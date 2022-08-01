DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 02, 2022

Pakistan Army helicopter with 6 aboard goes missing near Lasbela: ISPR

Dawn.com Published August 1, 2022 Updated August 1, 2022 11:21pm

A Pakistan Army helicopter with six people on board, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, lost contact with the air traffic control in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The helicopter was assisting flood operations in the province, a statement issued by the media affairs wing of the armed forces said.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR tweeted.

“Six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan,” it said, adding that a search operation was underway.

The Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Navy have been conducting rescue operations in the province after deadly floods wreaked havoc there killing at least 132 people.

According to the latest PDMA report, several roads and bridges were washed away by floods disconnecting Lasbela and Sindh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited several flood-hit areas of Balochistan such as Qilla Saifullah, Chaman, and Quetta to meet residents.

