought opinion from the party workers in NA-157 who supported her.

In 2018 general election, PTI Zain Qureshi had won the NA-157 by securing more than 77,000 votes and his opponent, the PPP’s Ali Musa Gilani, had got around 70,000 votes.

Published in Dawn, August 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed A. Mateen
Aug 06, 2022 10:59am
This is all against the teachings of PTI chairman Imran Khan that he don't want to promote dynasty politics in PTI. Shah Mahmood Qureshi served as foreign minister in PPP as well in PTI governments and while in PTI he introduced his son Zain Qureshi in getting PTI party ticket for him for National Assembly. Zian Qureshi recently elected in Punjab provincial Assembly's seat and vacated NA seat and now Shah Mahmood Qureshi introducing his daughter Meher Bano Qureshi in the politics through PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 06, 2022 11:08am
Dynastic politics in PTI. PTI is same as PML and PPP.
Reply Recommend 0
IK supporter
Aug 06, 2022 11:13am
Is she next PM of Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Mrs.khalil
Aug 06, 2022 11:19am
For sure PTI will loose this seat . No spay for dynasty politics
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Aug 06, 2022 11:19am
The chronic tradition of maintaining dynasty rule is persisting despite Imran Khan's criticism of it. How can Shah Mehmood not heed to his party's policies? Shah Mehmood may defect in order to have his ambitions fulfilled.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 06, 2022 11:28am
Any ambiguity left.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 06, 2022 11:30am
@Fastrack, Major difference: they are not slave minded to accept it like the PP/PMLN. Full marks to the leader IK.
Reply Recommend 0
IK willbeback
Aug 06, 2022 11:43am
Family business.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Malik
Aug 06, 2022 11:46am
Bad optics for PTI. Can fight from another constitution. Father should take decision for not supporting her candidature from Multan.
Reply Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 06, 2022 11:48am
Oh nepotism? But it's PTI so it's ok
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Ansari
Aug 06, 2022 11:56am
Does PTi Gives them Party Leadership like PMLN's and PPP Did? It's just for a Constituency election.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Aug 06, 2022 11:57am
Till the cat is away the mouse will play. As long as Jhangir Tareen is away Shah Mehmood Querashi will do as he wishes.
Reply Recommend 0
Ak
Aug 06, 2022 12:02pm
IK will fix it.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Aug 06, 2022 12:14pm
The more things change the more they are the same.
Reply Recommend 0
MAK123
Aug 06, 2022 12:20pm
Time and again PTI has proved it is not different from other parties
Reply Recommend 0
Nambi
Aug 06, 2022 12:50pm
Nepotism unlimited
Reply Recommend 0
Ijaz
Aug 06, 2022 01:07pm
It's not dynastic or nepotism if PTI practice it!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Whata Joke!
Aug 06, 2022 01:27pm
Another 'Nepo-Kid' on the block!
Reply Recommend 0
Yingyang
Aug 06, 2022 01:28pm
Here comes another dynastic politicians to play with the future of this country!
Reply Recommend 0
Athar Farid
Aug 06, 2022 01:30pm
It's a bad omen for the country!
Reply Recommend 0
Victim of 18th Amendment
Aug 06, 2022 01:31pm
Status quo. Pakistan will always remain a 'purana' Pakistan. Congratulations, PTI.
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Aug 06, 2022 01:32pm
She is not the daughter of PMIK so people pls relax .
Reply Recommend 0
Bitten by KE
Aug 06, 2022 01:33pm
Congratulations Mr. Imran Khan. The Jewel in the crown of PTI following suit of PPP and PML-N.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 06, 2022 01:46pm
PTI must stay away from dynastic politics. It’s one of the big attractions, based on merit.
Reply Recommend 0
Hindsight
Aug 06, 2022 02:13pm
Absolutely NOT. No dynasties. Period
Reply Recommend 0
NACParis
Aug 06, 2022 02:25pm
Nothing new. Pakistan is run by dynastic politics, since the days of Bhutto.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani American Dude
Aug 06, 2022 02:25pm
First son now daughter. Hypocrisy as PTI leader continues to award tickets to his own children. Enough.
Reply Recommend 0
Ather Ahmed
Aug 06, 2022 02:47pm
PTI workers’ concerns over spreading dynastic politics should be taken seriously and considered seriously. The party draws its popularity largely because of its stance against dynastic politics.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 06, 2022 02:51pm
Time has come for PTI to split. Shah Mahmood Qureshi should form his PTI - Q. These Imran zombies are really messing up the whole party.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 06, 2022 03:15pm
Great move and excellent news.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Paterfamilias?

Paterfamilias?

Reema Omer
Through a series of judgements, SC made CJP’s recommendations for judicial appointments virtually binding on president.

Editorial

Economic restructuring
Updated 06 Aug, 2022

Economic restructuring

All the policies and tough decisions implemented by the PML-N-led ruling coalition have so far translated to firefighting.
Kashmir’s plight
06 Aug, 2022

Kashmir’s plight

THREE years after the BJP-led government in New Delhi made its ill-advised move to do away with the autonomous...
Extinction risks
06 Aug, 2022

Extinction risks

WE may be at risk of losing our natural treasures before even getting a chance to truly appreciate them. According ...
Gutting NAB
Updated 05 Aug, 2022

Gutting NAB

Recent changes to NAB's governing laws go well beyond an attempt to reform the organisation.
Plastic menace
05 Aug, 2022

Plastic menace

WHILE plastic waste poses a major threat to the environment and human health, and authorities have over the years...
Commonwealth triumph
05 Aug, 2022

Commonwealth triumph

IT took five days but given the rousing manner in which it happened it was worth the wait. Finally, Pakistan could...