Literary festival held in Kharan

KHARAN: A two-day literary festival was held in Kharan by the district administration in collaboration with Naseer Kubdani Labzanki Deewan (NKLD).

A book stall was set at the festival where readers bought books on discounted rates.

A seminar titled “Role of Kharan in promotion of Balochistan’s historical culture and literature” was also held in the festival. Speakers, including Ahmed Mehr Nausherwani, Jalal Firaq, Safar Khan Raskohi and Sanaullah Siapad, talked about the historical culture and literature of Kharan.

Poets from Kharan, Quetta, Nushki, Panjgur and Washuk presented their poems during a Mehfil-i-Mushaira in the festival.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2022