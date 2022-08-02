DAWN.COM Logo

India and Pakistan to clash in Aug 28 Asia Cup humdinger

Reuters Published August 2, 2022 Updated August 2, 2022 05:42pm
<p>Babar Azam plays a shot during a World T20 match against India in Dubai on Oct 24, 2021. — Picture via ICC</p>

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will clash in an Asia Cup blockbuster in Dubai on Aug. 28, the organisers said on Tuesday.

Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the two countries who play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

A day after Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the opener, India and Pakistan will lock horns in the tournament’s most anticipated match.

The nine-team Twenty20 tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates last month due to the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, who retain the hosts’ honour.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai last year in their previous encounter.

Dubai hosts 10 matches, including the Sept 11 final, while three will be played in Sharjah, ACC president Jay Shah, who is also the secretary of the Indian cricket board, said on Twitter.

