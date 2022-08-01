DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 01, 2022

Constable’s body parts cut off in name of honour in Jhang

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published August 1, 2022 - Updated August 1, 2022 09:19am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Thirteen people cut off the nose, both ears and a lip of a constable in the name of honour in the Sajjowal area of Jhang.

Tahir Imran, a cousin of Qasim Hayat, a constable posted at the Kot Shakir Police Station, told Masan police that Iftikhar had suspicion that Qasim had illicit relations with his wife. Iftikhar, in connivance with 12 accomplices of his Sajoka Mukhtiana clan, chopped Qasim’s body parts off.

The victim was admitted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. Masan police registered a case against 13 people under sections 324,109,148 and 149 of the PPC.

On July 16, the same police station had registered a case against Constable Qasim under sections 354 (assault on woman), 384 (extortion) and 292 (pornography) of the PPC in which Aftab, a son of Iftikhar, had claimed that Qasim, a neighbour, had forced his mother to make illicit relations with him with the threat of killing her son.

When she met him to convince him to change his views, he overpowered her, made her movie and extorted Rs150,000 from her through blackmail on different occasions. He later made her video viral on social media.

Masan police SHO Mehr Zulfiqar said impartial investigation would be made into both FIRs.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ramana
Aug 01, 2022 09:55am
Barbarian society.
Reply Recommend 0
momtaz
Aug 01, 2022 10:06am
It only happens in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
futureperfect
Aug 01, 2022 10:23am
After cutting off multiple body parts - did they finally get some honour?
Reply Recommend 0
Cycle Jackson
Aug 01, 2022 10:29am
Another feather in the cap
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 01, 2022 10:34am
Make an example out if these people!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Aug 01, 2022 10:34am
Pathetic Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Old habits die hard
Updated 01 Aug, 2022

Old habits die hard

Blurring of institutional boundaries over several years has led to a regrettable situation.
Musical chairs
01 Aug, 2022

Musical chairs

THE recent change of government in Punjab has triggered another round of musical chairs, with the provincial...
Muharram security
01 Aug, 2022

Muharram security

WITH the start of the month of Muharram, authorities throughout the country will need to remain extra vigilant to...
Funding disclosures
Updated 31 Jul, 2022

Funding disclosures

It is time for this matter to be settled so that the political process can move on.
The PTI XI
31 Jul, 2022

The PTI XI

A BIZARRE spectacle is playing out within the hallowed halls of parliament. On Thursday, the National Assembly...
‘Playing with fire’
31 Jul, 2022

‘Playing with fire’

THOSE hoping that Thursday’s over two-hour-long phone call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping would help cool things...