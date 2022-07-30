DAWN.COM Logo

Court summons PM Shehbaz, Hamza on Sept 7 for indictment in Rs16bn money laundering case

Rana Bilal Published July 30, 2022 - Updated July 30, 2022 12:14pm

A special court in Lahore on Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz on September 7 for the framing of charges in a Rs16 billion money laundering case registered against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

They have already been granted pre-arrest bails in the case.

During the hearing today, Shehbaz and Hamza’s lawyers submitted requests for a one-time exemption on their behalf.

Shehbaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz informed the court that the premier had been advised against travelling as he was not well. “The weather was unpleasant yesterday which is why he did not come today.”

Meanwhile, Hamza’s lawyer Rao Aurangzeb said the PML-N leader had severe back pain and he had attached the medical report with the exemption request.

FIA Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa said the agency did not have any objections to accepting the exemption applications.

The FIA also submitted the death certificate of Malik Maqsood — frequently referred to as Maqsood ‘Chaprasi’ — a central figure in the case.

Bajwa said the agency was submitting the certificate after verification from the National Database and Registration Authority that Maqsood had died.

The court then stopped case proceedings against the deceased.

Separately, the FIA prosecutor informed the court that the agency had obtained the record of 19 bank accounts of Suleman Shehbaz, while the record of another seven was yet to be obtained.

“We have written to some agencies and their replies are awaited,” he added. “We have submitted details of Suleman’s properties that we have obtained so far.”

Subsequently, the court summoned Shehbaz and Hamza on Sept 7 for the framing of charges and adjourned the hearing till that date.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman Shehbaz is in the UK and has been declared an absconder.

Fourteen others have also been named in the FIR under sections 5(2) and 5(3) (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Shehbaz and Hamza were previously set to be indicted on May 14 but it was deferred as the prime minister was not present in the country at the time.

The case

The FIA had in December 2021 submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16bn in the sugar scam case.

“The investigation team has detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions,” according to an FIA report submitted to the court.

The amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the report added.

This amount (Rs16bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of the Shehbaz family), it claimed. The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for the beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

“Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who ‘held and possessed’ the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering,” the agency had said.

Mahmood
Jul 30, 2022 12:18pm
Please give them a single jail cell to share. it will save the state a few million in expenses for their life sentences
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jul 30, 2022 12:20pm
Before they even think about it, only the President and Governor have immunity from appearing before a court of law!!
Fastrack
Jul 30, 2022 12:22pm
Unbelievable how these people, the PDM bunch, instead of being in jail are ruling the country. Going India's way.
Fastrack
Jul 30, 2022 12:24pm
As Pakistanis unanimously reject the thugs, you see few disguised Indians praising them here. Never works.
Mustafa
Jul 30, 2022 12:26pm
Cherry blossom was made a fool
Yeti
Jul 30, 2022 12:30pm
Jail them for life with hard conditions
Ali
Jul 30, 2022 12:32pm
More fake charges framed by the Niazi govt.
Fragile State
Jul 30, 2022 12:33pm
Can you just indict them already and be done with it, have some self respect and honour for your country, it's citizens and remember the world is looking at us and frowning at best!.
Sid
Jul 30, 2022 12:39pm
How embarrassing
Aman
Jul 30, 2022 12:40pm
Chors will be chors
Ather Malik
Jul 30, 2022 12:40pm
Reasons given by his team for his non appearance only when court attendance is required other wise overactive PM and his son show their presence anywhere and re every where.
Desi
Jul 30, 2022 12:41pm
By Sept 7 they will both leave Pakistan forever. One did not come because of back pain and the other because the weather was bad, and the judge accepted it. This shows how powerless the judiciary is in Pakistan. If you are rich and resourceful, you don’t care about the judiciary. In a real country judge would have canceled their pre arrest bail and order their arrest for not showing up in court in person.
MA
Jul 30, 2022 12:44pm
Now they have weather issues and back Pain issues but during Elections they were running like horses. Law is only for poor in Pakistan, rich can buy it.
Rizwan
Jul 30, 2022 12:47pm
Present Prime Minister of Pakistan to be indicted in Money laundering .........he is advising foreigners to invest in Pakistan ..
Ali
Jul 30, 2022 12:48pm
Lock them up
Realistic
Jul 30, 2022 12:48pm
Topi drama
Amir Sultan
Jul 30, 2022 12:50pm
7th Sep? May as well be next year.
Dr Abdul Shaikh
Jul 30, 2022 12:53pm
Case to be handled yet by another DG!!! Previous appointment made by PM perhaps could not "deliver"
Fahad
Jul 30, 2022 12:59pm
You think so
SuperTrack
Jul 30, 2022 01:02pm
So now Pakistan's PM only travels in perfect weather conditions. If it rains will he miss his meetings?
Changez Khan
Jul 30, 2022 01:24pm
Lockup both corrupt father and son.
Moud
Jul 30, 2022 01:24pm
Yes, thugs..... but still ruling the country!
ZAK
Jul 30, 2022 01:50pm
Put them in separate cages.
Ali
Jul 30, 2022 01:56pm
Why no jail for Imran khan, Farah and Bushra Bibi
