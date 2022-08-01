Constable’s body parts cut off in name of honour in Jhang

TOBA TEK SINGH: Thirteen people cut off the nose, both ears and a lip of a constable in the name of honour in the Sajjowal area of Jhang.

Tahir Imran, a cousin of Qasim Hayat, a constable posted at the Kot Shakir Police Station, told Masan police that Iftikhar had suspicion that Qasim had illicit relations with his wife. Iftikhar, in connivance with 12 accomplices of his Sajoka Mukhtiana clan, chopped Qasim’s body parts off.

The victim was admitted to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital. Masan police registered a case against 13 people under sections 324,109,148 and 149 of the PPC.

On July 16, the same police station had registered a case against Constable Qasim under sections 354 (assault on woman), 384 (extortion) and 292 (pornography) of the PPC in which Aftab, a son of Iftikhar, had claimed that Qasim, a neighbour, had forced his mother to make illicit relations with him with the threat of killing her son.

When she met him to convince him to change his views, he overpowered her, made her movie and extorted Rs150,000 from her through blackmail on different occasions. He later made her video viral on social media.

Masan police SHO Mehr Zulfiqar said impartial investigation would be made into both FIRs.

Published in Dawn, August 1st, 2022