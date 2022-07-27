DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 27, 2022

Woman lawyer escapes ‘kidnap bid’ in Lahore's DHA

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 27, 2022 - Updated July 27, 2022 09:42am

LAHORE: A woman lawyer narrowly escaped, what appears to be a kidnapping bid, in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) by two armed men, who took away her car and valuables.

According to police, the incident occurred on July 18, but became viral on social media on Tuesday. However, they said a case was registered against the unidentified criminals on the complaint of Advocate Saira Malik the same day.

A police official said two armed men took the lawyer hostage when she was sitting in the driving seat of her car in a DHA street, blindfolded her and drove away in the broad daylight. The lawyer, however, managed to dodge the criminals and jumped out of the car when its slowed down in a traffic congestion, shortly after the incident.

The criminals drove the car away, along with her her laptop, cash and other valuables.

The police official said the anti-vehicle lifting squad was working on the case, hoping the criminals would be arrested soon.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2022

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Usman
Jul 27, 2022 12:02pm
We can see criminals getting power again as pervaiz elahi takes power.His friends are feeling good.
Reply Recommend 0
Rao
Jul 27, 2022 12:59pm
Thugs rule the land...no wonder
Reply Recommend 0

